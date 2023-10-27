Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

After a two-game night on Thursday we've got a full slate with 11 games and some of the key matchups include the Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat at Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, we'll get the pleasure of watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the Thunder going for win No. 2 at the Cavaliers, while Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs look to build on his strong opener with a home game against Alperen Sengun and the Rockets.

The Mavericks will host the Nets in a dream fantasy matchup of Luka Doncic and the suddenly hot Dereck Lively II against Mikal Bridges, while it should be very interesting to see if Cam Thomas can back up his 36-point opener with another big game for the Nets.

Perhaps the key to the night will be the play of Atlanta's Dejounte Murray and Trae Young against the Knicks after they both struggled mightily in Game 1, and to see if Jalen Johnson will come through again after a big night off the Hawks' bench on Wednesday.

Steve 'Dr. A' Alexander

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Dereck Lively II, C, Mavericks (rostered in 10.5% of ESPN leagues): Lively is coming off an impressive opener when he went off for 16 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block on 7-of-8 shooting in 31 minutes. He came off the bench to start the game but got the nod in the second half and made several game-changing plays for the Mavericks. They'll need him to play well on a nightly basis if they're going to win the 43 games or so that Vegas says they will, and the Nets should give him a good test on Friday -- even without Nic Claxton (ankle).

Dennis Schroder, PG, Raptors (39.1% rostered): No one is challenging Schroder for the starting point guard job in Toronto and he went off for 22 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers on 8-of-17 shooting in 33 minutes of the Raptors' opening win. There's no reason to think he won't have another good game against the Bulls tonight, as Schroder's experience should work well in a matchup against Coby White.

Max Strus, SG/SF, Cavaliers (12.8% rostered: Strus has long been thought of as a one-dimensional player as a 3-point specialist but was out of this world in the opener. He hit 9-of-17 shots and seven 3-pointers for 27 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes on Wednesday and while there's no way to tell if he can do it again, he's worth a stream. He should have a green light against a Thunder team not known for its perimeter defense.

Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (5.1% rostered): Johnson is perhaps the true definition of a 'Friday streamer' given his low rostership and the ability of fantasy managers to pick him up. He went off for 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and a 3-pointer in Wednesday's opening loss at Charlotte. It's important to note that Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Hawks didn't play particularly well in that game, but Johnson passes the eye test and could be fun against the Knicks tonight.

Cam Thomas, SG, Nets (19.6% rostered): Thomas went off for 36 points and eight 3-pointers on Wednesday and established an NBA record for points scored off the bench in a season opener. He played just 25 minutes and added three rebounds, two assists, a steal and one turnover to his stat line. He's famous for disappearing after big games and for not being a diverse fantasy player, but he's also been mentioned in Sixth Man of the Year chatter. Fire him up against the defenseless Mavericks and see what happens.

Projections and Analytics

BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7:00 p.m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pistons projections:

Hornets projections:

7:00 p.m ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Injury Report:

Nuggets: None reported

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Nuggets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

7:30 p.m ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks projections:

Hawks projections:

7:30 p.m ET, TD Garden, Boston

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Foot); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: None reported

Heat projections:

Celtics projections:

7:30 p.m ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: None reported

Thunder projections:

Cavaliers projections:

8:00 p.m ET, United Center, Chicago

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Bulls: None reported

Raptors projections:

Bulls projections:

8:00 p.m ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jock Landale, (OUT - Concussion); Nate Hinton, (OUT - Ankle); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets projections:

Spurs projections:

8:30 p.m ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Calf); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: None reported

Nets projections:

Mavericks projections:

9:30 p.m ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Injury Report:

Clippers: Bones Hyland, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension)

Jazz: None reported

Clippers projections:

Jazz projections:

10:00 p.m ET, Moda Center, Portland

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf)

Magic projections:

Blazers projections:

10:00 p.m ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Jalen Slawson, (OUT - Illness); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Warriors projections:

Kings projections: