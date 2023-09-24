Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: Caesars Money Line. O/U: Caesars Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 13.6 Justin Verlander R @SEA 98.1% 50% 6.0 2.1 6.3 13.5 Luis Castillo R HOU 99.1% 50% 6.1 2.2 6.6 12.3 Blake Snell L @SF 98.2% 53% 5.5 1.9 6.9 11.5 Merrill Kelly R @NYY 90.8% 52% 5.9 2.5 6.2 11.4 Patrick Sandoval L TEX 27.4% 54% 6.0 2.3 5.2 11.1 Logan Webb R SD 97.9% 47% 5.9 2.3 5.4 10.5 Jon Gray R @LAA 64.8% 46% 5.4 2.3 5.5 9.2 Clarke Schmidt R ARI 11.7% 48% 5.3 2.5 4.9

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday