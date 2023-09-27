Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

The only explanation for Cole Ragans still being available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues is that a large swath of fantasy baseball managers has simply stopped paying attention. Take advantage and grab the left-hander for his favorable matchup Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Since being acquired by the Kansas City Royals, all Ragans has done is post a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 across 11 starts -- with multiple double-digit strikeout efforts. Against a Detroit lineup that has a bloated 26.8% K% over the last month to go along with a well below average 86 wRC+, Ragans is Thursday's top streaming option.

Opposing Ragans and the Royals on Thursday is Sawyer Gipson-Long (13% rostered), another quality streamer. While the 25-year-old righty has only three big league starts under his belt, he has asserted himself quite well. Gipson-Long owns a 2.40 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 15 innings while fanning 20. The young right-hander doesn't throw particularly hard, averaging 93 mph on his heater, but he generates lots of swings and misses with his slider and changeup. Gipson-Long should continue his success Thursday against a Kansas City offense that has been middle of the road in the second half.

While David Peterson (4%) has struggled with his start-to-start consistency, he has been consistent in racking up Ks, piling up seven or more strikeouts in four of his last five outings. On Thursday, he matches up with the Miami Marlins, who have been swinging hot sticks over the last two weeks. That presents some ratio risk for the New York Mets left-hander, but if you're seeking Ks in your final push for the championship, Peterson carries some appeal.

Dakota Hudson has managed to get through his last couple of starts relatively unscathed, but that's unlikely to continue Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. With a 4.9 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9 this season, he has zero margin for error, and his 45.8% hard-hit rate allowed highlights his blowup potential. When Hudson travels to hitter-friendly American Family Field on Thursday, Willy Adames (68%), Carlos Santana (24%), Mark Canha (15%), and Sal Frelick (8%) are all on the streaming radar.

One of the more underappreciated players in fantasy baseball, Nolan Jones (38%) finishes out the remainder of the 2023 season at Coors Field. He bas been a top-10 fantasy hitter over the last month, batting .333/.465/.667 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 19 runs and nine stolen bases. An across-the-board fantasy producer, Jones can provide help wherever you need it during the season's final days.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday