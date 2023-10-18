Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their second mock draft of the 2023-24 NBA season, using an 8-team H2H points format.

If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial of all the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun!

Let this mock draft serve as a learning experience and prime example of where players are being selected. This can help you on your way when it's time to draft for real.

Did Anthony Edwards get picked in the first round? How far did Kevin Durant and LeBron James fall? When did Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson come off the board?

The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Karabell, Eric Moody, Steve Alexander, Jim McCormick, André Snellings, Matt Williams, Joe Kaiser and Tom Carpenter.

Round 1

1. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C1) -- Karabell

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Moody

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (SG1) -- Alexander

4. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick

5. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (SF1) -- Snellings

6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C2) -- Williams

7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG2) -- Kaiser

8. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Carpenter

Round 2

9. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (PF2) -- Carpenter

10. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG3) -- Kaiser

11. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Williams

12. Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (SF2) -- Snellings

13. Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (SG3) -- McCormick

14. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (PG5) -- Alexander

15. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (PG6) -- Moody

16. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG7) -- Karabell

Round 3

17. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C3) -- Karabell

18. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (PF3) -- Moody

19. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG4) -- Alexander

20. Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (SF3) -- McCormick

21. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF4) -- Snellings

22. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG5) -- Williams

23. Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (PG8) -- Kaiser

24. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF4) -- Carpenter

Round 4

25. Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (C4) -- Carpenter

26. Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (PF5) -- Kaiser

27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF6) -- Williams

28. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Snellings

29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (PF8) -- McCormick

30. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG9) -- Alexander

31. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Moody

32. DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (SF5) -- Karabell

Round 5

33. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF9) -- Karabell

34. Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (PG11) -- Moody

35. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG6) -- Alexander

36. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C5) -- McCormick

37. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings

38. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C6) -- Williams

39. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (PF10) -- Kaiser

40. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG7) -- Carpenter

Round 6

41. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG13) -- Carpenter

42. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- Kaiser

43. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (SF6) -- Williams

44. James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (SG8) -- Snellings

45. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SG9) -- McCormick

46. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- Alexander

47. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (SG10) -- Moody

48. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (SF7) -- Karabell

Round 7

49. Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (PG14) -- Karabell

50. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C8) -- Moody

51. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (PF12) -- Alexander

52. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF8) -- McCormick

53. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C9) -- Snellings

54. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C10) -- Williams

55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG15) -- Kaiser

56. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Carpenter

Round 8

57. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- Carpenter

58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (SF9) -- Kaiser

59. Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams

60. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG18) -- Snellings

61. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- McCormick

62. Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (SG11) -- Alexander

63. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody

64. Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell

Round 9

65. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG13) -- Karabell

66. Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (C12) -- Moody

67. Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (SF11) -- Alexander

68. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SF12) -- McCormick

69. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG14) -- Snellings

70. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG15) -- Williams

71. Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (PG19) -- Kaiser

72. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG16) -- Carpenter

Round 10

73. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (SF13) -- Carpenter

74. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- Kaiser

75. O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (SF14) -- Williams

76. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG20) -- Snellings

77. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C13) -- McCormick

78. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (SF15) -- Alexander

79. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (SF16) -- Moody

80. Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (C14) -- Karabell

Round 11

81. Tre Jones, SA, PG (PG21) -- Karabell

82. John Collins, Utah, PF (PF15) -- Moody

83. P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (PF16) -- Alexander

84. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C15) -- McCormick

85. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C16) -- Snellings

86. Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (SG17) -- Williams

87. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser

88. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (PF17) -- Carpenter

Round 12

89. Jerami Grant, Por, PF (PF18) -- Carpenter

90. Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (SG19) -- Kaiser

91. Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (C17) -- Williams

92. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF19) -- Snellings

93. Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (SF17) -- McCormick

94. Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (SG20) -- Alexander

95. Mark Williams, Cha, C (C18) -- Moody

96. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell

Round 13

97. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C19) -- Karabell

98. Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (C20) -- Moody

99. Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (PG23) -- Alexander

100. Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (SG21) -- McCormick

101. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SG22) -- Snellings

102. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF20) -- Williams

103. Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (SG23) -- Kaiser

104. Chris Paul, GS, PG (PG24) -- Carpenter

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Karabell

PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 2.8)

PG2 Tyus Jones, Wsh, PG (Pick: 7.1)

PG3 Tre Jones, SA, PG (Pick: 11.1)

PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 12.8)

SG1 Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)

SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 9.1)

SF1 DeMar DeRozan, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 4.8)

SF2 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF/PF (Pick: 6.8)

PF1 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 5.1)

C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.1)

C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 3.1)

C3 Jonas Valanciunas, NO, C (Pick: 10.8)

C4 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 13.1)

Team Moody

PG1 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 2.7)

PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)

PG3 Josh Giddey, OKC, PG/SG/SF (Pick: 5.2)

SG1 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)

SF1 Keldon Johnson, SA, SF (Pick: 10.7)

PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.2)

PF2 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 3.2)

PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.7)

PF4 John Collins, Utah, PF (Pick: 11.2)

C1 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 7.2)

C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, PF/C (Pick: 9.2)

C3 Mark Williams, Cha, C (Pick: 12.7)

C4 Zach Collins, SA, PF/C (Pick: 13.2)

Team Alexander

PG1 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG/SG (Pick: 2.6)

PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 4.6)

PG3 Ben Simmons, Bkn, PG/PF (Pick: 13.3)

SG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG (Pick: 1.3)

SG2 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)

SG3 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 5.3)

SG4 Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF (Pick: 8.6)

SG5 Jordan Clarkson, Utah, SG (Pick: 12.6)

SF1 Andrew Wiggins, GS, SF/PF (Pick: 9.3)

SF2 Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF/PF (Pick: 10.6)

PF1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C (Pick: 7.3)

PF2 P.J. Washington, Cha, PF (Pick: 11.3)

C1 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 6.6)

Team McCormick

PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.4)

SG1 Devin Booker, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 2.5)

SG2 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 6.5)

SG3 Klay Thompson, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 13.4)

SF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)

SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 7.4)

SF3 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)

SF4 Tobias Harris, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)

PF1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 4.5)

C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 5.4)

C2 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.5)

C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.5)

C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 11.4)

Team Snellings

PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.5)

PG2 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 8.4)

PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 10.4)

SG1 James Harden, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.4)

SG2 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 9.5)

SG3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 13.5)

SF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 1.5)

SF2 Mikal Bridges, Bkn, SG/SF (Pick: 2.4)

SF3 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.5)

PF1 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 4.4)

PF2 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.4)

C1 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 7.5)

C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 11.5)

Team Williams

PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.3)

SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)

SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.6)

SG3 Bradley Beal, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 11.6)

SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF/PF (Pick: 6.3)

SF2 Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.3)

SF3 O.G. Anunoby, Tor, SF (Pick: 10.3)

PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)

PF2 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 13.6)

C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.6)

C2 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.6)

C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)

C4 Wendell Carter Jr., Orl, C (Pick: 12.3)

Team Kaiser

PG1 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.2)

PG2 Dejounte Murray, Atl, PG/SG (Pick: 3.7)

PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)

PG4 Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG (Pick: 9.7)

SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)

SG2 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.7)

SG3 Buddy Hield, Ind, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)

SG4 Terry Rozier, Cha, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)

SF1 Franz Wagner, Orl, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)

PF1 Pascal Siakam, Tor, PF/C (Pick: 4.2)

PF2 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)

PF3 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 6.2)

PF4 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.2)

Team Carpenter

PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.8)

PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 6.1)

PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 7.8)

PG4 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 8.1)

PG5 Chris Paul, GS, PG (Pick: 13.8)

SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)

SG2 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.8)

SF1 Khris Middleton, Mil, SF (Pick: 10.1)

PF1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.1)

PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 3.8)

PF3 Bobby Portis, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 11.8)

PF4 Jerami Grant, Por, PF (Pick: 12.1)

C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, PF/C (Pick: 4.1)