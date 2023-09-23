Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
We have bonus baseball on Sunday, with Saturday's postponement in the nation's capital rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader with the Washington Nationals hosting the Atlanta Braves. The day's action begins at 1:05 PM ET with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the New York Mets. The Sunday night ESPN affair features the Los Angeles Dodgers entertaining the San Francisco Giants.
The slate's top ranked streamer is Cristopher Sanchez (10.7% rostered), taking the hill for the Phillies in Sunday's earliest game. It's always beneficial to rely on players in games with something on the line, and the Phillies are close to clinching the top wild card spot in the National League. Sanchez is coming off a pair of starts facing the Atlanta Braves, so facing the Mets will be a welcome relief. That said, the Mets lineup is mid-pack facing left-handers, but it's still a downgrade from the potent Braves offense. Sanchez isn't dominant, but his 23% strikeout rate is a tick above league average while his 4.1% walk rate is less than half of the league mark.
Hunter Brown (44.4%) is another streaming candidate checking all the boxes. He'll take the hill in Minute Maid Park for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals. The Astros are embroiled in a three-way race for the AL West championship, along with being in the mix for a wild card berth. The Royals are playing out the string, though their lineup facing righties has been around league average since the All-Star break. Still, with so much on the line for Houston, Brown is one of the day's best streaming options.
Lost in the abyss of the Oakland Athletics season is the potential emergence of JP Sears (7.3%) as a mid-rotation starter, with one caveat. The 27-year-old right-hander needs to induce more ground balls, thus lower his 1.76 HR/9 mark. Sears' 29.0% ground ball mark is the lowest in the league. His 14.6% K-BB% is a tick better than league average, so if Sears can keep the ball in the yard, he can serve an innings-eater type, and be a fantasy asset. On Sunday, Sears and the Athletics host the Detroit Tigers and one of the least powerful offenses versus righty pitching, putting Sears in play as a streamer.
Normally, a doubleheader avails a prime spot to target hitters with a good chance of playing in both ends, but Sunday's twin bill doesn't line up to be as generous. The Braves have the NL East clinched, so they're likely to give their reserves some playing time, while the Nationals draw Spencer Strider in one of the games, lessening their chance to pad stats. The Atlanta hitter with the best chance of playing two games is Eddie Rosario (13.8%) while Washington's CJ Abrams (31.7%), Dominic Smith (1.4%), Luis Garcia (6.3%) and Jake Alu (.1%) are in play, especially if the Braves start Kyle Wright in the second game.
Boston Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela (2.4%) has stolen just one base in two tries since being promoted two weeks ago. However, he swiped a combined 37 bases in Double-A and Triple-A before being called up. On Sunday, Mike Clevinger will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox in Fenway Park. No team has yielded as many stolen bases as the White Sox, with Mike Clevinger responsible for 24, the sixth most surrendered among hurlers.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 31%) vs. Spencer Strider and R.J. Alaniz
Eddie Rosario (ATL, LF -- 14%) at Jackson Rutledge and Joan Adon
Orlando Arcia (ATL, 2B -- 31%) at Rutledge and Adon
Luis Garcia (WSH, SS -- 6%) vs. Strider and Alaniz
Dominic Smith (WSH, 1B -- 1%) vs. Strider and Alaniz
Ildemaro Vargas (WSH, 3B -- 0%) vs. Strider and Alaniz
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 24%) at Brandon Williamson
Joey Meneses (WSH, 1B -- 29%) vs. Strider and Alaniz
Jake Alu (WSH, 3B -- 0%) vs. Strider and Alaniz
Miguel Andujar (PIT, LF -- 0%) at Williamson
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Whit Merrifield (TOR, 2B -- 51%) at Taj Bradley
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 74%) at Bradley
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 73%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 73%) vs. Quinn Priester
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 62%) at Nathan Eovaldi
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 62%) vs. Freddy Peralta
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 53%) at Hunter Brown
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 55%) at Clarke Schmidt
Brandon Nimmo (NYM, CF -- 88%) at Sanchez
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 93%) vs. Bryan Woo