Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Saturday's games
We can tell the story of Friday's epic 11-game NBA slate via a few key names.
Cam Thomas put up 30 points for the Brooklyn Nets in a close loss in Dallas and is up to 33 PPG through two outings. Thomas is a free agent in more than half of ESPN men's basketball leagues. That should change.
While Jrue Holiday nearly notched a triple-double in his home debut for the Celtics, the fantasy spin is how well Derrick White has played in green this season while still a free agent in 30 percent of leagues.
The major fantasy story might just be Anfernee Simons' need for thumb surgery, a blow to this emergent scorer's ascent in the wake of the Damian Lillard deal. Malcolm Brogdon (rostered in 60% of leagues), who came to the Portland Trail Blazers in that Holiday swap, is now tasked with a larger role.
What names and scenarios from Saturday's seven-game schedule will define outcomes?
We begin in Phoenix, where the Suns host the Jazz in a game that includes Bradley Beal already ruled out with lingering back issues, while Devin Booker (foot) is listed as doubtful on the injury report. We discuss who you might want to stream from Phoenix in the space below.
Nick Nurse takes his Philadelphia 76ers across the border to face the Toronto Raptors, his former club. Fresh from Friday's triple-double, Scottie Barnes is making a playmaking leap, while we can also say that for Tyrese Maxey from Philly given his brilliant blend of foul-drawing and pick-and-roll savvy in the opener against the Bucks. The big question for fantasy managers is if Kelly Oubre Jr's big line in Milwaukee is an outlier or trend.
One more fantasy focus is the play of RJ Barrett this evening in New Orleans; the Knicks might finally be seeing real returns from him as a high-level scorer. The former Duke star, meanwhile, is a free agent in 40% of leagues.
--Jim McCormick
Saturday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (Rostered in 53% of ESPN leagues): So, this is stretching the rules by three percent in roster terms, but it's worth the exception given Duren has been an absolute double-double force for Detroit so far and figures to continue cleaning the glass and protecting the rim against a Chicago team that has few answers for him.
Bruce Brown, Indiana Pacers (32%): Big money after a big title run from Brown has thus far meant a starting role with rich opportunity rates. An active defensive game and improved shot array means Brown is a top play for this matchup with the rival Cavs.
Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (4.3% and 2.1%): Gordon and Allen are both likely to top 30 minutes with their star backcourt teammates sidelined by injuries. The floor can prove low for Allen as a scorer, but his ability to rebound and dish could drive a fun line. Gordon, meanwhile, loves to watch the spin of his own shot and is a nice target for shooting props, as well.
Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)
Pistons: None reported
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 39.8 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.7 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 39.1 FPTS (23.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 34.9 FPTS (15.6 pts, 10.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 24.3 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 16.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 13.9 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 12.6 FPTS (6.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 0.8 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 36.0 FPTS (20.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.5 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 31.2 FPTS (18.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.6 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 31.2 FPTS (16.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.2 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.5 FPTS (10.5 pts, 10.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Wizards: Johnny Davis, (OUT - Elbow); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 41.5 FPTS (26.1 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 37.9 FPTS (24.1 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM, 3.1 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 35.1 FPTS (17.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SG: 15.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (5.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kenneth Lofton Jr., PF: 12.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 0.8 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (23.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 36.4 FPTS (20.3 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 24.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 7.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 20.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.2 blk)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 17.1 FPTS (5.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 16.4 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Danilo Gallinari, SF/PF: 16.2 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans
7 p.m. ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Injury Report:
Knicks: None reported
Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 45.9 FPTS (28.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 41.1 FPTS (24.2 pts, 8.9 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 21.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 20.9 FPTS (7.8 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 18.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 48.6 FPTS (30.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 7.3 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 43.3 FPTS (29.1 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.9 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 42.1 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 28.4 FPTS (14.4 pts, 10.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 27.8 FPTS (14.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (7.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 12.4 FPTS (4.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
Injury Report:
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Illness)
Cavaliers: None reported
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 50.9 FPTS (19.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 12.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 27.0 FPTS (18.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.4 FPTS (15.7 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 4.6 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 19.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 48.4 FPTS (28.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.9 FPTS (16.4 pts, 10.3 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.7 blk)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 25.2 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 22.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 21.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jarrett Allen, C: 16.5 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 13.3 FPTS (5.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Injury Report:
76ers: James Harden, (OFS - Not Injury Related)
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Undisclosed)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 46.7 FPTS (30.9 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.3 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 37.7 FPTS (22.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (16.7 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 24.0 FPTS (15.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 22.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 16.8 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
P.J. Tucker, SF/PF: 12.1 FPTS (3.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Raptors projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 45.8 FPTS (25.2 pts, 8.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 33.3 FPTS (15.5 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.1 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 31.3 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 27.7 FPTS (12.4 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 19.4 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 18.4 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 16.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 0.8 ast)
Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis
Injury Report:
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 47.4 FPTS (28.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.1 ast)
Bam Adebayo, C: 38.6 FPTS (21.3 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 33.2 FPTS (18.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 27.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 15.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
R.J. Hampton, PG: 14.3 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 40.7 FPTS (24.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.4 FPTS (20.7 pts, 8.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 31.1 FPTS (14.4 pts, 11.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 29.8 FPTS (13.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 20.3 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 20.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.2 ast)
Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix
Injury Report:
Jazz: None reported
Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Foot); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 39.0 FPTS (24.3 pts, 8.0 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 33.4 FPTS (20.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 27.9 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.8 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 24.8 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 23.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.9 ast)
John Collins, PF: 20.6 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 20.2 FPTS (9.4 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.3 blk)
Suns projections:
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 44.6 FPTS (29.0 pts, 7.8 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 28.6 FPTS (17.2 pts, 1.3 reb, 4.5 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 27.4 FPTS (13.5 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 19.8 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 16.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)