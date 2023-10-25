Pay close attention to the overlooked Wizards

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe published his annual NBA League Pass Rankings a week ago (here's part 1 and part 2), evaluating the watchability levels of teams in the association, taking into account style, strategy, highlight reel plays and more.

Fantasy basketball managers, of course, care about all NBA teams statistically, even the bad and unwatchable ones, and I found this topic compelling as I continue investing in... Washington Wizards.

You see, Lowe ranked the Wizards 30th out of 30 teams in his rankings. While I find it tough to argue in the big picture, I will be paying rather close attention for fantasy purposes! Name a modestly relevant Wizard and chances are I have already invested for deeper leagues.