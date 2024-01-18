Fantasy basketball: Is going after Kyrie Irving a risk worth taking?

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks PG/SG Kyrie Irving has averaged 46.2 ESPN fantasy points per game this season, a top-20 figure in the league on a per-game basis. Of course, Irving has been all about the per-game basis for much of his standout career.

Few have ever questioned Irving's remarkable skills. Four NBA franchises and myriad fantasy basketball managers have enjoyed them. They just haven't enjoyed them as much as they have for other star players.

Irving appeared in 60 games last season for the Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, his most since the 2018-19 campaign. A veteran of 13 NBA seasons after being the top overall pick in the 2011 draft for the Cavaliers out of Duke, Irving has played in more than 60 games in only four seasons -- for a variety of reasons, some related to health.

It seems unlikely this season as already Irving has missed 16 of the team's 40 games. Two more and he is ineligible for major league awards! Seriously, though, it can be frustrating.

For example, Irving and his fantasy investors enjoyed a recent seven-game stretch in which he averaged 63 ESPN fantasy points per game, scoring more than 40 traditional points twice and contributing a flurry of assists, steals and 3-pointers.

Then came Wednesday night against the Lakers, and the player who led ESPN's 15-day Player Rater left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury. Here we go again, figured the Mavericks and fantasy investors. Irving returned to the game but missed 12 of 16 field goal attempts overall, scoring only 12 points and 18 fantasy points.