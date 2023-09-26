Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
The final Wednesday slate of the season features the standard 15 games, with just one afternoon affair. Action begins at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game with playoff implications for the visitors.
The top streaming option is Baltimore Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (42.6%) taking the hill at home against Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. It's always beneficial to rely on hurlers with something on the line. Rodriguez is one of the main reasons the Orioles are in the AL East driver's seat with a 2.32 ERA and 1.05 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 66 innings over his last 11 starts. For the season, the Nationals sport the sixth lowest wOBA facing right-handers, though they've been a tad more productive since the All-Star break.
Next up is Ranger Suarez (31.2%) with the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to secure the top wild card spot in the National League. The lefty has a home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over his prior 10 starts, Suarez has a high 1.41 WHIP, but he's been victimized by a .320 BABIP. Suarez has minimized damage with 53 strikeouts and only six homers allowed in that 52 1/3 innings span. Suarez sets up for a solid outing, facing a lineup with the sixth lowest wOBA, and 10th highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill since the break.
Dane Dunning (26.1%) is another hurler in a game with a lot of meaning with the Texas Rangers in a three-way tussle for the AL West championship as well as being in the wild card chase. Dunning isn't dominant, but he'll face a depleted Los Angeles Angels lineup with the third worst wOBA and highest strikeout rate facing righties in September.
Trusting Sean Manaea (17.4%) with a fantasy championship on the line may seem like a fool's errand, but the San Francisco Giants lefty has been effective since converting back to a full-fledged starter. Over his last three appearances, Manaea recorded a 2.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He's only fanned 10 in those 18 frames, but just two walks and one homer allowed has balanced the good luck. There is risk with Manaea facing the San Diego Padres who have hit southpaws well lately, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
As it is about half of the season, the prime spot for hitters is Coors Field with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies. James Outman (25.5%), Jason Heyward (1.4%) and David Peralta (0.8%) all enjoy the platoon edge on Noah Davis.
Other batters in a favorable spot with the platoon bump include Jordan Walker (36.2%) versus Wade Miley and Sal Frelick (7.9%) facing Miles Mikolas.
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 19%) vs. Emmet Sheehan
James Outman (LAD, LF -- 25%) at Noah Davis
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 36%) vs. Sheehan
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) vs. Matt Waldron
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 11%) vs. Sheehan
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) vs. Joey Estes
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 14%) at Luis Patino
Jason Heyward (LAD, CF -- 1%) at Davis
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 33%) vs. Waldron
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 24%) vs. Sheehan
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 53%) at Tarik Skubal
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 78%) at Skubal
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 73%) at Shane Bieber
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 58%) at Grayson Rodriguez
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 63%) vs. Framber Valdez
Whit Merrifield (TOR, 2B -- 51%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 74%) vs. Cole
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 90%) vs. Johan Oviedo
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 72%) at Kodai Senga
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 60%) at Senga