          Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, school colors and famous alumni

          Richmond mascot WebstUR the Spider is a hit with fans of all ages. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
          8:20 AM ET
          • Kyle SoppeESPN

          The NCAA tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn, too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

          Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK: We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket.

          We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

          WEST REGION

          (1) Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Spokane, Washington

          Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964
          Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight song: "Go Gonzaga"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

          (2) Duke Blue Devils
          Durham, North Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892
          Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight song: "Fight Blue Devils"
          Official color(s): Duke blue and white
          Notable alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

          (3) Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Lubbock, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246
          Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight song: "Fight, Raiders, Fight"
          Official color(s): Scarlet and black
          Notable alumni: Sheryl Swoopes, John Denver, Wes Welker, Zach Thomas, George Eads, Rick Husband

          (4) Arkansas Razorbacks
          Fayetteville, Arkansas

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558
          Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight song: "Arkansas Fight"
          Official color(s): Cardinal and white
          Notable alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

          (5) UConn Huskies
          Storrs, Connecticut

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333
          Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight song: "UConn Husky"
          Official color(s): Navy blue, gray and white
          Notable alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

          (6) Alabama Crimson Tide
          Tuscaloosa, Alabama

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842
          Mascot: Big Al | Fight song: "Yea Alabama"
          Official color(s): Crimson and white
          Notable alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

          (7) Michigan State Spartans
          East Lansing, Michigan

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019
          Mascot: Sparty | Fight song: "Victory for MSU"
          Official color(s): Green and white
          Notable alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

          (8) Boise State Broncos
          Boise, Idaho

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 22,113
          Mascot: Buster Bronco | Fight song: "Orange and Blue"
          Official color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable alumni: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Kellen Moore, Scott Jorgensen

          (9) Memphis Tigers
          Memphis, Tennessee

          Conference: American | Enrollment: 20,585
          Mascot: TOM | Fight song: "Go Tigers Go"
          Official color(s): Blue and gray
          Notable alumni: Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Isaac Bruce, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams

          (10) Davidson Wildcats
          Davidson, North Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 1,983
          Mascot: Will E. Wildcat | Fight song: "O Davidson"
          Official color(s): Black and red
          Notable alumni: Stephen Curry, Woodrow Wilson

          (11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
          New Brunswick, New Jersey

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 67,556
          Mascot: Scarlet Knight | Fight song: "The Bells Must Ring"
          Official color(s): Scarlet, gray and black
          Notable alumni: Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Warren, Mario Batali, Chris Christie, David Stern, Carli Lloyd, Ray Rice

          (11) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
          Notre Dame, Indiana

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 8,874
          Mascot: Leprechaun | Fight song: "Victory March"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Joe Montana, Chase Claypool, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Regis Philbin, Condoleezza Rice

          (12) New Mexico State Aggies
          Las Cruces, New Mexico

          Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 24,580
          Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight song: "Aggie Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Crimson and white
          Notable alumni: Fredd Young, Alvy Ray Smith

          (13) Vermont Catamounts
          Burlington, Vermont

          Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898
          Mascot: Rally | Fight song: "Vermont Victory"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey, Martin St. Louis

          (14) Montana State Bobcats
          Bozeman, Montana

          Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 14,240
          Mascot: Champ | Fight song: "Stand Up and Cheer"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Craig Kilborn, Sam McCullum, Jan Stenerud

          (15) CSU Fullerton Titans
          Fullerton, California

          Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 36,770
          Mascot: Tuffy the Titan | Fight song: "Fight On, Titans"
          Official color(s): Navy blue, white and orange
          Notable alumni: Gwen Stefani, Kevin Costner, Adam Lambert, Bruce Bowen, Justin Turner

          (16) Georgia State Panthers
          Atlanta

          Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 52,814
          Mascot: Pounce | Fight song: "Fight Panthers"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: Ludacris, Julia Roberts, Lita

          EAST REGION

          (1) Baylor Bears
          Waco, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787
          Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold | Fight song: "Old Fite"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

          (2) Kentucky Wildcats
          Lexington, Kentucky

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425
          Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight song: "On, On, U of K"
          Official color(s): Wildcat blue
          Notable alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth

          (3) Purdue Boilermakers
          West Lafayette, Indiana

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411
          Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight song: "Hail Purdue!"
          Official color(s): Old gold and black
          Notable alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

          (4) UCLA Bruins
          Los Angeles

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947
          Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight song: "Sons of Westwood and the Mighty Bruins"
          Official color(s): UCLA blue, UCLA gold
          Notable alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

          (5) Saint Mary's Gaels
          Moraga, California

          Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916
          Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight song: "On to Victory"
          Official color(s): Navy, red and silver
          Notable alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

          (6) Texas Longhorns
          Austin, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163
          Mascot: Bevo | Fight song: "Texas Fight"
          Official color(s): Burnt orange and white
          Notable alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

          (7) Murray State Racers
          Murray, Kentucky

          Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 10,495
          Mascots: Racer One, Dunker | Fight song: "The Old Grey Mare"
          Official color(s): Navy and gold
          Notable alumni: Jude Deveraux, W. Earl Brown, Jim Varney

          (8) North Carolina Tar Heels
          Chapel Hill, North Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847
          Mascot: Rameses | Fight song: "I'm a Tar Heel Born"
          Official color(s): Carolina blue and white
          Notable alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

          (9) Marquette Golden Eagles
          Milwaukee

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 8,143
          Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight song: "Ring Out Ahoya"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

          (10) San Francisco Dons
          San Francisco

          Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 5,852
          Mascot: The Don | Fight song: "Victory Song"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Bill Russell, Bill Cartwright, KC Jones, Sinqua Walls

          (11) Virginia Tech Hokies
          Blacksburg, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 32,304
          Mascot: HokieBird | Fight song: "Tech Triumph"
          Official color(s): Chicago maroon and burnt orange
          Notable alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

          (12) Indiana Hoosiers
          Bloomington, Indiana

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 48,952
          Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Indiana, Our Indiana"
          Official color(s): Cream and Crimson
          Notable alumni: Mark Cuban, Sage Steele, Isaiah Thomas, Dick Enberg, Joe Buck, Jamie Moyer

          (12) Wyoming Cowboys
          Laramie, Wyoming

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 12,249
          Mascot: Cowboy Joe | Fight song: "Ragtime Cowboy Joe"
          Official color(s): UW Brown and UW Gold
          Notable alumni: Dick Cheney, Jerry Buss, Malcom Floyd

          (13) Akron Zips
          Akron, Ohio

          Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 17,829
          Mascot: Zippy the Kangaroo | Fight song: "Akron Blue and Gold"
          Official color(s): Blue and Gold
          Notable alumni: Yvette Nicole Brown, Jason Taylor

          (14) Yale Bulldogs
          New Haven, Connecticut

          Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 12,312
          Mascot: Handsome Dan | Fight song: "Bulldog"
          Official color(s): Yale blue and white
          Notable alumni: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John C. Calhoun, William Howard Taft, Nathan Hale, Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, John Kerry, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown, John Bolton, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Edward Norton, Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes, Oliver Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Angela Bassett, Vincent Price, Henry Winkler, Paul Giamatti, James Franco, Lewis Black, Bob Woodward, Anderson Cooper, Adam Richman, Eli Whitney, Sinclair Lewis, Theo Epstein, Mike Richter and too many more to list.

          (15) Saint Peter's Peacocks
          Jersey City, New Jersey

          Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 2,355
          Mascot: Peacock | Fight song: "lo Pavo"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: Bob Hurley, Keydren Clark, Victor Santos

          (16) Norfolk St. Spartans
          Norfolk, Virginia

          Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic | Enrollment: 5,616
          Mascot: Spiro the Spartan | Fight song: "Norfolk State Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Green, gold
          Notable alumni: Kyle O'Quinn, J.B. Smoove

          SOUTH REGION

          (1) Arizona Wildcats
          Tucson, Arizona

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 36,503
          Mascot: Wilbur and Wilma | Fight song: "Fight Wildcats, Fight!"
          Official color(s): UA Red and Arizona Blue
          Notable alumni: Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kenny Lofton

          (2) Villanova Wildcats
          Villanova, Pennsylvania

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500
          Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight song: "V for Villanova"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and white
          Notable alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

          (3) Tennessee Volunteers
          Knoxville, Tennessee

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317
          Mascot: Smokey | Fight song: "Down the Field"
          Official color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey
          Notable alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

          (4) Illinois Fighting Illini
          Champaign, Illinois

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331
          Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Oskee-Wow-Wow"
          Official color(s): Orange, blue
          Notable alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

          (5) Houston Cougars
          Houston, Texas

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215
          Mascot: Shasta | Fight song: "Cougar Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Scarlet and albino
          Notable alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

          (6) Colorado State Rams
          Fort Collins, Colorado

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 33,413
          Mascot: CAM the Ram | Fight song: "Stalwart Rams"
          Official color(s): Green, gold, white
          Notable alumni: Becky Hammon, Michael Gallup, Joey Porter

          (7) Ohio State Buckeyes
          Columbus, Ohio

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170
          Mascot: Brutus | Fight song: "Across the Field"
          Official color(s): Scarlet and gray
          Notable alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

          (8) Seton Hall Pirates
          South Orange, New Jersey

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,818
          Mascot: The Pirate | Fight song: "Onward Setonia"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: Dick Vitale, Bob Ley, Max Weinberg, Artie Lange

          (9) TCU Horned Frogs
          Fort Worth, Texas

          Conference: Big-12 | Enrollment: 9,704
          Mascot: Superfrog | Fight song: "TCU Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Horned Frog Purple and White
          Notable alumni: LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Scott Brooks

          (10) Loyola Chicago Ramblers
          Chicago, Illinois

          Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment:16,437
          Mascot: Lu Wolf | Fight song: "Hail Loyola"
          Official color(s): Maroon, gold
          Notable alumni: Bob Newhart, Stephanie Springs

          (11) Michigan Wolverines
          Ann Arbor, Michigan

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002
          Mascot: None | Fight song: "The Victors"
          Official color(s): Maize and blue
          Notable alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

          (12) UAB Blazers
          Birmingham, Alabama

          Conference: USA | Enrollment: 13,836
          Mascot: Blaze the Dragon | Fight song: "UAB Blazer Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Green, gold and white
          Notable alumni: Roddy White, Graeme McDowell, Joe Webb

          (13) Chattanooga Mocs
          Chattanooga, Tennessee

          Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 11,728
          Mascot: Scrappy the Mockingbird | Fight song: "Chattanooga Mighty Mocs"
          Official color(s): Navy and gold
          Notable alumni: Terrell Owens, Dennis Haskins, Hugh Beaumont, Mike Bradbury

          (14) Longwood Lancers
          Farmville, Virginia

          Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 5,096
          Mascot: Elwood | Fight song: "Hail to Longwood U"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: Jerome Kersey, Ransford Doherty, Pat McGee

          (15) Delaware Blue Hens
          Newark, Delaware

          Conference: Colonial Athletic | Enrollment: 18,420
          Mascot: YoUDee | Fight song: "UD Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Joe Biden, Elena Delle Donne, Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon, Matt Nagy

          (16) Wright State Raiders
          Dayton, Ohio

          Conference: Horizon | Enrollment: 8,332
          Mascot: Rowdy Raider | Fight song: "WSU Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Nicole Scherzinger, Carlos Pena, Sean Murphy

          (16) Bryant Bulldogs
          Smithfield, Rhode Island

          Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 3,280
          Mascot: Tupper | Fight song: "Bryant Fight"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: James Karinchak, Nicholas Colasanto, Earl Tupper

          MIDWEST REGION

          (1) Kansas Jayhawks
          Lawrence, Kansas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510
          Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight song: "I'm a Jayhawk"
          Official color(s): Crimson and blue
          Notable alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

          (2) Auburn Tigers
          Auburn, Alabama

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964
          Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight song: "War Eagle"
          Official color(s): Burnt orange and navy blue
          Notable alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer

          (3) Wisconsin Badgers
          Madison, Wisconsin

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413
          Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight song: "On, Wisconsin!"
          Official color(s): Cardinal and white
          Notable alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

          (4) Providence Friars
          Providence

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,298
          Mascot: Friar Dom | Fight song: "When the Saints Go Marching In"
          Official color(s): Providence Black, Metallic and White
          Notable alumni: Doris Burke, Janeane Garofalo, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson, Jim Larranaga

          (5) Iowa Hawkeyes
          Iowa City, Iowa

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948
          Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight song: "Iowa Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

          (6) LSU Tigers
          Baton Rouge, Louisiana

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202
          Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight song: "Fight for LSU"
          Official color(s): Purple and gold
          Notable alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

          (7) USC Trojans
          Los Angeles

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000
          Mascot: Traveler | Fight song: "Tribute to Troy"
          Official color(s): Gold, cardinal
          Notable alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

          (8) San Diego State Aztecs
          San Diego

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578
          Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight song: "Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Black, scarlet
          Notable alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Stephen Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

          (9) Creighton Bluejays
          Omaha, Nebraska

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472
          Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight song: "The White and the Blue"
          Official color(s): White, blue
          Notable alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

          (10) Miami Hurricanes
          Coral Gables, Florida

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 11,334
          Mascot: Sebastian the Ibis | Fight song: "Miami U How-Dee-Doo"
          Official color(s): UM Orange and UM Green
          Notable alumni: Dwayne Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Sylvester Stallone, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Enrique Iglesias

          (11) Iowa State Cyclones
          Ames, Iowa

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992
          Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight song: "ISU Fights"
          Official color(s): Cardinal and gold
          Notable alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

          (12) Richmond Spiders
          Richmond, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 3,291
          Mascot: WebstUR the Spider | Fight song: "The Spider Song"
          Official color(s): UR Blue and UR Red
          Notable alumni:Sean Casey, Tim Stauffer, Brian Jordan, Gregg Marshall, Tim Hightower

          (13) South Dakota State Jackrabbits
          Brookings, South Dakota

          Conference: Summit | Enrollment: 11,405
          Mascot: Jack the Jackrabbit | Fight song: "Ring the Bells"
          Official color(s): Blue, yellow
          Notable alumni: Dallas Goedert, Adam Vinatieri

          (14) Colgate Raiders
          Hamilton, New York

          Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939
          Mascot: Raider | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight"
          Official color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

          (15) Jacksonville State Gamecocks
          Jacksonville, Alabama

          Conference: ASUN | Enrollment: 7,749
          Mascot: Cocky the Gamecock| Fight song: "JSU Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Red and white
          Notable alumni: Danny Willett, Todd Jones, Ashley Martin

          (16) Texas Southern Tigers
          Houston

          Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment:10,514
          Mascot: Tiger | Fight song: "Tiger Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Maroon, gray
          Notable alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion

          (16) Texas A&M-CC Islanders
          Corpus Christi, Texas

          Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 11,929
          Mascot: Izzy the Islander | Fight song: "TAMUCC Islander Fight Song"
          Official color(s): Royal blue, white and green
          Notable alumni: Kevin Palmer, Cassandra Jean, Kim Henkel