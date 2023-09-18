Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
The top pitching streamer on Tuesday's slate is Ryan Pepiot (28% rostered in ESPN leagues). THE BAT X projects Pepiot as the fifth-best option overall on this slate. His low roster percentage can be attributed more to circumstances than talent, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have always had a deep rotation. With injuries and off-the-field issues now piling up, Pepiot has finally gotten a consistent slot and has made the most of it, posting a 2.00 ERA and a 3.92 xFIP across five appearances (three starts) in the bigs this year. He gets a terrific matchup against a weak and strikeout-prone Detroit Tigers offense and is worth streaming if he's available in your league.
If Pepiot is not available (or you want a second option), take a look at Taj Bradley (9%) of the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been a bumpy rookie campaign for Bradley, but the stuff and talent are there. Plus, the 3.75 xFIP portends much better things in store than his 5.56 ERA does. Squaring off against an emaciated Los Angeles Angels lineup at home in Tropicana, matchups don't get a lot better than this.
In fact, if you're looking to polish your ratios, you can look into streaming Rays relievers in this matchup as well. Closer Pete Fairbanks is just 42% rostered, while Colin Poche (4%), Shawn Armstrong (2%), and Robert Stephenson (4%) are all strong choices if Fairbanks is gone. Seattle Mariners relievers fit the bill today as well, also going into an elite pitchers' park to face a hapless Oakland Athletics offense. Closer Andres Munoz (48%) is the top choice, followed by Matt Brash (10%) Isaiah Campbell (sub-1%), and Gabe Speier (sub-1%).
The Minnesota Twins project as both the top offense for both runs and for homers on Tuesday's slate. They go into the elite Great American Ball Park to face off against Ben Lively. Max Kepler (8%), Jorge Polanco (48%), Royce Lewis (48%), Carlos Correa (70%), Edouard Julien (4%), Alex Kirilloff (3%), Willi Castro (6%), Matt Wallner (1%), and Christian Vazquez (2%) are all worth considering in your leagues.
If you're looking for that last little edge in stolen bases as the season winds down, consider streaming some Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Facing off against Alec Marsh, they have both a good chance to get on base and a good chance to steal one once there. Andres Gimenez (53%), Myles Straw (3%), Will Brennan (1%), Tyler Freeman (0%), and Bo Naylor (2%) would all be viable speed streams here.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 8%) at Ben Lively
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 30%) vs. Jose Urena
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 48%) at Lively
Royce Lewis (MIN, SS -- 48%) at Lively
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 26%) vs. Adrian Houser
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Jackson Rutledge
Josh Donaldson (MIL, 3B -- 2%) at Drew Rom
Dominic Smith (WSH, 1B -- 1%) vs. Urena
Trent Grisham (SD, CF -- 3%) vs. Noah Davis
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 14%) vs. Joey Lucchesi
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 88%) at Spencer Strider
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 94%) at Strider
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 80%) at Strider
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 54%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Kris Bryant (COL, LF -- 57%) at Blake Snell
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 73%) at Strider
Kyle Schwarber (PHI, LF -- 97%) at Strider
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 80%) vs. Kenta Maeda
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 90%) vs. Cristopher Sanchez
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 62%) at Paul Blackburn