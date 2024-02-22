Fantasy basketball: Seven rising rookies other than Wemby and Chet to get into your lineup

Open Extended Reactions

The resurgent Golden State Warriors entered the All-Star break having won six of seven games and dealing with a bit of controversy, as longtime stalwart Klay Thompson suddenly moved out of the starting lineup.

Then the determined Thompson made quite the point in his first game off the bench in more than a decade by scoring a season-best 35 points in a win over the Jazz. Coach Steve Kerr says Thompson will continue his reserve status.

Fantasy managers should focus not on Thompson, perhaps a future Hall of Famer but long an underwhelming fantasy option in comparison to investment status, but rather on the inspiring, young fellow who earned his starting spot.

Brandin Podziemski is no ordinary rookie. After all, the feisty, responsible, headband-wearing Santa Clara product who turns 21 this weekend has been the superior fantasy option for a while, and this should only continue.