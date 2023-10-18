        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

          Victor Wembanyama impressed during the preseason. Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 18, 2023, 01:30 AM ET

          The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2023-24 NBA season, using an 8-team H2H points format.

          If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun!

          Let this mock draft serve as a learning experience and prime example of where players are being selected. This can help you on your way when it's time to draft for real.

          Did Anthony Edwards get picked in the first round? How far did Kevin Durant and LeBron James fall? When did Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson come off the board?

          The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Karabell, Eric Moody, Steve Alexander, Jim McCormick, André Snellings, Matt Williams, Joe Kaiser and Tom Carpenter.

          Round 1

          1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C1) -- Karabell
          2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Moody
          3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (SG1) -- Alexander
          4. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick
          5. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (SF1) -- Snellings
          6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C2) -- Williams
          7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG2) -- Kaiser
          8. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Carpenter

          Round 2

          9. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (PF2) -- Carpenter
          10. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG3) -- Kaiser
          11. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Williams
          12. Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (SF2) -- Snellings
          13. Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (SG3) -- McCormick
          14. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (PG5) -- Alexander
          15. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (PG6) -- Moody
          16. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG7) -- Karabell

          Round 3

          17. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C3) -- Karabell
          18. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (PF3) -- Moody
          19. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG4) -- Alexander
          20. Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (SF3) -- McCormick
          21. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF4) -- Snellings
          22. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG5) -- Williams
          23. Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (PG8) -- Kaiser
          24. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF4) -- Carpenter

          Round 4

          25. Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (C4) -- Carpenter
          26. Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (PF5) -- Kaiser
          27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF6) -- Williams
          28. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Snellings
          29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (PF8) -- McCormick
          30. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG9) -- Alexander
          31. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Moody
          32. DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (SF5) -- Karabell

          Round 5

          33. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF9) -- Karabell
          34. Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (PG11) -- Moody
          35. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG6) -- Alexander
          36. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C5) -- McCormick
          37. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings
          38. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C6) -- Williams
          39. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (PF10) -- Kaiser
          40. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter

          Round 6

          41. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG13) -- Carpenter
          42. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- Kaiser
          43. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (SF6) -- Williams
          44. James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (SG8) -- Snellings
          45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SG9) -- McCormick
          46. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- Alexander
          47. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (SG10) -- Moody
          48. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (SF7) -- Karabell

          Round 7

          49. Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (PG14) -- Karabell
          50. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C8) -- Moody
          51. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (PF12) -- Alexander
          52. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF8) -- McCormick
          53. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C9) -- Snellings
          54. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C10) -- Williams
          55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG15) -- Kaiser
          56. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Carpenter

          Round 8

          57. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- Carpenter
          58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (SF9) -- Kaiser
          59. Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams
          60. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG18) -- Snellings
          61. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- McCormick
          62. Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (SG11) -- Alexander
          63. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
          64. Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell

          Round 9

          65. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell
          66. Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (C12) -- Moody
          67. Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (SF11) -- Alexander
          68. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SF12) -- McCormick
          69. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG14) -- Snellings
          70. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG15) -- Williams
          71. Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (PG19) -- Kaiser
          72. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG16) -- Carpenter

          Round 10

          73. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (SF13) -- Carpenter
          74. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- Kaiser
          75. O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (SF14) -- Williams
          76. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG20) -- Snellings
          77. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C13) -- McCormick
          78. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (SF15) -- Alexander
          79. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (SF16) -- Moody
          80. Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (C14) -- Karabell

          Round 11

          81. Tre Jones, SA, PG (PG21) -- Karabell
          82. John Collins, Utah, PF (PF15) -- Moody
          83. P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (PF16) -- Alexander
          84. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C15) -- McCormick
          85. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Snellings
          86. Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (SG17) -- Williams
          87. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser
          88. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (PF17) -- Carpenter

          Round 12

          89. Jerami Grant, Por, PF (PF18) -- Carpenter
          90. Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (SG19) -- Kaiser
          91. Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (C17) -- Williams
          92. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF19) -- Snellings
          93. Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (SF17) -- McCormick
          94. Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (SG20) -- Alexander
          95. Mark Williams, Cha, C (C18) -- Moody
          96. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell

          Round 13

          97. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C19) -- Karabell
          98. Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (C20) -- Moody
          99. Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (PG23) -- Alexander
          100. Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (SG21) -- McCormick
          101. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings
          102. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF20) -- Williams
          103. Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (SG23) -- Kaiser
          104. Chris Paul, GS, PG (PG24) -- Carpenter

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Karabell

          PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 2.8)
          PG2 Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (Pick: 7.1)
          PG3 Tre Jones, SA, PG (Pick: 11.1)
          PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 12.8)
          SG1 Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)
          SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.1)
          SF1 DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)
          SF2 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (Pick: 6.8)
          PF1 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 5.1)
          C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.1)
          C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 3.1)
          C3 Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (Pick: 10.8)
          C4 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 13.1)

          Team Moody

          PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 2.7)
          PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)
          PG3 Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)
          SG1 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)
          SF1 Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (Pick: 10.7)
          PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.2)
          PF2 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 3.2)
          PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.7)
          PF4 John Collins, Utah, PF (Pick: 11.2)
          C1 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 7.2)
          C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (Pick: 9.2)
          C3 Mark Williams, Cha, C (Pick: 12.7)
          C4 Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (Pick: 13.2)

          Team Alexander

          PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (Pick: 2.6)
          PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 4.6)
          PG3 Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (Pick: 13.3)
          SG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.3)
          SG2 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
          SG3 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)
          SG4 Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (Pick: 8.6)
          SG5 Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (Pick: 12.6)
          SF1 Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (Pick: 9.3)
          SF2 Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 10.6)
          PF1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 7.3)
          PF2 P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (Pick: 11.3)
          C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 6.6)

          Team McCormick

          PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.4)
          SG1 Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 2.5)
          SG2 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 6.5)
          SG3 Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 13.4)
          SF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)
          SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)
          SF3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
          SF4 Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)
          PF1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 4.5)
          C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 5.4)
          C2 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.5)
          C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.5)
          C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 11.4)

          Team Snellings

          PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.5)
          PG2 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 8.4)
          PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 10.4)
          SG1 James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.4)
          SG2 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.5)
          SG3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 13.5)
          SF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 1.5)
          SF2 Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 2.4)
          SF3 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)
          PF1 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 4.4)
          PF2 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.4)
          C1 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 7.5)
          C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 11.5)

          Team Williams

          PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.3)
          SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
          SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.6)
          SG3 Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 11.6)
          SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (Pick: 6.3)
          SF2 Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)
          SF3 O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (Pick: 10.3)
          PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
          PF2 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 13.6)
          C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.6)
          C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.6)
          C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
          C4 Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (Pick: 12.3)

          Team Kaiser

          PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.2)
          PG2 Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.7)
          PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)
          PG4 Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (Pick: 9.7)
          SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)
          SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.7)
          SG3 Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)
          SG4 Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
          SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)
          PF1 Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (Pick: 4.2)
          PF2 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)
          PF3 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 6.2)
          PF4 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)

          Team Carpenter

          PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)
          PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 6.1)
          PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 7.8)
          PG4 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 8.1)
          PG5 Chris Paul, GS, PG (Pick: 13.8)
          SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
          SG2 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.8)
          SF1 Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (Pick: 10.1)
          PF1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)
          PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 3.8)
          PF3 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 11.8)
          PF4 Jerami Grant, Por, PF (Pick: 12.1)
          C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (Pick: 4.1)