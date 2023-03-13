Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, school colors and famous alumni

The NCAA tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and Fight songs to learn, too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK: We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket.

We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of Notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

South Region

(1) Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842

Mascot: Big Al | Fight song: "Yea Alabama"

Official color(s): Crimson and white

Notable alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

(2) Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 36,503

Mascot: Wilbur and Wilma | Fight song: "Fight Wildcats, Fight!"

Official color(s): UA Red and Arizona Blue

Notable alumni: Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kenny Lofton

(3) Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787

Mascot: Bruiser & Marigold | Fight song: "Old Fite"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

(4) Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360

Mascot: Cavalier | Fight song: "The Cavalier Song"

Official color(s): Orange and blue

Notable alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

(5) San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578

Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight song: "Fight song"

Official color(s): Black and scarlet

Notable alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Stephen Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

(6) Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472

Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight song: "The White and the Blue"

Official color(s): White and blue

Notable alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

(7) Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 29,866

Mascot: Truman the Tiger | Fight song: "Every True Son and Fight"

Official color(s): MU gold and black

Notable alumni: Brad Pitt, Sheryl Crow, Max Scherzer, Kellen Winslow Sr., Carl Edwards, John Anderson, Michael Kim

(8) Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200

Mascot: Testudo | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland"

Official color(s): Red, white, black and gold

Notable alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

(9) West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,776

Mascot: The Mountaineer | Fight song: "Hail, West Virginia"

Official color(s): Old gold and blue

Notable alumni: Jerry West, Billy Mays, Bob Huggins, Pat McAfee, Marc Bulger

(10) Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932

Mascot: Big Blue | Fight song: "Hail the Utah Aggies"

Official color(s): Navy blue, white and pewter gray

Notable alumni: Merlin Olsen

(11) NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina

Conference: ACC | Enrollment: 36,000

Mascot: Mr. and Mrs. Wuf | Fight song: "Red and White"

Official color(s): Red and white

Notable alumni: Zach Galifianakis, Trea Turner, Philip Rivers, Debbie Antonelli, John Tesh

(12) Charleston Cougars

Charleston, South Carolina

Conference: CAA | Enrollment: 10,885

Mascot: Clyde the Cougar | Fight song: "Cougars Fight On!"

Official color(s): Maroon and white

Notable alumni: Edwin McCain, Brett Gardner, Thomas Gibson

(13) Furman Paladins

Greenville, South Carolina

Conference: Southern Conference | Enrollment: 2,600

Mascot: Victor the Paladin | Fight song: "The Paladins Song"

Official color(s): Royal, purple and white

Notable alumni: Billy Napier, Amy Grant, Clint Dempsey, Xavier Woods, Dottie Pepper

(14) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Santa Barbara, California

Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 26,179

Mascot: Ole | Fight song: "El 'C' Grande"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Gwyneth Paltrow, Barry Zito, Jerry Trainor, Jim Rome, Shane Bieber

(15) Princeton Tigers

Princeton, New Jersey

Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 8,705

Mascot: The Tiger | Fight song: "Princeton Cannon Song"

Official color(s): Black and orange

Notable alumni: F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jeff Bezos, Michelle Obama, Richard Feynman, Bill Bradley, Eric Schmidt, Michael Lewis, Woodrow Wilson, James Madison, Aaron Burr.

(16) Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Corpus Christi, Texas

Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 11,929

Mascot: Izzy the Islander | Fight song: "TAMUCC Islander Fight song"

Official color(s): Royal blue, white and green

Notable alumni: Kevin Palmer, Cassandra Jean, Kim Henkel

(16) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference | Enrollment: 9,851

Mascot: Rowdy the Redhawk | Fight song: "SEMO Fight song"

Official color(s): Red and black

Notable alumni: Cedric the Entertainer, Linda Godwin, Dan Connolly, Roy Thomas

Midwest Region

(1) Houston Cougars

Houston

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215

Mascot: Shasta | Fight song: "Cougar Fight song"

Official color(s): Scarlet and albino

Notable alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

(2) Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163

Mascot: Bevo | Fight song: "Texas Fight"

Official color(s): Burnt orange and white

Notable alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

(3) Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,759

Mascot: D'Artagnan and the Blue Blob | Fight song: "Xavier Fight song"

Official color(s): Navy blue and silver

Notable alumni: John Boehner, Jim Bunning, James Posey, Ryan Nemeth

(4) Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 48,952

Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Indiana, Our Indiana"

Official color(s): Cream and crimson

Notable alumni: Mark Cuban, Sage Steele, Isaiah Thomas, Dick Enberg, Joe Buck, Jamie Moyer

(5) Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 11,334

Mascot: Sebastian the Ibis | Fight song: "Miami U How-Dee-Doo"

Official color(s): UM Orange and UM Green

Notable alumni: Dwayne Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Sylvester Stallone, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Enrique Iglesias

(6) Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992

Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight song: "ISU Fights"

Official color(s): Cardinal and gold

Notable alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

(7) Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas

Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 68,461

Mascot: Reveille | Fight song: "Aggie War Hymn"

Official color(s): Maroon and white

Notable alumni: Lyle Lovett, Rick Perry, Myles Garrett, Granger Smith

(8) Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948

Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight song: "Iowa Fight song"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

(9) Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964

Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight song: "War Eagle"

Official color(s): Burnt orange and navy blue

Notable alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer

(10) Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 47,560

Mascot: Nittany Lion | Fight song: "Fight on, State"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: Terry Pegula, Keegan-Michael Key, Lisa Salters, Britt Baker, Saquon Barkley

(11) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi

Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 22,986

Mascot: Bulldogs | Fight song: "Hail State"

Official color(s): Maroon and white

Notable alumni: John Grisham, Dak Prescott, Machine Gun Kelly, Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro

(11) Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh

Conference: ACC | Enrollment: 28,391

Mascot: Panthers | Fight song: "Hail to Pitt"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Fred Rogers, Gene Kelly, Dan Marino, Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett

(12) Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa

Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 4,991

Mascot: Spike | Fight song: "The 'D' Song"

Official color(s): Drake blue, black and white

Notable alumni: Michael Emerson, Zach Johnson

(13) Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio

Conference: MAC | Enrollment: 24,282

Mascot: Flash | Fight song: "Fight on for KSU"

Official color(s): Navy blue and gold

Notable alumni: Julian Edelman, Drew Carey, Brian Windhorst, Joe Walsh

(14) Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw, Georgia

Conference: ASUN | Enrollment: 42,000

Mascot: Scrappy the Owl | Fight song: "KSU Fight song"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: Ty Pennington, Jasmine Burke, Willie Harris

(15) Colgate Raiders

Hamilton, New York

Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939

Mascot: Raider | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight"

Official color(s): Maroon and white

Notable alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

(16) Northern Kentucky Norse

Highland Heights, Kentucky

Conference: Horizon League | Enrollment: 15,827

Mascot: Victor E. Viking | Fight song: "Onward Ye Norsemen"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: George Clooney, Steve Zahn, David W. Mack, Jeff Walz

West Region

(1) Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510

Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight song: "I'm a Jayhawk"

Official color(s): Crimson and blue

Notable alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

(2) UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947

Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight song: "Sons of Westwood and the Mighty Bruins"

Official color(s): UCLA Blue and UCLA Gold

Notable alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

(3) Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington

Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964

Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight song: "Go Gonzaga"

Official color(s): Blue and white

Notable alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

(4) UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333

Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight song: "UConn Husky"

Official color(s): Navy blue, gray and white

Notable alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916

Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight song: "On to Victory"

Official color(s): Navy, red and silver

Notable alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

(6) TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas

Conference: Big-12 | Enrollment: 9,704

Mascot: Superfrog | Fight song: "TCU Fight song"

Official color(s): Horned Frog Purple and White

Notable alumni: LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Scott Brooks

(7) Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 21,000

Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight song: "Go U, Northwestern"

Official color(s): Purple and white

Notable alumni: Warren Beatty, Michael Wilbon, Daryl Morey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

(8) Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558

Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight song: "Arkansas Fight"

Official color(s): Cardinal and white

Notable alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

(9) Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331

Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Oskee-Wow-Wow"

Official color(s): Orange and blue

Notable alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

(10) Boise State Broncos

Boise, Idaho

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 22,113

Mascot: Buster Bronco | Fight song: "Orange and Blue"

Official color(s): Orange and blue

Notable alumni: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Kellen Moore, Scott Jorgensen

(11) Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 103,530

Mascot: Sparky | Fight song: "Maroon & Gold"

Official color(s): Maroon and gold

Notable alumni: Jimmy Kimmel, Al Michaels, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Terrell Suggs, Phil Mickelson, James Harden, David Spade, Steve Allen, Nick Nolte, Linda Ronstadt

(11) Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 21,657

Mascots: Alphie, Wolfie Jr., Luna | Fight song: "Hail to Our Sturdy Team"

Official color(s): Navy blue and silver

Notable alumni: Colin Kaepernick, Gina Carano

(12) VCU Rams

Richmond, Virginia

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389

Mascot: Rodney the Ram | Fight song: "Ram Fight song"

Official color(s): Black and gold

Notable alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

(13) Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York

Conference: MAAC | Enrollment: 3,621

Mascot: Killian the Gael | Fight song: "Hail to Iona"

Official color(s): Maroon and gold

Notable alumni: Don McLean, Mandy Rose, Jason Motte, Scott Machado, Tommy Dreamer, Bud Cort

(14) Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix

Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 16,001

Mascot: Thunder the Antelope | Fight song: "GCU Fight song"

Official color(s): Purple, black and white

Notable alumni: Henry Cejudo

(15) UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Asheville, North Carolina

Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 3300

Mascot: Rocky the Bulldog | Fight song: "Bulldog Fight song"

Official color(s): Royal blue and white

Notable alumni: Nick McDevitt, Ty Wigginton, Molly Burch, Kenny George

Conference: MEAC | Enrollment: 9689

Mascot: Bison | Fight song: "Fight song"

Official color(s): Navy blue and white

Notable alumni: Kamala Harris, Sean Combs, Taraji P. Henson, Stan Verrett, Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall

East Region

(1) Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411

Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight song: "Hail Purdue!"

Official color(s): Old gold and black

Notable alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

(2) Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 8,143

Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight song: "Ring Out Ahoya"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

(3) Kansas State Wildcats

Manhattan, Kansas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 22,221

Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight song: "Wildcat Victory"

Official color(s): Royal purple

Notable alumni: Kirstie Alley, Erin Brockovich, Eric Stonestreet

(4) Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317

Mascot: Smokey | Fight song: "Down the Field"

Official color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey

Notable alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

(5) Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892

Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight song: "Fight Blue Devils"

Official color(s): Duke blue and white

Notable alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

(6) Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425

Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight song: "On, On, U of K"

Official color(s): Wildcat blue

Notable alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth

(7) Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019

Mascot: Sparty | Fight song: "Victory for MSU"

Official color(s): Green and white

Notable alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

(8) Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee

Conference: American | Enrollment: 20,585

Mascot: TOM | Fight song: "Go Tigers Go"

Official color(s): Blue and gray

Notable alumni: Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Isaac Bruce, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams

(9) Florida Atlantic Owls

Boca Raton, Florida

Conference: Conference USA | Enrollment: 29,633

Mascot: Owlsley and Hoot | Fight song: "FAU Fight song"

Official color(s): Blue and red

Notable alumni: Tecia Torres, Devin Singletary, Don Brewer, Shannon Spake

(10) USC Trojans

Los Angeles

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000

Mascot: Traveler | Fight song: "Tribute to Troy"

Official color(s): Gold and cardinal

Notable alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

(11) Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,298

Mascot: Friar Dom | Fight song: "When the Saints Go Marching In"

Official color(s): Providence Black, Metallic and White

Notable alumni: Doris Burke, Janeane Garofalo, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson, Jim Larranaga

(12) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Conference: Summit League | Enrollment: 5,051

Mascot: Eli | Fight song: "Oral Roberts"

Official color(s): Navy blue and gold

Notable alumni: Kathie Lee Gifford, Mark Gottfried

Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 16,225

Mascot: Cayenne | Fight song: "Fight song"

Official color(s): Vermillion and white

Notable alumni: Ron Guidry, Elfrid Payton, Ali Landry, Jake Delhomme

(14) Montana State Bobcats

Bozeman, Montana

Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 14,240

Mascot: Champ | Fight song: "Stand Up and Cheer"

Official color(s): Blue and gold

Notable alumni: Craig Kilborn, Sam McCullum, Jan Stenerud

(15) Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont

Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898

Mascot: Rally | Fight song: "Vermont Victory"

Official color(s): Green and gold

Notable alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey, Martin St. Louis

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Hackensack, New Jersey

Conference: NEC | Enrollment: 10,545

Mascot: Knightro the Knight | Fight song: "Fairleigh Dickinson Fight song"

Official color(s): Burgundy and blue

Notable alumni: John Legere, Seth Greenberg, Zygi Wilf

(16) Texas Southern Tigers

Houston

Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment:10,514

Mascot: Tiger | Fight song: "Tiger Fight song"

Official color(s): Maroon and gray

Notable alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion