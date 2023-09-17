Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Congratulations to everyone advancing to the finals of their ESPN head-to-head leagues. Those playing in rotisserie leagues, let's keep grinding and keep in mind the daily schedule during the last week of the season is in even more flux than usual, so use the increased clarity of this week to limit scrambling next week.
Monday's 11-game slate has an early start with a 2:10 PM ET matinee in Kauffman Stadium with the Kansas City Royals hosting the Cleveland Guardians. The remaining 10 contests are under the lights.
Even with the abbreviated slate, there are a few favorable options to get an early jump on streaming pitchers with Seattle Mariners rookie Bryan Woo (13.9% rostered) leading the way. In fact, Woo is the second highest ranked hurler on the slate for his road date with the Oakland Athletics. Other than a start in Cincinnati where Woo couldn't find the strike zone, he delivered a solid second half, keeping the Mariners in all his starts. Last time out, he shut out the Los Angeles Angels for 5 2/3 fames, fanning eight so he's responding to the pressures of a pennant race. The Athletics have the second lowest wOBA and the third poorest strikeout rate with a right-hander on the hill.
The next two options oppose each other and are adjacent in Monday's top-10 highest ranked starters. In a close decision, it's usually best to side with the hurler pitching for a team with something on the line, especially if they're at home. That would seemingly give the edge to Edward Cabrera (8.0%) in his matchup against Jose Butto (0.5%) when the Miami Marlins host the New York Mets. However, we have Butto a nose ahead as he's a better bet to pitch more innings, hence have a stronger chance at a win, not to mention innings are integral to points league scoring.
Lost in the Chicago White Sox second half collapse is a strong post break effort from Mike Clevinger (19.2%). Over his last eight outings, Clevinger has 3.43 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 43 strikeouts to just 11 walks and three homers allowed in 42 stanzas. Clevinger may not rack up a bunch of strikeouts on the road against a Washington Nationals lineup who puts the ball in play, but the right-hander should compile innings facing an offense with the second lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.
Time is running out for category leagues to make up ground in stolen bases. Using players capable of swiping a bag to fill lineup holes on Monday and Thursday is a great approach. For the last month, the White Sox, Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Nationals have yielded the most steals. The Cubs and Blue Jays are off (we'll target them on Thursday), leaving three batteries on which to focus.
Two of the targets face each other with Nationals hosting the White Sox. Washinton's Jacob Young (.4%) and CJ Abrams (30.3%) have multiple over the past two weeks. On the other side, the choices are limited to Tim Anderson (31.0%) and Elvis Andrus (1.9%).
The Baltimore Orioles open a road series with the Astros, with only Jorge Mateo (14.6%) likely to attempt to run with Justin Verlander starting for the home team.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Royce Lewis (MIN, SS -- 46%) at Connor Phillips
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) at Phillips
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 13%) vs. Jose Butto
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 48%) at Phillips
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 31%) vs. Mike Clevinger
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Joan Adon
Sal Frelick (MIL, CF -- 8%) at Adam Wainwright
Maikel Garcia (KC, SS -- 5%) vs. Cal Quantrill
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 17%) vs. Joe Ryan
Josh Donaldson (MIL, 3B -- 2%) at Wainwright
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Sean Murphy (ATL, C -- 92%) vs. Zack Wheeler
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 77%) vs. Wheeler
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 76%) vs. Freddy Peralta
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 73%) vs. Peralta
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 80%) vs. Joe Ryan
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 88%) at Kyle Wright
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 88%) at Justin Verlander
Cedric Mullins (BAL, CF -- 90%) at Verlander
Austin Riley (ATL, 3B -- 98%) vs. Wheeler