Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

We can tell the story of Friday's epic 11-game NBA slate via a few key names.

Cam Thomas put up 30 points for the Brooklyn Nets in a close loss in Dallas and is up to 33 PPG through two outings. Thomas is a free agent in more than half of ESPN men's basketball leagues. That should change.

While Jrue Holiday nearly notched a triple-double in his home debut for the Celtics, the fantasy spin is how well Derrick White has played in green this season while still a free agent in 30 percent of leagues.

The major fantasy story might just be Anfernee Simons' need for thumb surgery, a blow to this emergent scorer's ascent in the wake of the Damian Lillard deal. Malcolm Brogdon (rostered in 60% of leagues), who came to the Portland Trail Blazers in that Holiday swap, is now tasked with a larger role.

What names and scenarios from Saturday's seven-game schedule will define outcomes?

We begin in Phoenix, where the Suns host the Jazz in a game that includes Bradley Beal already ruled out with lingering back issues, while Devin Booker (foot) is listed as doubtful on the injury report. We discuss who you might want to stream from Phoenix in the space below.

Nick Nurse takes his Philadelphia 76ers across the border to face the Toronto Raptors, his former club. Fresh from Friday's triple-double, Scottie Barnes is making a playmaking leap, while we can also say that for Tyrese Maxey from Philly given his brilliant blend of foul-drawing and pick-and-roll savvy in the opener against the Bucks. The big question for fantasy managers is if Kelly Oubre Jr's big line in Milwaukee is an outlier or trend.

One more fantasy focus is the play of RJ Barrett this evening in New Orleans; the Knicks might finally be seeing real returns from him as a high-level scorer. The former Duke star, meanwhile, is a free agent in 40% of leagues.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (Rostered in 53% of ESPN leagues): So, this is stretching the rules by three percent in roster terms, but it's worth the exception given Duren has been an absolute double-double force for Detroit so far and figures to continue cleaning the glass and protecting the rim against a Chicago team that has few answers for him.

Bruce Brown, Indiana Pacers (32%): Big money after a big title run from Brown has thus far meant a starting role with rich opportunity rates. An active defensive game and improved shot array means Brown is a top play for this matchup with the rival Cavs.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (4.3% and 2.1%): Gordon and Allen are both likely to top 30 minutes with their star backcourt teammates sidelined by injuries. The floor can prove low for Allen as a scorer, but his ability to rebound and dish could drive a fun line. Gordon, meanwhile, loves to watch the spin of his own shot and is a nice target for shooting props, as well.

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Pistons: None reported

Bulls projections:

Pistons projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (OUT - Elbow); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)

Grizzlies projections:

Wizards projections:

New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Pelicans projections:

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Injury Report:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Illness)

Cavaliers: None reported

Pacers projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Injury Report:

76ers: James Harden, (OFS - Not Injury Related)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Undisclosed)

76ers projections:

Raptors projections:

Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf)

Heat projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Foot); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Suns projections: