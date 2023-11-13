Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

The 11-game slate Sunday featured several meaningful statistical outcomes.

Tyrese Maxey produced a 50-point opus for the Philadelphia 76ers in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia played without Kelly Oubre Jr., who was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening and is being evaluated for a fractured rib. Keep an eye on Nicolas Batum (rostered in one percent of ESPN leagues) until Oubre is back in the rotation.

Who is Skylar Mays? You ask. Well, he's the Portland Trail Blazers' interim point guard who has tallied 33 points and 23 assists across the past two games, including a career-best 12 dimes in a close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mays is a worthy addition as long as the Blazers' backcourt is thinned by injuries and is a free agent in well over 95% of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Speaking of the gold and purple, Cam Reddish (rostered in 1.2% of leagues) continues to start for Darvin Ham and produced 18 points, seven boards, and three steals in the win over Portland. Rui Hachimura (12.1%) is also worth a look as long as LeBron James is sidelined. Another rising name to keep an eye on is New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (2.9%) who has been surging over his past two starts (13.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG), including a big line (17 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST) in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Monday is a lighter four-game schedule, but one with some meaningful intrigue due to injury-driven lineup shifts. The Sacramento Kings are home dogs to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will likely be without De'Aaron Fox (ankle), which helps vault a key playmaking guard into our streaming section below.

The Chicago Bulls make the short trek to visit the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard is listed as probable after missing the past two games with a muscle strain and the Bucks need a resounding win. Meanwhile Chicago has recently featured Coby White allowing him to see more creation opportunities.

The Toronto Raptors are nearly double-digit home favorites over the reeling Washington Wizards. With Gary Trent Jr. potentially sidelined, perhaps Malachi Flynn (0.2%) finally rises in the Raptors' rotation. I will also be watching to see if Pascal Siakam can erupt from his funk.

Finally, the marquee matchup of the night features the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks. Can RJ Barrett (64.5%) keep up the hot scoring streak against an elite perimeter defense? Will Immanuel Quickley survive a gauntlet of screens? How will the Knicks work on slowing Boston's duo of All-Star wings? This one should be interesting.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (rostered in 23.2% of ESPN leagues): It's been Monk, not Davion Mitchell, who has become the Kings' top backcourt playmaker with DeAaron Fox sidelined. While the Cavaliers are fierce defensively, Monk can counter with fearless shot-taking and making.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (42.2%): Quickley's matchup isn't ideal, but he has been relatively brilliant lately. He dropped a season-high 24 points on the Celtics in the opener a few weeks back. The usage should be there in a game that will demand the Knicks keep pace with Boston's strong offense.

Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (11.4%): White emerges on Monday as a key streaming option against a suddenly leaky Bucks defense, especially at the point of attack. White has scored at least 11 points and five assists in four straight games and has the newfound freedom to create for himself and others.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. * Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.1 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

Knicks projections:

Celtics projections:

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.5 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Wizards projections:

Raptors projections:

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.4 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Kneecap)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Bulls projections:

Bucks projections:

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Illness); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Cavaliers projections:

Kings projections: