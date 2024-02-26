Open Extended Reactions

The St. Louis Cardinals come off their first last-place finish in more than 30 seasons looking to instill youth and speed into their offense. Last season's team, winner of only 71 games, stole a mere 101 bases despite the new, appealing MLB rules. That was well below the league average and a far cry from the Vince Coleman Runnin' Redbirds days. Perhaps young SS Masyn Winn and OF Victor Scott II can restore things back to that era a bit and aid fantasy baseball managers as well.

Winn led off Sunday's spring training game against the Houston Astros, reaching via base hit in each of his three plate appearances, and he also stole a base. Winn, 21, has stolen 62 bases over the past two seasons in the majors and minors combined. Scott, hitting at the bottom of the lineup for the second consecutive game, drew three walks over the weekend and created havoc on the bases, including his first steal. Scott, 23, stole 95 bases by himself across two minor league stops in 2023.

The Cardinals boast a solid power core of 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 2B Nolan Gorman and 3B Nolan Arenado. Additionally, C Willson Contreras and OFs Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar surely will contribute. However, after that, things are unclear. 2B/SS/OF Tommy Edman, 2B/OF Brendan Donovan and OF Dylan Carlson are all established veterans, but low-upside statistical options. Meanwhile, Winn and Scott are fast, excellent defenders and enticing hitters, and they should be a large part of the club's future -- including this season.

Winn struggled at the plate upon his big league promotion last season, hitting a punchless .172 over 137 PAs, all of it while batting ninth, but we should ignore those numbers. Winn has plus bat speed and draws walks. Though Donovan offers the lineup a better on-base profile and versatility, and Edman is still mending from offseason wrist surgery and might not be ready for Opening Day, Winn should earn the starting shortstop role. He might lead off, too. Winn is not yet a factor in ESPN standard points leagues, but he is an intriguing later-round selection in NFBC formats.

Scott might be this season's Esteury Ruiz, but he is also a considerably better baseball player. Ruiz stole 67 bases for the Oakland Athletics, but he struggled to reach base and was quite terrible defensively. Scott, a left-handed hitter, posted a .367 OBP across two minor league seasons and he thrives in center field -- a Cardinals need. Scott starred recently in the Arizona Fall League, drawing 12 walks (versus eight strikeouts) and stealing 18 bases over 23 games. He might not win a big league job initially, but it should not be long. Remember the name in roto formats for sure.

Spring training injuries

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2024 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Kodai Senga, SP, New York Mets: Fantasy managers should not pay too much attention to spring statistics. Look at which players have adopted different approaches at the plate, and which may be throwing new pitches. Look at lineups. Ultimately, big league teams just want to escape the six-week slog of spring training without injuries. Senga, a top-20 fantasy starter last season, has been shut down because of a shoulder strain. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection over the weekend and will not be ready for Opening Day. Drop him down your draft lists but, as of now, not too far. He might pitch in April, and he might be great ... or it might be months. Who knows? No other Mets starting pitcher warrants attention in the thin ESPN standard leagues.

Kyle Bradish, SP, Baltimore Orioles: Bradish was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his pitching elbow two weeks ago, and often this tear leads directly to Tommy John surgery. The Orioles are not quite at this juncture yet, though it might be inevitable. Pitchers can continue pitching with partial tears. Bradish, a top-30 starter last season, is throwing in anticipation of avoiding surgery, but for now he deserves a more significant drop in rankings than Senga does, if not removal from shallow-league consideration.

Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds: The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year has plantar fasciitis in his left foot and seems destined to start the season on the IL. Fantasy managers were already wondering how India fits into this young, powerful infield featuring SS/3B Elly De La Cruz, SS/2B Matt McLain, 1B/3B/OF Spencer Steer and 3B Noelvi Marte or whether he would end up traded to another franchise. India can be a solid points-league option, but not if injury or a crowded lineup keeps him off the field.

Other notes