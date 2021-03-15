        <
          Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, colors and famous alumni

          The tournament is back, and so are the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and their No. 1 fan, Sister Jean. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
          The NCAA men's basketball tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you in America, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

          Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK. We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket. We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

          WEST REGION

          (1) Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Spokane, Washington

          Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964
          Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight Song: Go Gonzaga
          Official Color(s): Blue and white
          Notable Alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

          (2) Iowa Hawkeyes
          Iowa City, Iowa

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948
          Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight Song: Iowa Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black and gold
          Notable Alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

          (3) Kansas Jayhawks
          Lawrence, Kansas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510
          Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight Song: I'm a Jayhawk
          Official Color(s): Crimson and blue
          Notable Alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

          (4) Virginia Cavaliers
          Charlottesville, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360
          Mascot: Cavalier | Fight Song: The Cavalier Song
          Official Color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable Alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

          (5) Creighton Bluejays
          Omaha, Nebraska

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472
          Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight Song: The White and the Blue
          Official Color(s): White, blue
          Notable Alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

          (6) USC Trojans
          Los Angeles, California

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000
          Mascot: Traveler | Fight Song: Tribute to Troy
          Official Color(s): Gold, cardinal
          Notable Alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

          (7) Oregon Ducks
          Eugene, Oregon

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 22,760
          Mascot: The Oregon Duck | Fight Song: Mighty Oregon
          Official Color(s): Green, yellow
          Notable Alumni: Phil Knight, Steve Prefontaine, Ann Bancroft, Chael Sonnen, Kaitlin Olson, Howard Hesseman, Lindsay Wagner

          (8) Oklahoma Sooners
          Norman, Oklahoma

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 31,702
          Mascot: Boomer and Sooner | Fight Song: Boomer Sooner
          Official Color(s): Crimson and cream
          Notable Alumni: Blake Griffin, Adrian Peterson, James Garner, Olivia Munn, Ed Harris

          (9) Missouri Tigers
          Columbia, Missouri

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 29,866
          Mascot: Truman the Tiger | Fight Song: Every True Son and Fight
          Official Color(s): MU gold, black
          Notable Alumni: Brad Pitt, Sheryl Crow, Max Scherzer, Kellen Winslow Sr., Carl Edwards, John Anderson, Michael Kim

          (10) VCU Rams
          Richmond, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389
          Mascot: Rodney the Ram | Fight Song: Ram Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black and gold
          Notable Alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

          (11) Wichita State Shockers
          Wichita, Kansas

          Conference: American | Enrollment: 15,081
          Mascot: WuShock | Fight Song: Hail Wichita
          Official Color(s): Black, Shocker yellow
          Notable Alumni: Bill Parcells, Fred VanVleet, Joe Carter, Big Show

          (11) Drake Bulldogs
          Des Moines, Iowa

          Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 4,991
          Mascot: Spike | Fight Song: The "D" Song
          Official Color(s): Drake blue, black, white
          Notable Alumni: Michael Emerson, Zach Johnson

          (12) UC Santa Barbara
          Santa Barbara, California

          Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 24,346
          Mascot: Ole | Fight Song: El "C" Grande
          Official Color(s): Blue, gold
          Notable Alumni: Gwyneth Paltrow, Barry Zito, Jerry Trainor, Jim Rome, Shane Bieber

          (13) Ohio Bobcats
          Athens, Ohio

          Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 29,217
          Mascot: Rufus the Bobcat | Fight Song: Stand Up and Cheer
          Official Color(s): Hunter green, white
          Notable Alumni: Mike Schmidt, Arsenio Hall, Logan Paul

          (14) Eastern Washington Eagles
          Cheney, Washington

          Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 13,453
          Mascot: Swoop | Fight Song: Eagle Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Red, white
          Notable Alumni: Cooper Kupp, Rodney Stuckey, Colin Cowherd

          (15) Grand Canyon Antelopes
          Phoenix, Arizona

          Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 16,001
          Mascot: Thunder the Antelope | Fight Song: GCU Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Purple, black, white
          Notable Alumni: Henry Cejudo

          (16) Appalachian State Mountaineers
          Boone, North Carolina

          Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 18,295
          Mascot: Yosef | Fight Song: Hi Hi Yikas
          Official Color(s): Black, gold
          Notable Alumni: Alvin Gentry

          (16) Norfolk State Spartans
          Norfolk, Virginia

          Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic | Enrollment: 5,616
          Mascot: Spiro the Spartan | Fight Song: Norfolk State Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Green, gold
          Notable Alumni: Kyle O'Quinn, J.B. Smoove

          EAST REGION

          (1) Michigan Wolverines
          Ann Arbor, Michigan

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002
          Mascot: None | Fight Song: The Victors
          Official Color(s): Maize and blue
          Notable Alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, Madonna, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

          (2) Alabama Crimson Tide
          Tuscaloosa, Alabama

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842
          Mascot: Big Al | Fight Song: Yea Alabama
          Official Color(s): Crimson, white
          Notable Alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

          (3) Texas Longhorns
          Austin, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163
          Mascot: Bevo | Fight Song: Texas Fight
          Official Color(s): Burnt orange, white
          Notable Alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

          (4) Florida State Seminoles
          Tallahassee, Florida

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 41,900
          Mascot: Osceola and Renegade | Fight Song: Florida State
          Official Color(s): Garnet and gold
          Notable Alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Bert Kreischer, Richard Simmons, Faye Dunaway, Hunter S. Thompson, Christine Lahti

          (5) Colorado Buffaloes
          Boulder, Colorado

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 34,975
          Mascot: Chip | Fight Song: Fight CU
          Official Color(s): Black, silver, gold
          Notable Alumni: Chris Fowler, Jim Gray, Robert Redford, Chauncey Billups, Eric Bieniemy, Kordell Stewart

          (6) BYU Cougars
          Provo, Utah

          Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 33,517
          Mascot: Cosmo the Cougar | Fight Song: The Cougar Song
          Official Color(s): Blue, royal, white
          Notable Alumni: Steve Young, Jimmer Fredette, Jim McMahon, Stephenie Meyer, Danny Ainge, Ken Jennings, Mitt Romney

          (7) UConn Huskies
          Storrs, Connecticut

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333
          Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight Song: UConn Husky
          Official Color(s): Navy blue, gray, white
          Notable Alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Dianna Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

          (8) LSU Tigers
          Baton Rouge, Louisiana

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202
          Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight Song: Fight for LSU
          Official Color(s): Purple and gold
          Notable Alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

          (9) St. Bonaventure Bonnies
          St. Bonaventure, New York

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 2,100
          Mascot: The Bona Wolf | Fight Song: Unfurl the Brown and White
          Official Color(s): Brown, white
          Notable Alumni: Chuck Daly, Adrian Wojnarowski

          (10) Maryland Terrapins
          College Park, Maryland

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200
          Mascot: Testudo | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland
          Official Color(s): Red, white, black and gold
          Notable Alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

          (11) Michigan State Spartans
          East Lansing, Michigan

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019
          Mascot: Sparty | Fight Song: Victory for MSU
          Official Color(s): Green and white
          Notable Alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

          (11) UCLA Bruins
          Los Angeles, California

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947
          Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight Song: Sons of Westwood and The Mighty Bruins
          Official Color(s): UCLA blue, UCLA gold
          Notable Alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

          (12) Georgetown Hoyas
          Washington, D.C.

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,365
          Mascot: Jack the Bulldog | Fight Song: There Goes Old Georgetown
          Official Color(s): Gray, blue
          Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Nick Kroll, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing

          (13) UNC Greensboro Spartans
          Greensboro, North Carolina

          Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 19,653
          Mascot: Spiro | Fight Song: Blue and Gold
          Official Color(s): Navy blue, gold, white
          Notable Alumni: Danny Valencia, DaBaby

          (14) Abilene Christian Wildcats
          Abilene, Texas

          Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 5,200
          Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: ACU Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Purple and white
          Notable Alumni: Charcandrick West, Randall "Tex" Cobb

          (15) Iona Gaels
          New Rochelle, New York

          Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 3,792
          Mascot: Killian | Fight Song: Hail to Iona
          Official Color(s): Maroon, gold
          Notable Alumni: Don McLean, Bud Cort, Mandy Rose

          (16) Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
          Emmitsburg, Maryland

          Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 2,240
          Mascot: Emmit S. Burg | Fight Song: On to Victory
          Official Color(s): Blue, white
          Notable Alumni: Sister Jean, Peter Rono

          (16) Texas Southern Tigers
          Houston, Texas

          Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment: 10,514
          Mascot: Tiger | Fight Song: Tiger Fight song
          Official Color(s): Maroon, gray
          Notable Alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion

          SOUTH REGION

          (1) Baylor Bears
          Waco, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787
          Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold | Fight Song: Old Fite
          Official Color(s): Green and gold
          Notable Alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

          (2) Ohio State Buckeyes
          Columbus, Ohio

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170
          Mascot: Brutus | Fight Song: Across the Field
          Official Color(s): Scarlet and gray
          Notable Alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

          (3) Arkansas Razorbacks
          Fayetteville, Arkansas

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558
          Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight Song: Arkansas Fight
          Official Color(s): Cardinal, white
          Notable Alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

          (4) Purdue Boilermakers
          West Lafayette, Indiana

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411
          Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight Song: Hail Purdue!
          Official Color(s): Old gold and black
          Notable Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

          (5) Villanova Wildcats
          Villanova, Pennsylvania

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500
          Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight Song: V for Villanova
          Official Color(s): Navy, blue and white
          Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

          (6) Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Lubbock, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246
          Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight Song: Fight, Raiders, Fight
          Official Color(s): Scarlet and black
          Notable Alumni: John Denver, Wes Welker, George Eads, Rick Husband

          (7) Florida Gators
          Gainesville, Florida

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 35,247
          Mascot: Albert and Alberta Gator | Fight Song: Orange and Blue
          Official Color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable Alumni: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Cris Collinsworth

          (8) North Carolina Tar Heels
          Chapel Hill, North Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847
          Mascot: Rameses | Fight Song: I'm a Tar Heel Born
          Official Color(s): Carolina blue and white
          Notable Alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

          (9) Wisconsin Badgers
          Madison, Wisconsin

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413
          Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight Song: On, Wisconsin!
          Official Color(s): Cardinal and white
          Notable Alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

          (10) Virginia Tech Hokies
          Blacksburg, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 32,304
          Mascot: HokieBird | Fight Song: Tech Triumph
          Official Color(s): Chicago maroon and burnt orange
          Notable Alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

          (11) Utah State Aggies
          Logan, Utah

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932
          Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Hail the Utah Aggies
          Official Color(s): Navy blue, white and pewter gray
          Notable Alumni: Merlin Olsen

          (12) Winthrop Eagles
          Rock Hill, South Carolina

          Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 6,109
          Mascot: Eagle | Fight Song: Winthrop Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Gold, garnet
          Notable Alumni: Kevin Slowey, Andie MacDowell

          (13) North Texas Mean Green
          Denton, Texas

          Conference: Conference-USA | Enrollment: 40,796
          Mascot: Scrappy the Eagle | Fight Song: Fight, North Texas
          Official Color(s): Black, green, white
          Notable Alumni: Dr. Phil, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Steve Austin

          (14) Colgate Raiders
          Hamilton, New York

          Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939
          Mascot: Raider | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight
          Official Color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable Alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

          (15) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
          Tulsa, Oklahoma

          Conference: Summit | Enrollment: 3,852
          Mascot: Eli | Fight Song: Oral Roberts
          Official Color(s): Navy, gold
          Notable Alumni: Kathie Lee Gifford, Mark Gottfried

          (16) Hartford Hawks
          West Hartford, Connecticut

          Conference: America East | Enrollment: 4,793
          Mascot: Howie the Hawk | Fight Song: Fly High
          Official Color(s): Scarlet, white
          Notable Alumni: Jeff Bagwell, Vin Baker, Sean Newcomb,

          MIDWEST REGION

          (1) Illinois Fighting Illini
          Champaign, Illinois

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331
          Mascot: None at this time | Fight Song: Oskee-Wow-Wow
          Official Color(s): Orange, blue
          Notable Alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

          (2) Houston Cougars
          Houston, Texas

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215
          Mascot: Shasta | Fight Song: Cougar Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Scarlet and albino
          Notable Alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

          (3) West Virginia Mountaineers
          Morgantown, West Virginia

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,776
          Mascot: The Mountaineer | Fight Song: Hail, West Virginia
          Official Color(s): Old gold, blue
          Notable Alumni: Jerry West, Billy Mays, Bob Huggins, Pat McAfee, Marc Bulger

          (4) Oklahoma State Cowboys
          Stillwater, Oklahoma

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 25,594
          Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight Song: Ride'em Cowboys
          Official Color(s): Black, orange
          Notable Alumni: Barry Sanders, Garth Brooks, Dez Bryant, Thurman Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Rickie Fowler, Marcus Smart

          (5) Tennessee Volunteers
          Knoxville, Tennessee

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317
          Mascot: Smokey | Fight Song: Down the Field
          Official Color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey
          Notable Alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

          (6) San Diego State Aztecs
          San Diego, California

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578
          Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight Song: Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black, scarlet
          Notable Alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Steven Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

          (7) Clemson Tigers
          Clemson, South Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 23,406
          Mascot: The Tiger | Fight Song: Clemson University Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Purple, orange, white
          Notable Alumni: Deshaun Watson, Horace Grant, William Perry, Brian Dawkins, CJ Spiller

          (8) Loyola Chicago Ramblers
          Chicago, Illinois

          Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 16,437
          Mascot: Lu Wolf | Fight Song: Hail Loyola
          Official Color(s): Maroon, gold
          Notable Alumni: Bob Newhart, Stephanie Springs

          (9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
          Atlanta, Georgia

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 26,839
          Mascot: Buzz | Fight Song: Ramblin' Wreck
          Official Color(s): Tech gold, white
          Notable Alumni: Calvin Johnson, Darren Waller, Chris Bosh, Stephon Marbury, John Salley, Nomar Garciaparra, Jimmy Carter

          (10) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
          Newark, New Jersey

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 67,556
          Mascot: Scarlett Knight | Fight Song: The Bells Must Ring
          Official Color(s): Scarlett, gray, black
          Notable Alumni: Kristin Davis, Elizabeth Warren, Mario Batali, Chris Christie, David Stern, Carli Lloyd, Ray Rice

          (11) Syracuse Orange
          Syracuse, New York

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,484
          Mascot: Otto the Orange | Fight Song: Down the Field
          Official Color(s): Orange
          Notable Alumni: Joe Biden, Bob Costas, Ted Koppel, Jim Brown, Al Davis, Aaron Sorkin, Vanessa Williams, Dick Clark, Lou Reed, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tirico, Matthew Berry

          (12) Oregon State Beavers
          Corvallis, Oregon

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 28,886
          Mascot: Benny Beaver | Fight Song: Hail to Old OSU
          Official Color(s): Black, orange
          Notable Alumni: Gary Payton, Chad Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Steven Jackson, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brent Barry

          (13) Liberty Flames
          Lynchburg, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic Sun | Enrollment: 75,756
          Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Fan the Flames!
          Official Color(s): Blue, white and red
          Notable Alumni: Sam Ponder, Sid Bream, Seth Curry

          (14) Morehead State Eagles
          Morehead, Kentucky

          Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 9,307
          Mascot: Beaker | Fight Song: Fight, fight, fight for Morehead
          Official Color(s): Blue, gold
          Notable Alumni: Kenneth Faried, Phil Simms

          (15) Cleveland State Vikings
          Cleveland, Ohio

          Conference: Horizon | Enrollment: 17,260
          Mascot: Magnus | Fight Song: The Pride of Cleveland
          Official Color(s): Forest green, white
          Notable Alumni: Norris Cole, Manute Bol

          (16) Drexel Dragons
          Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

          Conference: Colonial Athletic | Enrollment: 25,595
          Mascot: Mario the Magnificent | Fight Song: The Drexel Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Blue, gold
          Notable Alumni: Malik Rose, John Gruber, Norman Joseph Woodland