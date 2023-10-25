Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
Now that Tuesday's opening night is out of the way it's time for the real opening night when 24 NBA teams are in action!
All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama as the San Antonio Spurs host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second of two ESPN games (9:30 p.m. ET) on the docket. It could be a night for NBA fans to remember for years to come.
Leading up to that game, the Boston Celtics head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).
And Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren is set to make his NBA debut after missing all of last season due to a foot injury. The Thunder play at Chicago at 8 p.m.
The good news is we're early enough in the season that injuries shouldn't be a huge factor around the league like they were in Tuesday night's Warriors-Suns game, as Draymond Green and Bradley Beal both sat out. Let's all enjoy that while it last.
Because while the NBA season may have officially tipped off on Tuesday, tonight we're really back. Enjoy the huge slate of games.
-- Steve Alexander
Wednesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.
Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors (38.9% rostered in ESPN leagues): Fred VanVleet is in Houston and Scottie Barnes appears to be locked in as a forward in the Raptors' offense. That leaves Schroder, the 30-year-old journeyman, as the point guard holding the keys to the Raptors' offensive game plan. He still has some gas left in the tank, should be unchallenged for the starting job and will get 30 minutes a night while dishing to guys like Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Gary Trent. Schroder should simply be rostered in more leagues than he is and if your fantasy team is lacking at point guard, make sure he's not floating around on your league's waiver wire on Wednesday.
Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (8.1%): THT turned some heads in the preseason and is penciled in as Utah's starting shooting guard. In the three preseason games where he played at least 20 minutes, he averaged 21 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 3-pointers, and he also has the potential to rack up steals and blocks. If you have a draft pick sitting at the end of your bench that you're not happy with, pouncing on THT now could pay dividends later. And if he gets off to a hot start against the Kings tonight, look out.
Xavier Tillman Sr., Memphis Grizzlies (4.5%): Steven Adams (knee surgery) is out for the year, Santi Aldama is on the injury report with an ankle injury and Brandon Clarke is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Add to it that Ja Morant will be serving a 25-game suspension to start the season and Tillman suddenly looks like a potential fantasy force. Yes, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane will do most of the heavy lifting for the Grizzlies to start the season, but fantasy managers looking for a serviceable center should be giving Tillman a close look.
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (2.4%): Coulibaly is from France and spent his early career playing in Europe before being drafted by the Pacers at No. 7 and then being traded to the Wizards. He could start over Deni Avdija on Wednesday night and turned heads in the preseason while looking like a steals machine. Avdija has failed to live up to the hype at this point in his career and Coulibaly averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 3-pointers in his four preseason games while playing just over 23 minutes per night. He may not score enough to be a viable fantasy option right away but he's worth a flyer against the Pacers on Wednesday night.
Robert Covington, LA Clippers (1.5%): Covington is 32 years old and has been pretty disappointing over the last couple of seasons. But he's penciled in as a starter for the Clippers and had at least one steal in all four of his preseason games and blocked four shots against the Jazz on Oct. 10. If he does start and gets 25-plus minutes per game, he should be able to contribute in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers, giving him some serious sleeper potential against the Trail Blazers.
Projections and Analytics
BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m..m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Injury Report:
Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)
Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.4 FPTS (25.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 12.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 38.1 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 22.1 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 21.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 18.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 48.1 FPTS (20.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 9.9 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 36.3 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 25.9 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 24.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.8 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 21.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 8.1 reb, 0.9 ast)
Theo Maledon, PG: 21.1 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.7 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m..m ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Injury Report:
Wizards: Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hamstring); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Elbow); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)
Pacers: None reported
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 32.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 22.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 21.9 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 21.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 19.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 19.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.5 blk)
Tyus Jones, PG: 18.0 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.7 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 48.5 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 12.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 25.9 FPTS (14.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 22.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.8 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 16.7 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
7 p.m..m ET, Madison Square Garden, New York
Injury Report:
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)
Knicks: None reported
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.6 FPTS (27.2 pts, 8.3 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 38.6 FPTS (24.3 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 36.6 FPTS (15.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 32.7 FPTS (18.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 19.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 16.1 FPTS (4.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.0 ast)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 12.2 FPTS (4.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 41.0 FPTS (24.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 35.8 FPTS (21.1 pts, 7.2 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 29.5 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 16.7 FPTS (5.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 16.2 FPTS (6.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 15.8 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic
7 p.m..m ET, Amway Center, Orlando
Injury Report:
Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Magic: None reported
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 43.7 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 33.6 FPTS (21.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 27.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 25.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 17.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 16.9 FPTS (7.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 16.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 30.6 FPTS (17.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.4 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 27.5 FPTS (13.5 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.8 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.1 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 22.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 19.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 18.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m..m ET, Barclays Center, New York
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: None reported
Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 45.5 FPTS (27.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 36.8 FPTS (20.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 31.9 FPTS (16.4 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.3 blk)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (6.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ty Jerome, PG: 13.0 FPTS (5.3 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Damian Jones, C: 11.4 FPTS (4.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Nets projections:
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 37.6 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 8.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.4 FPTS (18.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 22.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 blk)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 19.0 FPTS (6.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.1 ast)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 18.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 18.1 FPTS (6.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 16.5 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.1 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m..m ET, Kaseya Center, Miami
Injury Report:
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 34.0 FPTS (20.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.3 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 27.7 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 21.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 21.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 18.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 17.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 44.9 FPTS (26.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.9 ast)
Bam Adebayo, C: 34.9 FPTS (19.5 pts, 9.3 reb, 3.6 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 34.9 FPTS (19.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 23.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.1 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 17.3 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
R.J. Hampton, PG: 15.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m..m ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Calf)
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 40.3 FPTS (24.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 34.3 FPTS (18.4 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 29.3 FPTS (14.0 pts, 10.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.2 blk)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 27.1 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.8 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 26.9 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 12.7 FPTS (5.7 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Raptors projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 41.1 FPTS (22.9 pts, 7.0 reb, 5.0 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 30.0 FPTS (15.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 20.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 19.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 17.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 15.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m..m ET, United Center, Chicago
Injury Report:
Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 44.4 FPTS (28.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.8 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 33.9 FPTS (16.6 pts, 7.2 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 24.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 21.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.5 blk)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 19.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 14.4 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 41.1 FPTS (24.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 39.8 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.6 FPTS (17.0 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 20.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 12.3 FPTS (4.7 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 12.1 FPTS (4.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m..m ET, FedExForum, Memphis
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.3 FPTS (27.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 7.3 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 41.0 FPTS (26.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.6 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 39.6 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 23.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 22.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 17.0 FPTS (6.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 13.8 FPTS (5.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 40.5 FPTS (23.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 38.3 FPTS (23.9 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM, 3.0 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 32.4 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Xavier Tillman Sr., PF/C: 28.9 FPTS (12.3 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 18.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 14.0 FPTS (4.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 11.8 FPTS (5.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz
9 p.m..m ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Injury Report:
Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)
Jazz: None reported
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 47.6 FPTS (26.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 40.3 FPTS (17.5 pts, 11.1 reb, 6.1 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 24.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chris Duarte, SG: 15.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 38.5 FPTS (22.2 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 29.7 FPTS (17.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kris Dunn, PG: 25.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.5 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 23.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 22.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
John Collins, PF: 19.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
9:30 p.m..m ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
Injury Report:
Mavericks: None reported
Spurs: Zach Collins, (GTD - Illness); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Suspension)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 54.7 FPTS (30.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 8.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 48.4 FPTS (27.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 5.4 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Grant Williams, PF: 16.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 16.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Maxi Kleber, PF: 13.5 FPTS (5.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Seth Curry, PG/SG: 13.4 FPTS (6.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 32.4 FPTS (17.7 pts, 12.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 30.8 FPTS (18.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 27.4 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.8 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 23.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 21.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 18.9 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 17.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m..m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Injury Report:
Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf)
Clippers: Bones Hyland, (GTD - Ankle); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 33.0 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (18.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 28.5 FPTS (14.7 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Skylar Mays, SG: 20.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 18.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 18.3 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 42.8 FPTS (24.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 41.2 FPTS (24.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 35.6 FPTS (18.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.6 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (14.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: 21.8 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 21.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 16.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)