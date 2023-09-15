Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

By Mike Sheets

We certainly don't go out of our way to stream pitchers against the Houston Astros, but we're making an exception for Cole Ragans (rostered in 52% of ESPN leagues), who has pitched like an ace since joining the Kansas City Royals' rotation. Across nine starts, the left-hander holds a 1.69 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with an 11.7 K/9, notching a pair of double-digit strikeout performances. He has also allowed just two runs in his last four starts combined. Yes, Houston's offense is scary. However, there are some pitchers that you start regardless of matchup, and that's how Ragans should be treated right now.

Another super talented young hurler in a tough matchup, Grayson Rodriguez (35%) is set to square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. While the Rays are obviously a tough customer, posting a 110 wRC+ so far in September, G-Rod has been awfully good in his own right, delivering a 2.55 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last nine starts. During that stretch, he held opponents to three or fewer runs in all nine outings. The fact that he's rostered in just 35% of ESPN leagues is a little baffling.

Andrew Abbott (46%) is in the midst of a rough patch, holding a 6.09 ERA since the beginning of August, but he still finds himself as a potential streamer on Saturday versus the New York Mets. He was initially scheduled to pitch against the Detroit Tigers earlier this week, and that matchup was much more favorable for the lefty. That said, the Mets have been slightly below average against left-handed pitching this season (96 wRC+), so this isn't a spot we necessarily have to avoid. There's some risk here because of the Mets' recent hot hitting, but there's strikeout upside here, too.

J.P. France (23%) has been somewhat up and down of late. Since the middle of August, he has four starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed. However, he also has two outings where he served up 5+ runs, including getting blasted by the Boston Red Sox for 10 runs in just 2 1/3 frames. That type of inconsistency doesn't necessarily make him an ideal streamer, but Saturday's matchup against the Royals is hard to pass up. After all, the Royals rank 23rd in MLB with an 86 wRC+ over the last 30 days, with a 7.2% walk rate that ranks them bottom-five. The hope is that France can take advantage of the soft landing spot.