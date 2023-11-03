Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Friday's games

After a small four-game night on Thursday, Friday's schedule is not only bigger and better with seven games, but it also marks the tip-off of the first ever NBA in-season tournament, meaning every game will have a little more meaning than it normally would.

Teams are split into three pools of five teams each in the East and West. East matchups on Friday include the Cavaliers at the Pacers, the Knicks visiting the Bucks for the early ESPN game, the Wizards at Miami and the Nets taking a trip to the Windy City (Chicago).

Injury questions in the East include: Darius Garland (hamstring), Caris LeVert (hamstring), Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Jalen Smith (knee), RJ Barrett (knee), Daniel Gafford (ankle), Corey Kispert (ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle), Nic Claxton (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip). All are listed as game-time calls, while Cameron Johnson (calf) is still out for Brooklyn and Jimmy Butler (knee) is expected to play for the Heat.

In the West, the Warriors are at Oklahoma City in one of the games of the night, Dallas is at Denver for the late ESPN game, and the struggling Grizzlies are at Portland, meaning one of these teams will get their first win of the season.

Injury concerns in the West include: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) has already been ruled out against the Warriors. Kyrie Irving (foot), Maxi Kleber (foot), Santi Aldama (ankle) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) are all questionable. Anfernee Simons (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) are out tonight.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cavaliers (45.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): If he's able to play through his hamstring problem he should be in line for another big night. LeVert has scored between 17 and 31 points in each of his last three games and is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.3 3-pointers through four games this season. However, the return of Garland could hurt him so make sure Garland's out and LeVert's in before locking down your lineups.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (34.2%): Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) missed Wednesday's game at Boston and may not play Friday, either. McConnell didn't get the start (Andrew Nembhard got the honor), but played very well with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal on 8-of-13 shooting in a blowout loss to the Celtics. Fade TJM if Haliburton plays, as McConnell is the third-string point guard and the 10th player in what is sometimes a nine-man rotation for Rick Carlisle.

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF, Nets (4.3%): Finney-Smith had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three triples on 6-of-10 shooting in Wednesday's win over the Heat. He's averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.3 3-pointers, and has been starting for Cameron Johnson (calf) since Game 2. As long as Johnson is out, DFS is worth a fantasy play in most formats.

Royce O'Neale, SF, Nets (21.3%): While O'Neale won't score a ton of points he will put up some solid fantasy numbers on most nights. He's averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers on the season. The Nets injury report is filling up quickly and as long as you can live with the low scoring, O'Neale can be a sneaky play in fantasy leagues. However, I wouldn't recommend him in most DFS or points formats, as they reward scoring more than anything else.



Isaiah Joe, SG, Thunder (0.3%): While Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams will both see a nice boost with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watching in street clothes tonight. But they're already rostered everywhere, while Joe and Cason Wallace appear to be the 'next men up.' While he's not guaranteed to start, Joe averaged 15.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 3.1 3-pointers in his 10 starts for the Thunder last season. And my guess is that he get the call on Friday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Injury information powered by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Hamstring); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers projections:

Pacers projections:

7:30 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Injury Report:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Hip)

Knicks projections:

Bucks projections:

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Injury Report:

Wizards: Corey Kispert, (GTD - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Heat projections:

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Hip); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Nets projections:

Bulls projections:

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Thunder projections:

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Foot)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Christian Braun, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Quadriceps); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back)

Mavericks projections:

Nuggets projections:

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Grizzlies projections:

Blazers projections: