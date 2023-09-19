Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Wednesday's action begins early at 12:20 p.m. ET in Truist Field with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. Eight more matinees follow, with a short, six-game evening slate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the NL West, but they are still vying for the best record in the Senior Circuit and, perhaps, MLB. Rookie Bobby Miller (44.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) takes the Dodgers Stadium hill on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers may limit Miller's innings next week in advance of the playoffs, but he's likely to pitch as long as needed Wednesday, which is a good thing considering he has hurled at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, falling one out shy his last time out. Miller has recorded a 3.68 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in this stretch, albeit with a pedestrian 37 strikeouts in 44 innings. Miller is in a favorable position to keep the roll going facing the lineup with the third-lowest wOBA and fourth-worst strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

Another freshman is next with Eury Perez (41.5% rostered) and the Miami Marlins in the thick of the NL wild-card race. The Marlins have a home date with the New York Mets, which may seem favorable, but Kodai Senga will oppose Perez, and Senga has recorded three double-digit strikeout games in his previous four outings. That said, look for Perez to do his part facing a lineup fanning at a high 25.7% clip against righties over the past month. Since returning from his IL stint, Perez hasn't been quite as effective as earlier in the season, but he's still dominating with 45 punch-outs in 35 frames.

Aaron Civale (48.2%) has never been known as a strikeout pitcher, but since joining the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty has begun missing a lot more bats. Specifically, over his last five starts, Civale has fanned 37 in 25 1/3 innings. On Wednesday, Civale squares off against a depleted Los Angeles Angels lineup sporting the second-highest strikeout rate facing right-handers over the past month.

The San Diego Padres are falling out of the wild-card race, but it isn't Seth Lugo 's fault. Since getting lit up for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Dodgers in early August, Lugo (33.7%) has posted a 2.97 ERA and 1.14 ERA over his next seven starts, punching out 36 in 39 1/3 stanzas. Lugo is in a great spot to remain effective in a juicy home date with the Colorado Rockies. For the season, the Rockies sport the second-lowest road wOBA and the highest strikeout rate facing righties.

Royce Lewis (52.5%) is still underappreciated in fantasy circles. In September, Lewis has recorded a .313/.405/.625 line, including six homers and four steals. He has walked at 13.5% clip while fanning at a low 18.9% pace. Adding to Lewis' allure is shortstop and third base eligibility, so he can be shuffled around a lineup to optimize scoring potential. Lewis benefits from the platoon edge over Reid Detmers on Wednesday, but he's clearly comfortable facing righties, as evidenced by hitting 14 of his 15 long balls with the platoon advantage.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday