Fantasy basketball: Eric Karabell's 'Do not draft' list

Philadelphia 76ers PG James Harden and Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard enjoy myriad things in common as two of the most prolific guards in NBA history, each clearly on his way to future Hall of Fame induction.

In addition, and not so positively, each player has made headlines this summer stating their unhappiness with their current teams. They have demanded to be traded. This kind of news tends to scare fantasy basketball managers.

However, there is a big difference between the two players.