Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips.

By Todd Zola

Sunday marks the last day of the first round of the playoffs in ESPN head-to-head leagues. Good luck to everyone trying to advance to the finals. For those playing in rotisserie leagues, let's keep grinding. Action begins with a half dozen games in the 1:35 PM ET block. The ESPN Sunday night game starts at 7:PM ET with the Chicago Cubs visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks in a contest with playoff implications for both squads.

It's not an ideal slate for streaming pitchers with Jose Quintana (13.7% rostered) the top candidate when he takes the hill in Citi Field for the final game of a series between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. Quintana has given the Mets the second half boost they wanted when signing him, except it was supposed to fortify a playoff-bound team and not a club playing out the string. The veteran lefty has yielded more than three runs in a start just one, and that was to the potent Atlanta Braves lineup. The Reds are a below average offense facing southpaw pitching, and they incur a big park downgrade on Sunday.

Next up on the Sunday rankings is Quintana's mound foe with Brandon Williamson (6.2%) getting the ball for the Reds. Whereas the Cincinnati hitters must overcome the downgrade from the Great American Ballpark to Citi Field, Williamson benefits from the change. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander has posted a solid second half with a 3.29 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 49 punch outs in 52 frames since the break, but he's experienced a couple of hiccups lately. Even so, our algorithm has the Reds favored on Sunday, with Williamson facing a below average offense with a righty on the hill, with a strikeout rate that's increased over the second half.

After opening August with a pair of rough outings, Reid Detmers is back on track with three quality starts over his past five outings, including his past two. Detmer has a home date with the Detroit Tigers on the Sunday docket. It's been a trying couple of weeks for the Los Angeles Angels and after Sunday's affair, they head out on the road to face a couple of playoff-bound teams (Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays). Detmers has a chance to make the flight seem a little shorter facing a below average offense.

The best option for those needing strikeouts is Nick Pivetta (12.5%) when he toes the rubber in the Rogers Centre for the finale of a weekend set between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. There's some risk since the Blue Jays don't fan at an excessive clip, but Pivetta has 79 strikeouts in 53 1/3 second half innings, including 10 in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing at home against the New York Yankees.

A couple of rookies are in a good position to help a Sunday lineup with some regulars getting the day off, even this late in the season. The Red Sox will start Ceddanne Rafaela (2.6%) and likely bat him leadoff with lefty Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound for the Blue Jays. The 22-year-old right-handed hitters has played second base, shortstop and outfielder since being promoted in late August. Rafaela has impressed early with a .981 OPS. He's only swiped one base in the bigs, but he swiped 37 combined in Double- and Triple-A before getting the call.