Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, school colors and famous alumni

The NCAA tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn, too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK: We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket.

We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

WEST REGION

(1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington

Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964

Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight song: "Go Gonzaga"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

(2) Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892

Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight song: "Fight Blue Devils"

Official color(s): Duke blue and white

Notable alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

(3) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246

Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight song: "Fight, Raiders, Fight"

Official color(s): Scarlet and black

Notable alumni: Sheryl Swoopes, John Denver, Wes Welker, Zach Thomas, George Eads, Rick Husband

(4) Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558

Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight song: "Arkansas Fight"

Official color(s): Cardinal and white

Notable alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

(5) UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333

Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight song: "UConn Husky"

Official color(s): Navy blue, gray and white

Notable alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

(6) Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842

Mascot: Big Al | Fight song: "Yea Alabama"

Official color(s): Crimson and white

Notable alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

(7) Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019

Mascot: Sparty | Fight song: "Victory for MSU"

Official color(s): Green and white

Notable alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

(8) Boise State Broncos

Boise, Idaho

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 22,113

Mascot: Buster Bronco | Fight song: "Orange and Blue"

Official color(s): Orange and blue

Notable alumni: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Kellen Moore, Scott Jorgensen

(9) Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee

Conference: American | Enrollment: 20,585

Mascot: TOM | Fight song: "Go Tigers Go"

Official color(s): Blue and gray

Notable alumni: Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Isaac Bruce, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams

(10) Davidson Wildcats

Davidson, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 1,983

Mascot: Will E. Wildcat | Fight song: "O Davidson"

Official color(s): Black and red

Notable alumni: Stephen Curry, Woodrow Wilson

(11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights

New Brunswick, New Jersey

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 67,556

Mascot: Scarlet Knight | Fight song: "The Bells Must Ring"

Official color(s): Scarlet, gray and black

Notable alumni: Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Warren, Mario Batali, Chris Christie, David Stern, Carli Lloyd, Ray Rice

(11) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame, Indiana

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 8,874

Mascot: Leprechaun | Fight song: "Victory March"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Joe Montana, Chase Claypool, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Regis Philbin, Condoleezza Rice

(12) New Mexico State Aggies

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 24,580

Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight song: "Aggie Fight Song"

Official color(s): Crimson and white

Notable alumni: Fredd Young, Alvy Ray Smith

(13) Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont

Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898

Mascot: Rally | Fight song: "Vermont Victory"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey, Martin St. Louis

(14) Montana State Bobcats

Bozeman, Montana

Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 14,240

Mascot: Champ | Fight song: "Stand Up and Cheer"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Craig Kilborn, Sam McCullum, Jan Stenerud

(15) CSU Fullerton Titans

Fullerton, California

Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 36,770

Mascot: Tuffy the Titan | Fight song: "Fight On, Titans"

Official color(s): Navy blue, white and orange

Notable alumni: Gwen Stefani, Kevin Costner, Adam Lambert, Bruce Bowen, Justin Turner

(16) Georgia State Panthers

Atlanta

Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 52,814

Mascot: Pounce | Fight song: "Fight Panthers"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: Ludacris, Julia Roberts, Lita

EAST REGION

(1) Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787

Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold | Fight song: "Old Fite"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

(2) Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425

Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight song: "On, On, U of K"

Official color(s): Wildcat blue

Notable alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth

(3) Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411

Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight song: "Hail Purdue!"

Official color(s): Old gold and black

Notable alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

(4) UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947

Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight song: "Sons of Westwood and the Mighty Bruins"

Official color(s): UCLA blue, UCLA gold

Notable alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916

Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight song: "On to Victory"

Official color(s): Navy, red and silver

Notable alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

(6) Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163

Mascot: Bevo | Fight song: "Texas Fight"

Official color(s): Burnt orange and white

Notable alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

(7) Murray State Racers

Murray, Kentucky

Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 10,495

Mascots: Racer One, Dunker | Fight song: "The Old Grey Mare"

Official color(s): Navy and gold

Notable alumni: Jude Deveraux, W. Earl Brown, Jim Varney

(8) North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847

Mascot: Rameses | Fight song: "I'm a Tar Heel Born"

Official color(s): Carolina blue and white

Notable alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

(9) Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 8,143

Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight song: "Ring Out Ahoya"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

(10) San Francisco Dons

San Francisco

Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 5,852

Mascot: The Don | Fight song: "Victory Song"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Bill Russell, Bill Cartwright, KC Jones, Sinqua Walls

(11) Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 32,304

Mascot: HokieBird | Fight song: "Tech Triumph"

Official color(s): Chicago maroon and burnt orange

Notable alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

(12) Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 48,952

Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Indiana, Our Indiana"

Official color(s): Cream and Crimson

Notable alumni: Mark Cuban, Sage Steele, Isaiah Thomas, Dick Enberg, Joe Buck, Jamie Moyer

(12) Wyoming Cowboys

Laramie, Wyoming

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 12,249

Mascot: Cowboy Joe | Fight song: "Ragtime Cowboy Joe"

Official color(s): UW Brown and UW Gold

Notable alumni: Dick Cheney, Jerry Buss, Malcom Floyd

(13) Akron Zips

Akron, Ohio

Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 17,829

Mascot: Zippy the Kangaroo | Fight song: "Akron Blue and Gold"

Official color(s): Blue and Gold

Notable alumni: Yvette Nicole Brown, Jason Taylor

(14) Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut

Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 12,312

Mascot: Handsome Dan | Fight song: "Bulldog"

Official color(s): Yale blue and white

Notable alumni: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John C. Calhoun, William Howard Taft, Nathan Hale, Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, John Kerry, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown, John Bolton, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Edward Norton, Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes, Oliver Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Angela Bassett, Vincent Price, Henry Winkler, Paul Giamatti, James Franco, Lewis Black, Bob Woodward, Anderson Cooper, Adam Richman, Eli Whitney, Sinclair Lewis, Theo Epstein, Mike Richter and too many more to list.

(15) Saint Peter's Peacocks

Jersey City, New Jersey

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 2,355

Mascot: Peacock | Fight song: "lo Pavo"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: Bob Hurley, Keydren Clark, Victor Santos

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic | Enrollment: 5,616

Mascot: Spiro the Spartan | Fight song: "Norfolk State Fight Song"

Official color(s): Green, gold

Notable alumni: Kyle O'Quinn, J.B. Smoove

SOUTH REGION

(1) Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 36,503

Mascot: Wilbur and Wilma | Fight song: "Fight Wildcats, Fight!"

Official color(s): UA Red and Arizona Blue

Notable alumni: Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kenny Lofton

(2) Villanova Wildcats

Villanova, Pennsylvania

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500

Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight song: "V for Villanova"

Official color(s): Navy blue and white

Notable alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

(3) Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317

Mascot: Smokey | Fight song: "Down the Field"

Official color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey

Notable alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

(4) Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331

Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Oskee-Wow-Wow"

Official color(s): Orange, blue

Notable alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

(5) Houston Cougars

Houston, Texas

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215

Mascot: Shasta | Fight song: "Cougar Fight Song"

Official color(s): Scarlet and albino

Notable alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

(6) Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 33,413

Mascot: CAM the Ram | Fight song: "Stalwart Rams"

Official color(s): Green, gold, white

Notable alumni: Becky Hammon, Michael Gallup, Joey Porter

(7) Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170

Mascot: Brutus | Fight song: "Across the Field"

Official color(s): Scarlet and gray

Notable alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

(8) Seton Hall Pirates

South Orange, New Jersey

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,818

Mascot: The Pirate | Fight song: "Onward Setonia"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: Dick Vitale, Bob Ley, Max Weinberg, Artie Lange

(9) TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas

Conference: Big-12 | Enrollment: 9,704

Mascot: Superfrog | Fight song: "TCU Fight Song"

Official color(s): Horned Frog Purple and White

Notable alumni: LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Scott Brooks

(10) Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago, Illinois

Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment:16,437

Mascot: Lu Wolf | Fight song: "Hail Loyola"

Official color(s): Maroon, gold

Notable alumni: Bob Newhart, Stephanie Springs

(11) Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002

Mascot: None | Fight song: "The Victors"

Official color(s): Maize and blue

Notable alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

(12) UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama

Conference: USA | Enrollment: 13,836

Mascot: Blaze the Dragon | Fight song: "UAB Blazer Fight Song"

Official color(s): Green, gold and white

Notable alumni: Roddy White, Graeme McDowell, Joe Webb

(13) Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 11,728

Mascot: Scrappy the Mockingbird | Fight song: "Chattanooga Mighty Mocs"

Official color(s): Navy and gold

Notable alumni: Terrell Owens, Dennis Haskins, Hugh Beaumont, Mike Bradbury

(14) Longwood Lancers

Farmville, Virginia

Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 5,096

Mascot: Elwood | Fight song: "Hail to Longwood U"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: Jerome Kersey, Ransford Doherty, Pat McGee

(15) Delaware Blue Hens

Newark, Delaware

Conference: Colonial Athletic | Enrollment: 18,420

Mascot: YoUDee | Fight song: "UD Fight Song"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Joe Biden, Elena Delle Donne, Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon, Matt Nagy

(16) Wright State Raiders

Dayton, Ohio

Conference: Horizon | Enrollment: 8,332

Mascot: Rowdy Raider | Fight song: "WSU Fight Song"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Nicole Scherzinger, Carlos Pena, Sean Murphy

(16) Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island

Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 3,280

Mascot: Tupper | Fight song: "Bryant Fight"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: James Karinchak, Nicholas Colasanto, Earl Tupper

MIDWEST REGION

(1) Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510

Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight song: "I'm a Jayhawk"

Official color(s): Crimson and blue

Notable alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

(2) Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964

Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight song: "War Eagle"

Official color(s): Burnt orange and navy blue

Notable alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer

(3) Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413

Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight song: "On, Wisconsin!"

Official color(s): Cardinal and white

Notable alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

(4) Providence Friars

Providence

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,298

Mascot: Friar Dom | Fight song: "When the Saints Go Marching In"

Official color(s): Providence Black, Metallic and White

Notable alumni: Doris Burke, Janeane Garofalo, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson, Jim Larranaga

(5) Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948

Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight song: "Iowa Fight Song"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

(6) LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202

Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight song: "Fight for LSU"

Official color(s): Purple and gold

Notable alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

(7) USC Trojans

Los Angeles

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000

Mascot: Traveler | Fight song: "Tribute to Troy"

Official color(s): Gold, cardinal

Notable alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

(8) San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578

Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight song: "Fight Song"

Official color(s): Black, scarlet

Notable alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Stephen Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

(9) Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472

Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight song: "The White and the Blue"

Official color(s): White, blue

Notable alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

(10) Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 11,334

Mascot: Sebastian the Ibis | Fight song: "Miami U How-Dee-Doo"

Official color(s): UM Orange and UM Green

Notable alumni: Dwayne Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Sylvester Stallone, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Enrique Iglesias

(11) Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992

Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight song: "ISU Fights"

Official color(s): Cardinal and gold

Notable alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

(12) Richmond Spiders

Richmond, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 3,291

Mascot: WebstUR the Spider | Fight song: "The Spider Song"

Official color(s): UR Blue and UR Red

Notable alumni:Sean Casey, Tim Stauffer, Brian Jordan, Gregg Marshall, Tim Hightower

(13) South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota

Conference: Summit | Enrollment: 11,405

Mascot: Jack the Jackrabbit | Fight song: "Ring the Bells"

Official color(s): Blue, yellow

Notable alumni: Dallas Goedert, Adam Vinatieri

(14) Colgate Raiders

Hamilton, New York

Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939

Mascot: Raider | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight"

Official color(s): Maroon and white

Notable alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

(15) Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville, Alabama

Conference: ASUN | Enrollment: 7,749

Mascot: Cocky the Gamecock| Fight song: "JSU Fight Song"

Official color(s): Red and white

Notable alumni: Danny Willett, Todd Jones, Ashley Martin

(16) Texas Southern Tigers

Houston

Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment:10,514

Mascot: Tiger | Fight song: "Tiger Fight Song"

Official color(s): Maroon, gray

Notable alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion

(16) Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Corpus Christi, Texas

Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 11,929

Mascot: Izzy the Islander | Fight song: "TAMUCC Islander Fight Song"

Official color(s): Royal blue, white and green

Notable alumni: Kevin Palmer, Cassandra Jean, Kim Henkel