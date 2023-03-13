        <
        >

          Tournament Challenge guide to team mascots, school colors and famous alumni

          Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis is ready for March. Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire
          9:57 PM ET
          • Sachin Chandan and Kyle Soppe

          The NCAA tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and Fight songs to learn, too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions or want to know who might be rooting along with you, we've researched each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds, as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

          Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) might be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK: We put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket.

          We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative from the list of Notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, and we hope you do too.

          South Region

          (1) Alabama Crimson Tide
          Tuscaloosa, Alabama

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 37,842
          Mascot: Big Al | Fight song: "Yea Alabama"
          Official color(s): Crimson and white
          Notable alumni: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Bear Bryant, Shaun Alexander, Jimmy Wales, Justin Thomas, Dabo Swinney, Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Joe Namath

          (2) Arizona Wildcats
          Tucson, Arizona

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 36,503
          Mascot: Wilbur and Wilma | Fight song: "Fight Wildcats, Fight!"
          Official color(s): UA Red and Arizona Blue
          Notable alumni: Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kenny Lofton

          (3) Baylor Bears
          Waco, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787
          Mascot: Bruiser & Marigold | Fight song: "Old Fite"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

          (4) Virginia Cavaliers
          Charlottesville, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360
          Mascot: Cavalier | Fight song: "The Cavalier Song"
          Official color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

          (5) San Diego State Aztecs
          San Diego

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 35,578
          Mascot: Aztec Warrior | Fight song: "Fight song"
          Official color(s): Black and scarlet
          Notable alumni: Tony Gwynn, Marshall Faulk, Stephen Strasburg, Kawhi Leonard, Herm Edwards, Raquel Welch

          (6) Creighton Bluejays
          Omaha, Nebraska

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,472
          Mascot: Billy Bluejay | Fight song: "The White and the Blue"
          Official color(s): White and blue
          Notable alumni: Kyle Korver, Bob Gibson, Paul Silas

          (7) Missouri Tigers
          Columbia, Missouri

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 29,866
          Mascot: Truman the Tiger | Fight song: "Every True Son and Fight"
          Official color(s): MU gold and black
          Notable alumni: Brad Pitt, Sheryl Crow, Max Scherzer, Kellen Winslow Sr., Carl Edwards, John Anderson, Michael Kim

          (8) Maryland Terrapins
          College Park, Maryland

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200
          Mascot: Testudo | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland"
          Official color(s): Red, white, black and gold
          Notable alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

          (9) West Virginia Mountaineers
          Morgantown, West Virginia

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,776
          Mascot: The Mountaineer | Fight song: "Hail, West Virginia"
          Official color(s): Old gold and blue
          Notable alumni: Jerry West, Billy Mays, Bob Huggins, Pat McAfee, Marc Bulger

          (10) Utah State Aggies
          Logan, Utah

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932
          Mascot: Big Blue | Fight song: "Hail the Utah Aggies"
          Official color(s): Navy blue, white and pewter gray
          Notable alumni: Merlin Olsen

          (11) NC State Wolfpack
          Raleigh, North Carolina

          Conference: ACC | Enrollment: 36,000
          Mascot: Mr. and Mrs. Wuf | Fight song: "Red and White"
          Official color(s): Red and white
          Notable alumni: Zach Galifianakis, Trea Turner, Philip Rivers, Debbie Antonelli, John Tesh

          (12) Charleston Cougars
          Charleston, South Carolina

          Conference: CAA | Enrollment: 10,885
          Mascot: Clyde the Cougar | Fight song: "Cougars Fight On!"
          Official color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable alumni: Edwin McCain, Brett Gardner, Thomas Gibson

          (13) Furman Paladins
          Greenville, South Carolina

          Conference: Southern Conference | Enrollment: 2,600
          Mascot: Victor the Paladin | Fight song: "The Paladins Song"
          Official color(s): Royal, purple and white
          Notable alumni: Billy Napier, Amy Grant, Clint Dempsey, Xavier Woods, Dottie Pepper

          (14) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
          Santa Barbara, California

          Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 26,179
          Mascot: Ole | Fight song: "El 'C' Grande"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Gwyneth Paltrow, Barry Zito, Jerry Trainor, Jim Rome, Shane Bieber

          (15) Princeton Tigers
          Princeton, New Jersey

          Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 8,705
          Mascot: The Tiger | Fight song: "Princeton Cannon Song"
          Official color(s): Black and orange
          Notable alumni: F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jeff Bezos, Michelle Obama, Richard Feynman, Bill Bradley, Eric Schmidt, Michael Lewis, Woodrow Wilson, James Madison, Aaron Burr.

          (16) Texas A&M-CC Islanders
          Corpus Christi, Texas

          Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 11,929
          Mascot: Izzy the Islander | Fight song: "TAMUCC Islander Fight song"
          Official color(s): Royal blue, white and green
          Notable alumni: Kevin Palmer, Cassandra Jean, Kim Henkel

          (16) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
          Cape Girardeau, Missouri

          Conference: Ohio Valley Conference | Enrollment: 9,851
          Mascot: Rowdy the Redhawk | Fight song: "SEMO Fight song"
          Official color(s): Red and black
          Notable alumni: Cedric the Entertainer, Linda Godwin, Dan Connolly, Roy Thomas

          Midwest Region

          (1) Houston Cougars
          Houston

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215
          Mascot: Shasta | Fight song: "Cougar Fight song"
          Official color(s): Scarlet and albino
          Notable alumni: Hakeem Olajuwon, Jim Parsons, Lil Wayne

          (2) Texas Longhorns
          Austin, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 40,163
          Mascot: Bevo | Fight song: "Texas Fight"
          Official color(s): Burnt orange and white
          Notable alumni: Matthew McConaughey, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Roger Clemens, Kevin Durant, Janis Joplin, Owen Wilson, Walter Cronkite

          (3) Xavier Musketeers
          Cincinnati

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,759
          Mascot: D'Artagnan and the Blue Blob | Fight song: "Xavier Fight song"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and silver
          Notable alumni: John Boehner, Jim Bunning, James Posey, Ryan Nemeth

          (4) Indiana Hoosiers
          Bloomington, Indiana

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 48,952
          Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Indiana, Our Indiana"
          Official color(s): Cream and crimson
          Notable alumni: Mark Cuban, Sage Steele, Isaiah Thomas, Dick Enberg, Joe Buck, Jamie Moyer

          (5) Miami Hurricanes
          Coral Gables, Florida

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 11,334
          Mascot: Sebastian the Ibis | Fight song: "Miami U How-Dee-Doo"
          Official color(s): UM Orange and UM Green
          Notable alumni: Dwayne Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Sylvester Stallone, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Enrique Iglesias

          (6) Iowa State Cyclones
          Ames, Iowa

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992
          Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight song: "ISU Fights"
          Official color(s): Cardinal and gold
          Notable alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

          (7) Texas A&M Aggies
          College Station, Texas

          Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 68,461
          Mascot: Reveille | Fight song: "Aggie War Hymn"
          Official color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable alumni: Lyle Lovett, Rick Perry, Myles Garrett, Granger Smith

          (8) Iowa Hawkeyes
          Iowa City, Iowa

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948
          Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight song: "Iowa Fight song"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

          (9) Auburn Tigers
          Auburn, Alabama

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964
          Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight song: "War Eagle"
          Official color(s): Burnt orange and navy blue
          Notable alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer

          (10) Penn State Nittany Lions
          University Park, Pennsylvania

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 47,560
          Mascot: Nittany Lion | Fight song: "Fight on, State"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: Terry Pegula, Keegan-Michael Key, Lisa Salters, Britt Baker, Saquon Barkley

          (11) Mississippi State Bulldogs
          Starkville, Mississippi

          Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 22,986
          Mascot: Bulldogs | Fight song: "Hail State"
          Official color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable alumni: John Grisham, Dak Prescott, Machine Gun Kelly, Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro

          (11) Pittsburgh Panthers
          Pittsburgh

          Conference: ACC | Enrollment: 28,391
          Mascot: Panthers | Fight song: "Hail to Pitt"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Fred Rogers, Gene Kelly, Dan Marino, Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett

          (12) Drake Bulldogs
          Des Moines, Iowa

          Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 4,991
          Mascot: Spike | Fight song: "The 'D' Song"
          Official color(s): Drake blue, black and white
          Notable alumni: Michael Emerson, Zach Johnson

          (13) Kent State Golden Flashes
          Kent, Ohio

          Conference: MAC | Enrollment: 24,282
          Mascot: Flash | Fight song: "Fight on for KSU"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Julian Edelman, Drew Carey, Brian Windhorst, Joe Walsh

          (14) Kennesaw State Owls
          Kennesaw, Georgia

          Conference: ASUN | Enrollment: 42,000
          Mascot: Scrappy the Owl | Fight song: "KSU Fight song"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: Ty Pennington, Jasmine Burke, Willie Harris

          (15) Colgate Raiders
          Hamilton, New York

          Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939
          Mascot: Raider | Fight song: "Fight, Fight, Fight"
          Official color(s): Maroon and white
          Notable alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

          (16) Northern Kentucky Norse
          Highland Heights, Kentucky

          Conference: Horizon League | Enrollment: 15,827
          Mascot: Victor E. Viking | Fight song: "Onward Ye Norsemen"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: George Clooney, Steve Zahn, David W. Mack, Jeff Walz

          West Region

          (1) Kansas Jayhawks
          Lawrence, Kansas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510
          Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight song: "I'm a Jayhawk"
          Official color(s): Crimson and blue
          Notable alumni: Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

          (2) UCLA Bruins
          Los Angeles

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 44,947
          Mascot: Joe Bruin | Fight song: "Sons of Westwood and the Mighty Bruins"
          Official color(s): UCLA Blue and UCLA Gold
          Notable alumni: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union

          (3) Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Spokane, Washington

          Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964
          Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight song: "Go Gonzaga"
          Official color(s): Blue and white
          Notable alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

          (4) UConn Huskies
          Storrs, Connecticut

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 32,333
          Mascot: Jonathan the Husky | Fight song: "UConn Husky"
          Official color(s): Navy blue, gray and white
          Notable alumni: Ray Allen, Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Dan Orlovsky, Molly Qerim

          (5) Saint Mary's Gaels
          Moraga, California

          Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916
          Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight song: "On to Victory"
          Official color(s): Navy, red and silver
          Notable alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

          (6) TCU Horned Frogs
          Fort Worth, Texas

          Conference: Big-12 | Enrollment: 9,704
          Mascot: Superfrog | Fight song: "TCU Fight song"
          Official color(s): Horned Frog Purple and White
          Notable alumni: LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Scott Brooks

          (7) Northwestern Wildcats
          Evanston, Illinois

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 21,000
          Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight song: "Go U, Northwestern"
          Official color(s): Purple and white
          Notable alumni: Warren Beatty, Michael Wilbon, Daryl Morey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

          (8) Arkansas Razorbacks
          Fayetteville, Arkansas

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 27,558
          Mascot: Tusk IV | Fight song: "Arkansas Fight"
          Official color(s): Cardinal and white
          Notable alumni: John Daly, Jerry Jones, Pat Summerall, Joe Johnson, Darren McFadden, Tyson Gay

          (9) Illinois Fighting Illini
          Champaign, Illinois

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 52,331
          Mascot: N/A | Fight song: "Oskee-Wow-Wow"
          Official color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable alumni: Hugh Hefner, Jesse Jackson, Dick Butkus, Deron Williams

          (10) Boise State Broncos
          Boise, Idaho

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 22,113
          Mascot: Buster Bronco | Fight song: "Orange and Blue"
          Official color(s): Orange and blue
          Notable alumni: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Kellen Moore, Scott Jorgensen

          (11) Arizona State Sun Devils
          Tempe, Arizona

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 103,530
          Mascot: Sparky | Fight song: "Maroon & Gold"
          Official color(s): Maroon and gold
          Notable alumni: Jimmy Kimmel, Al Michaels, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Terrell Suggs, Phil Mickelson, James Harden, David Spade, Steve Allen, Nick Nolte, Linda Ronstadt

          (11) Nevada Wolf Pack
          Reno, Nevada

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 21,657
          Mascots: Alphie, Wolfie Jr., Luna | Fight song: "Hail to Our Sturdy Team"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and silver
          Notable alumni: Colin Kaepernick, Gina Carano

          (12) VCU Rams
          Richmond, Virginia

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389
          Mascot: Rodney the Ram | Fight song: "Ram Fight song"
          Official color(s): Black and gold
          Notable alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

          (13) Iona Gaels
          New Rochelle, New York

          Conference: MAAC | Enrollment: 3,621
          Mascot: Killian the Gael | Fight song: "Hail to Iona"
          Official color(s): Maroon and gold
          Notable alumni: Don McLean, Mandy Rose, Jason Motte, Scott Machado, Tommy Dreamer, Bud Cort

          (14) Grand Canyon Antelopes
          Phoenix

          Conference: Western Athletic | Enrollment: 16,001
          Mascot: Thunder the Antelope | Fight song: "GCU Fight song"
          Official color(s): Purple, black and white
          Notable alumni: Henry Cejudo

          (15) UNC Asheville Bulldogs
          Asheville, North Carolina

          Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 3300
          Mascot: Rocky the Bulldog | Fight song: "Bulldog Fight song"
          Official color(s): Royal blue and white
          Notable alumni: Nick McDevitt, Ty Wigginton, Molly Burch, Kenny George

          (16) Howard Bison
          Washington, D.C.

          Conference: MEAC | Enrollment: 9689
          Mascot: Bison | Fight song: "Fight song"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and white
          Notable alumni: Kamala Harris, Sean Combs, Taraji P. Henson, Stan Verrett, Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall

          East Region

          (1) Purdue Boilermakers
          West Lafayette, Indiana

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411
          Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight song: "Hail Purdue!"
          Official color(s): Old gold and black
          Notable alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

          (2) Marquette Golden Eagles
          Milwaukee

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 8,143
          Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight song: "Ring Out Ahoya"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

          (3) Kansas State Wildcats
          Manhattan, Kansas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 22,221
          Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight song: "Wildcat Victory"
          Official color(s): Royal purple
          Notable alumni: Kirstie Alley, Erin Brockovich, Eric Stonestreet

          (4) Tennessee Volunteers
          Knoxville, Tennessee

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317
          Mascot: Smokey | Fight song: "Down the Field"
          Official color(s): Tennessee orange and smokey
          Notable alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

          (5) Duke Blue Devils
          Durham, North Carolina

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892
          Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight song: "Fight Blue Devils"
          Official color(s): Duke blue and white
          Notable alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

          (6) Kentucky Wildcats
          Lexington, Kentucky

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425
          Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight song: "On, On, U of K"
          Official color(s): Wildcat blue
          Notable alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth

          (7) Michigan State Spartans
          East Lansing, Michigan

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019
          Mascot: Sparty | Fight song: "Victory for MSU"
          Official color(s): Green and white
          Notable alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

          (8) Memphis Tigers
          Memphis, Tennessee

          Conference: American | Enrollment: 20,585
          Mascot: TOM | Fight song: "Go Tigers Go"
          Official color(s): Blue and gray
          Notable alumni: Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Isaac Bruce, Antonio Gibson, DeAngelo Williams

          (9) Florida Atlantic Owls
          Boca Raton, Florida

          Conference: Conference USA | Enrollment: 29,633
          Mascot: Owlsley and Hoot | Fight song: "FAU Fight song"
          Official color(s): Blue and red
          Notable alumni: Tecia Torres, Devin Singletary, Don Brewer, Shannon Spake

          (10) USC Trojans
          Los Angeles

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,000
          Mascot: Traveler | Fight song: "Tribute to Troy"
          Official color(s): Gold and cardinal
          Notable alumni: George Lucas, Will Ferrell, John Ritter, Neil Armstrong, Reggie Bush, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Troy Polamalu

          (11) Providence Friars
          Providence, Rhode Island

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 4,298
          Mascot: Friar Dom | Fight song: "When the Saints Go Marching In"
          Official color(s): Providence Black, Metallic and White
          Notable alumni: Doris Burke, Janeane Garofalo, Lenny Wilkens, John Thompson, Jim Larranaga

          (12) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
          Tulsa, Oklahoma

          Conference: Summit League | Enrollment: 5,051
          Mascot: Eli | Fight song: "Oral Roberts"
          Official color(s): Navy blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Kathie Lee Gifford, Mark Gottfried

          (13) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
          Lafayette, Louisiana

          Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 16,225
          Mascot: Cayenne | Fight song: "Fight song"
          Official color(s): Vermillion and white
          Notable alumni: Ron Guidry, Elfrid Payton, Ali Landry, Jake Delhomme

          (14) Montana State Bobcats
          Bozeman, Montana

          Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 14,240
          Mascot: Champ | Fight song: "Stand Up and Cheer"
          Official color(s): Blue and gold
          Notable alumni: Craig Kilborn, Sam McCullum, Jan Stenerud

          (15) Vermont Catamounts
          Burlington, Vermont

          Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898
          Mascot: Rally | Fight song: "Vermont Victory"
          Official color(s): Green and gold
          Notable alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey, Martin St. Louis

          (16) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
          Hackensack, New Jersey

          Conference: NEC | Enrollment: 10,545
          Mascot: Knightro the Knight | Fight song: "Fairleigh Dickinson Fight song"
          Official color(s): Burgundy and blue
          Notable alumni: John Legere, Seth Greenberg, Zygi Wilf

          (16) Texas Southern Tigers
          Houston

          Conference: Southwestern Athletic | Enrollment:10,514
          Mascot: Tiger | Fight song: "Tiger Fight song"
          Official color(s): Maroon and gray
          Notable alumni: Michael Strahan, Megan Thee Stallion