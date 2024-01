Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic rightfully earns most of the attention in fantasy basketball in comparison to his teammates, for the obvious first pick in every fantasy basketball draft is also the top player in ESPN fantasy points scoring.

However, the Nuggets probably do not win the most recent NBA championship without the critical exploits of veteran PG Jamal Murray, and in his age-26 season, he continues to improve, mainly out of the spotlight.