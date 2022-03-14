Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, school colors and famous alumni

The NCAA tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn, too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.
Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK: We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket.
We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.
WEST REGION
(1) Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spokane, Washington
Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964
Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight song: "Go Gonzaga"
Official color(s): Blue and white
Notable alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby
(2) Duke Blue Devils
Durham, North Carolina
Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892
Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight song: "Fight Blue Devils"
Official color(s): Duke blue and white
Notable alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas
(3) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Lubbock, Texas
Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246
Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight song: "Fight, Raiders, Fight"
Official color(s): Scarlet and black
Notable alumni: Sheryl Swoopes, John Denver, Wes Welker, Zach Thomas, George Eads, Rick Husband
(4) Arkansas Razorbacks
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558
Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight song: "Arkansas Fight"
Official color(s): Cardinal and white
Notable alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay
(5) UConn Huskies
Storrs, Connecticut
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333
Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight song: "UConn Husky"
Official color(s): Navy blue, gray and white
Notable alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim
(6) Alabama Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842
Mascot: Big Al | Fight song: "Yea Alabama"
Official color(s): Crimson and white
Notable alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath
(7) Michigan State Spartans
East Lansing, Michigan
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019
Mascot: Sparty | Fight song: "Victory for MSU"
Official color(s): Green and white
Notable alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer
(8) Boise State Broncos
Boise, Idaho
Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 22,113
Mascot: Buster Bronco | Fight song: "Orange and Blue"
Official color(s): Orange and blue
Notable alumni: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Kellen Moore, Scott Jorgensen
(9) Memphis Tigers
Memphis, Tennessee
Conference: American | Enrollment: 20,585
Mascot: TOM | Fight song: "Go Tigers Go"
Official color(s): Blue and gray
Notable alumni: Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Isaac Bruce, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams
(10) Davidson Wildcats
Davidson, North Carolina
Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 1,983
Mascot: Will E. Wildcat | Fight song: "O Davidson"
Official color(s): Black and red
Notable alumni: Stephen Curry, Woodrow Wilson
(11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
New Brunswick, New Jersey
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 67,556
Mascot: Scarlet Knight | Fight song: "The Bells Must Ring"
Official color(s): Scarlet, gray and black
Notable alumni: Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Warren, Mario Batali, Chris Christie, David Stern, Carli Lloyd, Ray Rice
(11) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame, Indiana
Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 8,874
Mascot: Leprechaun | Fight song: "Victory March"
Official color(s): Blue and gold
Notable alumni: Joe Montana, Chase Claypool, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Regis Philbin, Condoleezza Rice
(12) New Mexico State Aggies
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 24,580
Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight song: "Aggie Fight Song"
Official color(s): Crimson and white
Notable alumni: Fredd Young, Alvy Ray Smith
(13) Vermont Catamounts
Burlington, Vermont
Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898
Mascot: Rally | Fight song: "Vermont Victory"
Official color(s): Green and gold
Notable alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey, Martin St. Louis
(14) Montana State Bobcats
Bozeman, Montana
Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 14,240
Mascot: Champ | Fight song: "Stand Up and Cheer"
Official color(s): Blue and gold
Notable alumni: Craig Kilborn, Sam McCullum, Jan Stenerud
(15) CSU Fullerton Titans
Fullerton, California
Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 36,770
Mascot: Tuffy the Titan | Fight song: "Fight On, Titans"
Official color(s): Navy blue, white and orange
Notable alumni: Gwen Stefani, Kevin Costner, Adam Lambert, Bruce Bowen, Justin Turner
(16) Georgia State Panthers
Atlanta
Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 52,814
Mascot: Pounce | Fight song: "Fight Panthers"
Official color(s): Blue and white
Notable alumni: Ludacris, Julia Roberts, Lita
EAST REGION
(1) Baylor Bears
Waco, Texas
Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787
Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold | Fight song: "Old Fite"
Official color(s): Green and gold
Notable alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III
(2) Kentucky Wildcats
Lexington, Kentucky
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425
Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight song: "On, On, U of K"
Official color(s): Wildcat blue
Notable alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth
(3) Purdue Boilermakers
West Lafayette, Indiana
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411
Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight song: "Hail Purdue!"
Official color(s): Old gold and black
Notable alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees
(4) UCLA Bruins
Los Angeles
Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947
Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight song: "Sons of Westwood and the Mighty Bruins"
Official color(s): UCLA blue, UCLA gold
Notable alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union
(5) Saint Mary's Gaels
Moraga, California
Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916
Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight song: "On to Victory"
Official color(s): Navy, red and silver
Notable alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali
(6) Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas
Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163
Mascot: Bevo | Fight song: "Texas Fight"
Official color(s): Burnt orange and white
Notable alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite
(7) Murray State Racers
Murray, Kentucky
Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 10,495
Mascots: Racer One, Dunker | Fight song: "The Old Grey Mare"
Official color(s): Navy and gold
Notable alumni: Jude Deveraux, W. Earl Brown, Jim Varney
(8) North Carolina Tar Heels
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847
Mascot: Rameses | Fight song: "I'm a Tar Heel Born"
Official color(s): Carolina blue and white
Notable alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott
(9) Marquette Golden Eagles
Milwaukee
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 8,143
Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight song: "Ring Out Ahoya"
Official color(s): Blue and gold
Notable alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay
(10) San Francisco Dons
San Francisco
Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 5,852
Mascot: The Don | Fight song: "Victory Song"
Official color(s): Green and gold
Notable alumni: Bill Russell, Bill Cartwright, KC Jones, Sinqua Walls
(11) Virginia Tech Hokies
Blacksburg, Virginia
Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 32,304
Mascot: HokieBird | Fight song: "Tech Triumph"
Official color(s): Chicago maroon and burnt orange
Notable alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith
(12) Indiana Hoosiers
Bloomington, Indiana
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 48,952
Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Indiana, Our Indiana"
Official color(s): Cream and Crimson
Notable alumni: Mark Cuban, Sage Steele, Isaiah Thomas, Dick Enberg, Joe Buck, Jamie Moyer
(12) Wyoming Cowboys
Laramie, Wyoming
Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 12,249
Mascot: Cowboy Joe | Fight song: "Ragtime Cowboy Joe"
Official color(s): UW Brown and UW Gold
Notable alumni: Dick Cheney, Jerry Buss, Malcom Floyd
(13) Akron Zips
Akron, Ohio
Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 17,829
Mascot: Zippy the Kangaroo | Fight song: "Akron Blue and Gold"
Official color(s): Blue and Gold
Notable alumni: Yvette Nicole Brown, Jason Taylor
(14) Yale Bulldogs
New Haven, Connecticut
Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 12,312
Mascot: Handsome Dan | Fight song: "Bulldog"
Official color(s): Yale blue and white
Notable alumni: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John C. Calhoun, William Howard Taft, Nathan Hale, Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, John Kerry, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown, John Bolton, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Edward Norton, Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes, Oliver Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Angela Bassett, Vincent Price, Henry Winkler, Paul Giamatti, James Franco, Lewis Black, Bob Woodward, Anderson Cooper, Adam Richman, Eli Whitney, Sinclair Lewis, Theo Epstein, Mike Richter and too many more to list.
(15) Saint Peter's Peacocks
Jersey City, New Jersey
Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 2,355
Mascot: Peacock | Fight song: "lo Pavo"
Official color(s): Blue and white
Notable alumni: Bob Hurley, Keydren Clark, Victor Santos
(16) Norfolk St. Spartans
Norfolk, Virginia
Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic | Enrollment: 5,616
Mascot: Spiro the Spartan | Fight song: "Norfolk State Fight Song"
Official color(s): Green, gold
Notable alumni: Kyle O'Quinn, J.B. Smoove
SOUTH REGION
(1) Arizona Wildcats
Tucson, Arizona
Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 36,503
Mascot: Wilbur and Wilma | Fight song: "Fight Wildcats, Fight!"
Official color(s): UA Red and Arizona Blue
Notable alumni: Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kenny Lofton
(2) Villanova Wildcats
Villanova, Pennsylvania
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500
Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight song: "V for Villanova"
Official color(s): Navy blue and white
Notable alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith
(3) Tennessee Volunteers
Knoxville, Tennessee
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317
Mascot: Smokey | Fight song: "Down the Field"
Official color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey
Notable alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano
(4) Illinois Fighting Illini
Champaign, Illinois
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331
Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Oskee-Wow-Wow"
Official color(s): Orange, blue
Notable alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams
(5) Houston Cougars
Houston, Texas
Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215
Mascot: Shasta | Fight song: "Cougar Fight Song"
Official color(s): Scarlet and albino
Notable alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne
(6) Colorado State Rams
Fort Collins, Colorado
Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 33,413
Mascot: CAM the Ram | Fight song: "Stalwart Rams"
Official color(s): Green, gold, white
Notable alumni: Becky Hammon, Michael Gallup, Joey Porter
(7) Ohio State Buckeyes
Columbus, Ohio
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170
Mascot: Brutus | Fight song: "Across the Field"
Official color(s): Scarlet and gray
Notable alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss
(8) Seton Hall Pirates
South Orange, New Jersey
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,818
Mascot: The Pirate | Fight song: "Onward Setonia"
Official color(s): Blue and white
Notable alumni: Dick Vitale, Bob Ley, Max Weinberg, Artie Lange
(9) TCU Horned Frogs
Fort Worth, Texas
Conference: Big-12 | Enrollment: 9,704
Mascot: Superfrog | Fight song: "TCU Fight Song"
Official color(s): Horned Frog Purple and White
Notable alumni: LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Scott Brooks
(10) Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Chicago, Illinois
Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment:16,437
Mascot: Lu Wolf | Fight song: "Hail Loyola"
Official color(s): Maroon, gold
Notable alumni: Bob Newhart, Stephanie Springs
(11) Michigan Wolverines
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002
Mascot: None | Fight song: "The Victors"
Official color(s): Maize and blue
Notable alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter
(12) UAB Blazers
Birmingham, Alabama
Conference: USA | Enrollment: 13,836
Mascot: Blaze the Dragon | Fight song: "UAB Blazer Fight Song"
Official color(s): Green, gold and white
Notable alumni: Roddy White, Graeme McDowell, Joe Webb
(13) Chattanooga Mocs
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 11,728
Mascot: Scrappy the Mockingbird | Fight song: "Chattanooga Mighty Mocs"
Official color(s): Navy and gold
Notable alumni: Terrell Owens, Dennis Haskins, Hugh Beaumont, Mike Bradbury
(14) Longwood Lancers
Farmville, Virginia
Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 5,096
Mascot: Elwood | Fight song: "Hail to Longwood U"
Official color(s): Blue and white
Notable alumni: Jerome Kersey, Ransford Doherty, Pat McGee
(15) Delaware Blue Hens
Newark, Delaware
Conference: Colonial Athletic | Enrollment: 18,420
Mascot: YoUDee | Fight song: "UD Fight Song"
Official color(s): Blue and gold
Notable alumni: Joe Biden, Elena Delle Donne, Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon, Matt Nagy
(16) Wright State Raiders
Dayton, Ohio
Conference: Horizon | Enrollment: 8,332
Mascot: Rowdy Raider | Fight song: "WSU Fight Song"
Official color(s): Green and gold
Notable alumni: Nicole Scherzinger, Carlos Pena, Sean Murphy
(16) Bryant Bulldogs
Smithfield, Rhode Island
Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 3,280
Mascot: Tupper | Fight song: "Bryant Fight"
Official color(s): Black and gold
Notable alumni: James Karinchak, Nicholas Colasanto, Earl Tupper
MIDWEST REGION
(1) Kansas Jayhawks
Lawrence, Kansas
Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510
Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight song: "I'm a Jayhawk"
Official color(s): Crimson and blue
Notable alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser
(2) Auburn Tigers
Auburn, Alabama
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964
Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight song: "War Eagle"
Official color(s): Burnt orange and navy blue
Notable alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer
(3) Wisconsin Badgers
Madison, Wisconsin
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413
Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight song: "On, Wisconsin!"
Official color(s): Cardinal and white
Notable alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche
(4) Providence Friars
Providence
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,298
Mascot: Friar Dom | Fight song: "When the Saints Go Marching In"
Official color(s): Providence Black, Metallic and White
Notable alumni: Doris Burke, Janeane Garofalo, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson, Jim Larranaga
(5) Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa
Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948
Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight song: "Iowa Fight Song"
Official color(s): Black and gold
Notable alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen
(6) LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202
Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight song: "Fight for LSU"
Official color(s): Purple and gold
Notable alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey
(7) USC Trojans
Los Angeles
Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000
Mascot: Traveler | Fight song: "Tribute to Troy"
Official color(s): Gold, cardinal
Notable alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu
(8) San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego
Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578
Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight song: "Fight Song"
Official color(s): Black, scarlet
Notable alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Stephen Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch
(9) Creighton Bluejays
Omaha, Nebraska
Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472
Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight song: "The White and the Blue"
Official color(s): White, blue
Notable alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas
(10) Miami Hurricanes
Coral Gables, Florida
Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 11,334
Mascot: Sebastian the Ibis | Fight song: "Miami U How-Dee-Doo"
Official color(s): UM Orange and UM Green
Notable alumni: Dwayne Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Sylvester Stallone, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Enrique Iglesias
(11) Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, Iowa
Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992
Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight song: "ISU Fights"
Official color(s): Cardinal and gold
Notable alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui
(12) Richmond Spiders
Richmond, Virginia
Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 3,291
Mascot: WebstUR the Spider | Fight song: "The Spider Song"
Official color(s): UR Blue and UR Red
Notable alumni:Sean Casey, Tim Stauffer, Brian Jordan, Gregg Marshall, Tim Hightower
(13) South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Brookings, South Dakota
Conference: Summit | Enrollment: 11,405
Mascot: Jack the Jackrabbit | Fight song: "Ring the Bells"
Official color(s): Blue, yellow
Notable alumni: Dallas Goedert, Adam Vinatieri
(14) Colgate Raiders
Hamilton, New York
Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939
Mascot: Raider | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight"
Official color(s): Maroon and white
Notable alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney
(15) Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Jacksonville, Alabama
Conference: ASUN | Enrollment: 7,749
Mascot: Cocky the Gamecock| Fight song: "JSU Fight Song"
Official color(s): Red and white
Notable alumni: Danny Willett, Todd Jones, Ashley Martin
(16) Texas Southern Tigers
Houston
Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment:10,514
Mascot: Tiger | Fight song: "Tiger Fight Song"
Official color(s): Maroon, gray
Notable alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion
(16) Texas A&M-CC Islanders
Corpus Christi, Texas
Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 11,929
Mascot: Izzy the Islander | Fight song: "TAMUCC Islander Fight Song"
Official color(s): Royal blue, white and green
Notable alumni: Kevin Palmer, Cassandra Jean, Kim Henkel