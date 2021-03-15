Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, colors and famous alumni

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you in America, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK. We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket. We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

WEST REGION

(1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington

Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964

Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight Song: Go Gonzaga

Official Color(s): Blue and white

Notable Alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

(2) Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948

Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight Song: Iowa Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black and gold

Notable Alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

(3) Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510

Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight Song: I'm a Jayhawk

Official Color(s): Crimson and blue

Notable Alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

(4) Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360

Mascot: Cavalier | Fight Song: The Cavalier Song

Official Color(s): Orange and blue

Notable Alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

(5) Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472

Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight Song: The White and the Blue

Official Color(s): White, blue

Notable Alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

(6) USC Trojans

Los Angeles, California

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000

Mascot: Traveler | Fight Song: Tribute to Troy

Official Color(s): Gold, cardinal

Notable Alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

(7) Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 22,760

Mascot: The Oregon Duck | Fight Song: Mighty Oregon

Official Color(s): Green, yellow

Notable Alumni: Phil Knight, Steve Prefontaine, Ann Bancroft, Chael Sonnen, Kaitlin Olson, Howard Hesseman, Lindsay Wagner

(8) Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 31,702

Mascot: Boomer and Sooner | Fight Song: Boomer Sooner

Official Color(s): Crimson and cream

Notable Alumni: Blake Griffin, Adrian Peterson, James Garner, Olivia Munn, Ed Harris

(9) Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 29,866

Mascot: Truman the Tiger | Fight Song: Every True Son and Fight

Official Color(s): MU gold, black

Notable Alumni: Brad Pitt, Sheryl Crow, Max Scherzer, Kellen Winslow Sr., Carl Edwards, John Anderson, Michael Kim

(10) VCU Rams

Richmond, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389

Mascot: Rodney the Ram | Fight Song: Ram Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black and gold

Notable Alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

(11) Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas

Conference: American | Enrollment: 15,081

Mascot: WuShock | Fight Song: Hail Wichita

Official Color(s): Black, Shocker yellow

Notable Alumni: Bill Parcells, Fred VanVleet, Joe Carter, Big Show

(11) Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa

Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 4,991

Mascot: Spike | Fight Song: The "D" Song

Official Color(s): Drake blue, black, white

Notable Alumni: Michael Emerson, Zach Johnson

(12) UC Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, California

Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 24,346

Mascot: Ole | Fight Song: El "C" Grande

Official Color(s): Blue, gold

Notable Alumni: Gwyneth Paltrow, Barry Zito, Jerry Trainor, Jim Rome, Shane Bieber

(13) Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio

Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 29,217

Mascot: Rufus the Bobcat | Fight Song: Stand Up and Cheer

Official Color(s): Hunter green, white

Notable Alumni: Mike Schmidt, Arsenio Hall, Logan Paul

(14) Eastern Washington Eagles

Cheney, Washington

Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 13,453

Mascot: Swoop | Fight Song: Eagle Fight Song

Official Color(s): Red, white

Notable Alumni: Cooper Kupp, Rodney Stuckey, Colin Cowherd

(15) Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix, Arizona

Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 16,001

Mascot: Thunder the Antelope | Fight Song: GCU Fight Song

Official Color(s): Purple, black, white

Notable Alumni: Henry Cejudo

(16) Appalachian State Mountaineers

Boone, North Carolina

Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 18,295

Mascot: Yosef | Fight Song: Hi Hi Yikas

Official Color(s): Black, gold

Notable Alumni: Alvin Gentry

(16) Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk, Virginia

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic | Enrollment: 5,616

Mascot: Spiro the Spartan | Fight Song: Norfolk State Fight Song

Official Color(s): Green, gold

Notable Alumni: Kyle O'Quinn, J.B. Smoove

EAST REGION

(1) Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002

Mascot: None | Fight Song: The Victors

Official Color(s): Maize and blue

Notable Alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, Madonna, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

(2) Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842

Mascot: Big Al | Fight Song: Yea Alabama

Official Color(s): Crimson, white

Notable Alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

(3) Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163

Mascot: Bevo | Fight Song: Texas Fight

Official Color(s): Burnt orange, white

Notable Alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

(4) Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 41,900

Mascot: Osceola and Renegade | Fight Song: Florida State

Official Color(s): Garnet and gold

Notable Alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Bert Kreischer, Richard Simmons, Faye Dunaway, Hunter S. Thompson, Christine Lahti

(5) Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 34,975

Mascot: Chip | Fight Song: Fight CU

Official Color(s): Black, silver, gold

Notable Alumni: Chris Fowler, Jim Gray, Robert Redford, Chauncey Billups, Eric Bieniemy, Kordell Stewart

(6) BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah

Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 33,517

Mascot: Cosmo the Cougar | Fight Song: The Cougar Song

Official Color(s): Blue, royal, white

Notable Alumni: Steve Young, Jimmer Fredette, Jim McMahon, Stephenie Meyer, Danny Ainge, Ken Jennings, Mitt Romney

(7) UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333

Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight Song: UConn Husky

Official Color(s): Navy blue, gray, white

Notable Alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Dianna Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

(8) LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202

Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight Song: Fight for LSU

Official Color(s): Purple and gold

Notable Alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

(9) St. Bonaventure Bonnies

St. Bonaventure, New York

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 2,100

Mascot: The Bona Wolf | Fight Song: Unfurl the Brown and White

Official Color(s): Brown, white

Notable Alumni: Chuck Daly, Adrian Wojnarowski

(10) Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200

Mascot: Testudo | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland

Official Color(s): Red, white, black and gold

Notable Alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

(11) Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019

Mascot: Sparty | Fight Song: Victory for MSU

Official Color(s): Green and white

Notable Alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

(11) UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles, California

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947

Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight Song: Sons of Westwood and The Mighty Bruins

Official Color(s): UCLA blue, UCLA gold

Notable Alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,365

Mascot: Jack the Bulldog | Fight Song: There Goes Old Georgetown

Official Color(s): Gray, blue

Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Nick Kroll, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing

(13) UNC Greensboro Spartans

Greensboro, North Carolina

Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 19,653

Mascot: Spiro | Fight Song: Blue and Gold

Official Color(s): Navy blue, gold, white

Notable Alumni: Danny Valencia, DaBaby

(14) Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene, Texas

Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 5,200

Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: ACU Fight Song

Official Color(s): Purple and white

Notable Alumni: Charcandrick West, Randall "Tex" Cobb

(15) Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 3,792

Mascot: Killian | Fight Song: Hail to Iona

Official Color(s): Maroon, gold

Notable Alumni: Don McLean, Bud Cort, Mandy Rose

Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 2,240

Mascot: Emmit S. Burg | Fight Song: On to Victory

Official Color(s): Blue, white

Notable Alumni: Sister Jean, Peter Rono

(16) Texas Southern Tigers

Houston, Texas

Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment: 10,514

Mascot: Tiger | Fight Song: Tiger Fight song

Official Color(s): Maroon, gray

Notable Alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion

SOUTH REGION

(1) Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787

Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold | Fight Song: Old Fite

Official Color(s): Green and gold

Notable Alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170

Mascot: Brutus | Fight Song: Across the Field

Official Color(s): Scarlet and gray

Notable Alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

(3) Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558

Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight Song: Arkansas Fight

Official Color(s): Cardinal, white

Notable Alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

(4) Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411

Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight Song: Hail Purdue!

Official Color(s): Old gold and black

Notable Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

(5) Villanova Wildcats

Villanova, Pennsylvania

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500

Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight Song: V for Villanova

Official Color(s): Navy, blue and white

Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

(6) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246

Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight Song: Fight, Raiders, Fight

Official Color(s): Scarlet and black

Notable Alumni: John Denver, Wes Welker, George Eads, Rick Husband

(7) Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 35,247

Mascot: Albert and Alberta Gator | Fight Song: Orange and Blue

Official Color(s): Orange and blue

Notable Alumni: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Cris Collinsworth

(8) North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847

Mascot: Rameses | Fight Song: I'm a Tar Heel Born

Official Color(s): Carolina blue and white

Notable Alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

(9) Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413

Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight Song: On, Wisconsin!

Official Color(s): Cardinal and white

Notable Alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

(10) Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 32,304

Mascot: HokieBird | Fight Song: Tech Triumph

Official Color(s): Chicago maroon and burnt orange

Notable Alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

(11) Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932

Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Hail the Utah Aggies

Official Color(s): Navy blue, white and pewter gray

Notable Alumni: Merlin Olsen

(12) Winthrop Eagles

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 6,109

Mascot: Eagle | Fight Song: Winthrop Fight Song

Official Color(s): Gold, garnet

Notable Alumni: Kevin Slowey, Andie MacDowell

(13) North Texas Mean Green

Denton, Texas

Conference: Conference-USA | Enrollment: 40,796

Mascot: Scrappy the Eagle | Fight Song: Fight, North Texas

Official Color(s): Black, green, white

Notable Alumni: Dr. Phil, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Steve Austin

(14) Colgate Raiders

Hamilton, New York

Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939

Mascot: Raider | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight

Official Color(s): Maroon and white

Notable Alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

(15) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Conference: Summit | Enrollment: 3,852

Mascot: Eli | Fight Song: Oral Roberts

Official Color(s): Navy, gold

Notable Alumni: Kathie Lee Gifford, Mark Gottfried

(16) Hartford Hawks

West Hartford, Connecticut

Conference: America East | Enrollment: 4,793

Mascot: Howie the Hawk | Fight Song: Fly High

Official Color(s): Scarlet, white

Notable Alumni: Jeff Bagwell, Vin Baker, Sean Newcomb,

MIDWEST REGION

(1) Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331

Mascot: None at this time | Fight Song: Oskee-Wow-Wow

Official Color(s): Orange, blue

Notable Alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

(2) Houston Cougars

Houston, Texas

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215

Mascot: Shasta | Fight Song: Cougar Fight Song

Official Color(s): Scarlet and albino

Notable Alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

(3) West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,776

Mascot: The Mountaineer | Fight Song: Hail, West Virginia

Official Color(s): Old gold, blue

Notable Alumni: Jerry West, Billy Mays, Bob Huggins, Pat McAfee, Marc Bulger

(4) Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 25,594

Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight Song: Ride'em Cowboys

Official Color(s): Black, orange

Notable Alumni: Barry Sanders, Garth Brooks, Dez Bryant, Thurman Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Rickie Fowler, Marcus Smart

(5) Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317

Mascot: Smokey | Fight Song: Down the Field

Official Color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey

Notable Alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

(6) San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego, California

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578

Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight Song: Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black, scarlet

Notable Alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Steven Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

(7) Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 23,406

Mascot: The Tiger | Fight Song: Clemson University Fight Song

Official Color(s): Purple, orange, white

Notable Alumni: Deshaun Watson, Horace Grant, William Perry, Brian Dawkins, CJ Spiller

(8) Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago, Illinois

Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 16,437

Mascot: Lu Wolf | Fight Song: Hail Loyola

Official Color(s): Maroon, gold

Notable Alumni: Bob Newhart, Stephanie Springs

(9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta, Georgia

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 26,839

Mascot: Buzz | Fight Song: Ramblin' Wreck

Official Color(s): Tech gold, white

Notable Alumni: Calvin Johnson, Darren Waller, Chris Bosh, Stephon Marbury, John Salley, Nomar Garciaparra, Jimmy Carter

(10) Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Newark, New Jersey

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 67,556

Mascot: Scarlett Knight | Fight Song: The Bells Must Ring

Official Color(s): Scarlett, gray, black

Notable Alumni: Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Warren, Mario Batali, Chris Christie, David Stern, Carli Lloyd, Ray Rice

(11) Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,484

Mascot: Otto the Orange | Fight Song: Down the Field

Official Color(s): Orange

Notable Alumni: Joe Biden, Bob Costas, Ted Koppel, Jim Brown, Al Davis, Aaron Sorkin, Vanessa Williams, Dick Clark, Lou Reed, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tirico, Matthew Berry

(12) Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 28,886

Mascot: Benny Beaver | Fight Song: Hail to Old OSU

Official Color(s): Black, orange

Notable Alumni: Gary Payton, Chad Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Steven Jackson, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brent Barry

(13) Liberty Flames

Lynchburg, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic Sun | Enrollment: 75,756

Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Fan the Flames!

Official Color(s): Blue, white and red

Notable Alumni: Sam Ponder, Sid Bream, Seth Curry

(14) Morehead State Eagles

Morehead, Kentucky

Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 9,307

Mascot: Beaker | Fight Song: Fight, fight, fight for Morehead

Official Color(s): Blue, gold

Notable Alumni: Kenneth Faried, Phil Simms

(15) Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland, Ohio

Conference: Horizon | Enrollment: 17,260

Mascot: Magnus | Fight Song: The Pride of Cleveland

Official Color(s): Forest green, white

Notable Alumni: Norris Cole, Manute Bol

(16) Drexel Dragons

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Conference: Colonial Athletic | Enrollment: 25,595

Mascot: Mario the Magnificent | Fight Song: The Drexel Fight Song

Official Color(s): Blue, gold

Notable Alumni: Malik Rose, John Gruber, Norman Joseph Woodland