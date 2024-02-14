Fantasy basketball: Is huge game a sign of Wemby becoming fantasy's best?

Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs C/PF Victor Wembanyama is barely 20 years old, so excuse him for not being the most consistent statistical performer in the league this season. Consistency is seldom expected as a defining characteristic for anyone that age, even someone who appears to be a guaranteed, iconic NBA superstar.

The statistical upside is historic, of course, as we saw Monday night against the Raptors when the 7-foot-4 unicorn became the only player over the past 40 years to combine at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocked shots and 5 assists in one game (he had 27-14-10-5).

That mind-boggling outing was worth 92 ESPN fantasy points, or nearly double what Wembanyama averages for the season, and surely is a sign of bigger things to come.

However, Wembanyama scored only 28 ESPN fantasy points in each of his two previous games. He totaled five rebounds and four blocked shots in games against the Nets and Magic. The Nets are not that much better than the Raptors. Who knows why Wembanyama delivered relatively pedestrian performances? He is 20. Perhaps that is why.