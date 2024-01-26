Fantasy basketball: Which players could rise or fall at NBA trade deadline?

Open Extended Reactions

It was hardly so long ago that PG/SG Dejounte Murray was a fantasy superstar, averaging 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG and 2 SPG for the 2021-22 Spurs. Fantasy managers loved him, for obvious reasons. It took a few seasons, but Murray, then 25, was suddenly one of the top statistical options in the sport. Then came the ill-advised trade to the Hawks.

Murray remains a solid fantasy option with Atlanta, averaging 21.4 PPG, 5 RPG and 5 APG, but his numbers and impact are not the same. His pairing with star PG Trae Young for a season and a half has been an awkward one, and Murray can produce only so much playing next to one of the highest-usage ball handlers around. Still, Murray is a top-30 fantasy option.

Imagine what may happen if Murray, as expected, is dealt to another club before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.