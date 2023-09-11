Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
The top pitching streamer on Tuesday's slate is definitely Bryan Woo (10% rostered in ESPN leagues). He is projected by THE BAT X to be the fourth-best option of the day, ahead of aces like Zack Wheeler, Max Fried, and Max Scherzer. However, perhaps because this is just his fourth start since coming off the IL, he is still so widely available. The matchup is fantastic against an ramshackle Los Angeles Angels offense, with a cool 64-degree temperature at home in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.
If Woo isn't available, or you're simply looking for an extra arm -- especially if you feel like your ratios are safe and you want to chase some wins or strikeout volume -- take a look at Hyun Jin Ryu (24%). The opposing Texas Rangers are in free fall and he has a strong offense to back him up for the win.
Alex Faedo (1%) is also interesting if he's allowed to pitch deep enough. He had a short leash in his last start after coming out of the bullpen, but his matchup is fantastic facing a below-average and strikeout-friendly Cincinnati Reds offense that takes a big park hit going from Great American to Comerica.
If you're looking for the best game environment to stream from, look no further than Coors Field. Two weak pitchers are squaring off (Chris Flexen vs. Javier Assad) and, because we're dealing with two mediocre offenses, plenty of their players are likely to be available. Seiya Suzuki (61%), Charlie Blackmon (21%), Ian Happ (66%), Ryan McMahon (26%), Ezequiel Tovar (11%), Yan Gomes (4%), Nolan Jones (17%), Elias Diaz (32%), Jeimer Candelario (35%), and Mike Tauchman (4%), as well as several others are going to be strong streaming choices today.
Don't overlook the Baltimore Orioles, though, who project just as well as the Coors teams. They face Adam Wainwright, who is getting by on name value alone at this point. If the St. Louis Cardinals were competing for a playoff spot, it's unlikely Waino would be making starts for them at this point in the season. That's good news for us, though, and we can look to take advantage with Ryan Mountcastle (61%), Ryan O'Hearn (5%), Austin Hays (27%), and Ramon Urias (1%).
If you're looking for speed, the Boston Red Sox have the best matchup of the day. Carlos Rodon has not been the same pitcher this year (clearly worse post-injury) and he's one of the easiest pitchers in the league to steal on. Trevor Story (10%) is a strong option, as would be Ceddanne Rafaela (2%) and Wilyer Abreu (1%), if they happen to crack the lineup.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 20%) vs. Patrick Corbin
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 21%) vs. Javier Assad
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 26%) vs. Assad
Ryan O'Hearn (BAL, 1B -- 5%) vs. Adam Wainwright
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 11%) vs. Assad
Yan Gomes (CHC, C -- 4%) at Chris Flexen
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 15%) vs. Assad
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 27%) at Kyle Gibson
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 7%) at Jose Butto
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 32%) vs. Assad
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 73%) vs. Max Fried
Whit Merrifield (TOR, 2B -- 61%) vs. Max Scherzer
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) at Alex Wood
Sean Murphy (ATL, C -- 94%) at Zack Wheeler
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 63%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 74%) at Hyun Jin Ryu
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 88%) at Wheeler
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 75%) at Wheeler
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 76%) at Joe Ryan
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 84%) at Alex Faedo