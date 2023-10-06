As the NBA gears up for an exciting training camp and preseason, fantasy basketball managers need to pay special attention to a number of key position battles around the league.

Who wins and loses these competitions for a starting job -- and more minutes -- goes a long ways towards determining the fantasy value of these players.

Unlike the NFL, where position competitions often center around executing specific plays or packages, basketball's battles for playing time are far more nuanced. On the hardwood, success depends not just on individual skills but also on the rapport and compatibility he has with teammates.

With the dust settling on a busy off-season filled with roster changes and player movement, these impending position battles promise to add a layer of intrigue as we enter fantasy basketball draft season.

Here are the ones fantasy managers need to watch closely between new on opening night on Oct. 24.

After being mentioned in trade rumors for years, John Collins was finally traded this offseason to the Jazz. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 30.0 MPG for the Hawks and finished as a top-50 fantasy option in each of those seasons. Now the job is up for grabs, with Hunter, Bey and Johnson as the main candidates to take Collins' spot. It could be Bey's role to lose since he's arguably the best fit for Quin Snyder's scheme. Bey averaged 11.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 1.4 APG last season after being traded to the Hawks and, while his shooting efficiency (career 40.6 FG%) remains an issue, he is is one to consider in the later rounds if he wins the job.

Finney-Smith, last season's starter, and O'Neale, last season's backup, are expected to compete for this job. No matter who wins this position battle, the other is likely to get a lot of playing time and be one of the key players coming off the bench. That's worth considering here. Once Finney-Smith was acquired from the Mavericks in the Kyrie Irving trade, O'Neale came off the bench. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Ben Simmons' return as well. It's possible that one of them will be the odd man out if head coach Jacque Vaughn decides to start Simmons. All are worth considering in the later rounds.

Bridges missed last season due to being arrested on felony domestic violence charges. He ultimately pleaded no contest, and returns to the court this season. Without Bridges last season, Washington flourished. In 32.6 MPG, he averaged 15.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.0 SPG and 1.1 BPG. He signed a three-year contract with the Hornets this offseason. The last time Bridges played on the hardwood, he averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.0 SPG and 1.0 BPG. Charlotte also drafted Miller with the No. 2 pick of the draft, so you can expect him to be a factor early in his NBA career. And we can't forget about the veteran Hayward, who is still on the roster as well. This is a situation fantasy managers need to monitor as Bridges, Washington, Miller and Hayward will all be competing for the two starting forward spots, though Bridges will miss the first 10 games of the season while serving a suspension.

With Lonzo Ball recovering from his third knee surgery, there is no clear timeline for when he will be able to play again for the Bulls. Chicago prioritized backcourt stability. With the Bucks last season, Carter averaged 11.0 PPG, 8.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.0 SPG and 2.5 APG. He will compete with Dosunmu, Caruso and White for this spot. Among these players, Carter has the most sleeper appeal, especially if he gets to play alongside the starters. Last season, Carter averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per 40 minutes.

It's a battle between veteran Toppin and the rookie Walker. When given ample minutes, Toppin has performed well in his career, but so far those minutes have been few and far between. In Toppin's 15 career starts, he's averaged 21 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.1 APG and 1.0 SPG. If Toppin emerges as the starter, he should definitely be targeted in fantasy leagues. He could provide Tyrese Haliburton with the best lob threat he's ever had. Toppin could become the player most thought he would be coming out of college with more freedom to work in Indiana.

Victor Wembanyama, the much-hyped No. 1 overall pick back in June, will play power forward. Now, the Spurs need to decide whether it will be Johnson or Sochan who starts alongside him. Both players were starters last season. Johnson led the Spurs in scoring, but didn't contribute much in other statistical categories. While Sochan averaged 11.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG. He's the one I'd prioritize in fantasy drafts due to his contributions across a variety of statistical categories.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy has been publicizing the point guard position guard battle between Sexton, Clarkson and the rookie George. There aren't many traditional point guards in the Jazz's backcourt, and there's also Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn on the roster. This is a situation fantasy managers should watch closely. If given the opportunity to start, Sexton has the most fantasy potential. A little more than two years ago, he averaged over 24 PPG for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he scored in a variety of different ways. Sexton must show Hardy he can balance shot-taking and playmaking to earn the starting role.

It will be interesting to see how the battle in training camp and the preseason unfolds. As Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Monte Morris were traded away by the Wizards this summer, this is a big opportunity for Kispert to shine. The Gonzaga product should be targeted over Avdija, especially if Avdija's offensive game hasn't improved. Last season, Kispert averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per 40 minutes. He's worth a late-round flyer.