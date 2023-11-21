Open Extended Reactions

Few thought Philadelphia 76ers SG/PG Tyrese Maxey would become a fantasy basketball superstar. After all, Maxey was not even an NBA lottery pick, going 21st in the 2020 draft after his freshman season at Kentucky, where he averaged a modest 14 PPG, 3.2 APG and shot 42% from the field.

Maxey was not a point guard, 3-point shooter or NBA-caliber defender during his first season in the league but, then again, few superstars arrive that late in the draft.

Fast forward to today and Maxey, in his fourth NBA season, is a completely different player than we all saw during his rookie season, when he averaged 8.0 PPG, 2.0 APG and hit a total of 31 3-point shots in his 61 games.

Now he is a legitimate superstar, for the 76ers and fantasy purposes, averaging 26.8 PPG, 7.1 APG and 3.5 3PG.