Stephen Curry enters Wednesday's notable ESPN spotlight game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets averaging 30.9 PPG, and only three players have scored more points.

Curry has averaged nearly six 3-pointers per game, an astounding, record pace, and he is hitting 53% of his overall field goals, which if it continues would also be a personal best for him. Everything seems great for Curry, perhaps an early leader for league MVP honors, both statistically and otherwise, in his age-35 season.

Well, things are mostly great... except for the notable drop in assists.

They're not totally gone, but 4.3 APG is not the Curry we know in fantasy basketball. He averaged 6.3 APG last season, roughly his career mark, and a Warriors figure topped solely by PF/C Draymond Green. That was about it for Warriors ballhandlers.

Of course, now that future Hall of Fame PG Chris Paul is a Warrior, even one coming off the bench and with rather limited minutes for him, things have surely changed. The Warriors are 6-2, and care little about individual statistics, but fantasy managers sure do.