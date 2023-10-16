Fantasy basketball: Roto and category draft tiers by position

Are you playing fantasy basketball in a roto or category league this season?
If so, the landscape is quite a bit different than points leagues, as every stat category matters.
Those big-time scorers who don't contribute in many other ways or struggle mightily from the free throw line? Not that valuable.
The stat-stuffers who don't score much but shoot efficiently? Very valuable.
It's a fun dynamic to navigate throughout the season, and because certain players are much better in points leagues -- my colleague André Snellings already covered points league draft tiers -- here are the roto/category league draft tiers to guide you in your drafts.