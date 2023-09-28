Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
The last Friday of the regular season features the standard 15 games, all evening affairs. Over half of the contests have some level of playoff implications, be it securing a playoff berth, or improving seeding. Action begins at 6:35 PM ET. With the late start comes a late deadline for player pickups. With rotations and lineups in even more flux than usual, it's prudent to monitor the news and hopefully take advantage of opportunities others may miss.
Bryan Woo (15.5% rostered) is slated to take the hill at home when the Seattle Mariners entertain the Texas Rangers, with the playoff fate of both teams on the line. The rookie right-hander has hit a rut, including yielding four homers to the Rangers in his last outing, but he's one of the reasons the Mariners have postseason aspirations. Woo has fanned 88 in 84 innings, and before his last effort, the 23-year-old had been frugal with the long ball. Deploying Woo is a risk as the Texas offense has picked it up down the stretch, but Woo still lands as the top ranked streamer based on his season-long body of work.
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched the top wild card in the National League, so there is nothing on the line when they visit the New York Mets. However, they of all teams understand the importance of heading into the playoffs on a positive note, so expect a strong effort from Taijuan Walker (32.6%). The veteran hasn't pitched as well as his 15-5 record indicates, but he's stabilized the back end of the Phillies rotation with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola leading the way up front. Walker handled the Mets well in his last outing, yielding just two earned runs in six frames, punching out four with just one free pass. Even though the rematch is on the road, the Mets are a below average offense and have struck out more lately.
There may be nothing in play but pride when the Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics, but Angels starter Chase Silseth (4.3%) would like to make a statement heading into next season. Silseth was emerging as a solid starter with a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in four efforts after joining the Angels rotation after the break. He fanned 31 while walking just five in that 22 2/3 innings span, but then he struggled in his next start and was hit in the head by a throw in the ensuing effort. Silseth spent the next month on the 7-day concussion IL, though he did make two rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake in advance of his return to the major league roster. Silseth threw 60 pitches in his last rehab start, so he should be able to hurl at least five frames on Friday. The Athletics enter the contest with the third lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate facing righties.
The rule of thumb is avoiding pitchers facing a team with something on the line, but Nick Pivetta (23.7%) warrants consideration when the Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles. Pivetta has recorded a 3.08 ERA and 0.91 WHIP so far in September, with 33 strikeouts to only four walks in 26 1/3 stanzas. The Orioles have fanned at an above average 24.2% clip this month, and are vulnerable to the curve ball, which benefits Pivetta.
The chances are remote, but the Minnesota Twins can still finish with a first-round bye, so they will be playing their regulars in Coors Field. The entire Twins lineup is available for pick up against Colorado Rockies southpaw Ty Blach. In order of priority, they are Donovan Solano (.9%), Jorge Polanco (50.2%), Kyle Farmer (2.4%), Michael Taylor (.6%), Ryan Jeffers (1.0%), Willi Castro (7.7%), Edouard Julien (4.3%), Matt Wallner (1.6%) and Trevor Larnach (.4%).
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 12%) vs. Ryan Yarbrough
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 12%) vs. Ryan Yarbrough
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 14%) at Touki Toussaint
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) vs. Luis Medina
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 32%) vs. Ryan Yarbrough
Miguel Rojas (LAD, SS -- 1%) at Chris Flexen
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 38%) vs. Ryan Yarbrough
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 49%) vs. Luis Medina
Hunter Goodman (COL, 1B -- 1%) vs. Ryan Yarbrough
Jason Heyward (LAD, CF -- 1%) at Chris Flexen
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 90%) vs. Chris Sale
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 72%) at David Peterson
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 79%) at Logan Gilbert
Cedric Mullins (BAL, CF -- 89%) vs. Chris Sale
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 75%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
Brandon Nimmo (NYM, CF -- 87%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 62%) vs. Jordan Montgomery
Anthony Santander (BAL, RF -- 91%) vs. Chris Sale
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 87%) at Logan Gilbert
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 60%) at David Peterson