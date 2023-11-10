Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

On Thursday, the Hawks pulled off a nice comeback against the Magic in Mexico City behind big games from Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, while the Pacers beat the Bucks despite a late scratch from Jalen Smith that had X/Twitter up in arms for those who had him locked into DFS lineups.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 54 points and 12 boards, while Damian Lillard was also a late scratch due to a hamstring injury. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner and Bruce Brown all came through in the Pacers win.

The Nets are at the Celtics on Friday, the Clippers visit the red-hot Mavericks, the Lakers are in Phoenix in what could be a Western Conference Finals preview, and the Thunder visit the Kings for a matchup of two of the West's most intriguing young teams. In all, there are nine games tonight with 18 teams in action.

Due to injuries, there are plenty of streaming options for Friday, including Marcus Sasser in Detroit, Jordan Hawkins filling in for CJ McCollum in New Orleans and Keyonte George starting at point guard for the Jazz. Malik Monk is also playing well for the Kings and should have a fun matchup against the Thunder tonight.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Marcus Sasser, PG, Detroit Pistons (7.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Sasser has scored between 19 and 26 points in three of his last four games as Jaden Ivey continues to miss time with an illness. The Pistons are weird with how they use Ivey and Sasser has quietly emerged as a fantasy force over the past week. In November, he's averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.6 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting, and he has an interesting matchup tonight against the Sixers and Tyrese Maxey. Sasser might be the ultimate streamer right now.

Luguentz Dort, SG/SF, Thunder (23.5%): Dort has been filling the stat sheet and had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and three triples in 36 minutes of Wednesday's win against the Cavaliers. In four November games, Dort is averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.5 3-pointers. He should be rostered everywhere and has really hindered Josh Giddey with his strong production this month. The Thunder also play four games next week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, so not only does he look like a solid streamer for Friday, but a hot pickup for Week 4, as well.

Keyonte George, SG, Jazz (3.2%): A funny thing happened on the way to Wednesday night's box scores and that's that George started at point guard over Talen Horton-Tucker for the Jazz. While George didn't go bananas, he did have seven points, nine assists and a 3-pointer in 31 minutes, while THT played just 20 minutes off the bench. This is an official changing of the guard and George is worth a flier for Friday night, as well as for the foreseeable future. I'd drop THT in order to pick him up.



Jordan Hawkins, SG, Pelicans (7.8%): CJ McCollum is going to be out indefinitely with a collapsed lung and Hawkins has been starting and heating up in his place. Hawkins has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.2 3-pointers in his five November games. He's a nice streaming option for Friday against the Rockets and could be a solid fantasy option for the next couple of months.

Bismack Biyombo, C, Grizzlies (6.2%): Biyombo has only been with the Grizzlies for two games but is averaging 8.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in them while starting at center. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama could buzzkill him at some point, but for now, Biyombo is the starter and can help fantasy owners in need of rebounds and blocks. He looks like a nice streaming option against the Jazz on Friday night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: 76ers by 8.4 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Finger)

Pistons: Alec Burks, (OUT - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Illness); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

76ers projections:

Pistons projections:

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Wizards by 4.8 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Wizards: None reported

Hornets projections:

Wizards projections:

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.6 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Hip); Cameron Johnson, (NA - Calf); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

Nets projections:

Celtics projections:

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Personal); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Ankle); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans projections:

Rockets projections:

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.7 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Toe); John Konchar, (GTD - Hip); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hip); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Jazz projections:

Grizzlies projections:

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 7.2 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: None reported

Timberwolves projections:

Spurs projections:

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.1 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Clippers projections:

Mavericks projections:

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (OUT - Calf); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Suns projections:

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder projections:

Kings projections: