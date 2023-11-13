Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

An 11-game Sunday slate featured several meaningful statistical outcomes.

We start in South Philly with Tyrese Maxey producing a 50-point opus for the Philadelphia 76ers in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia unfortunately was missing Kelly Oubre Jr., who was struck by a vehicle in the city on Saturday evening and is due to be reevaluated next week due to a fractured rib. Keep an eye on Nicolas Batum (rostered in one percent of ESPN leagues) until Oubre is back in the rotation.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Who is Skylar Mays? You ask. Well, he's the Portland Trail Blazers' interim lead distributor who has tallied 33 points and 23 assists across the past two games, including Sunday's career-best 12 dimes in a close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mays is a worthy addition as long as the Blazers' backcourt is thinned by injuries and is a free agent in well over 95% of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Speaking of the gold and purple, Cam Reddish (rostered in 1.2% of leagues) continues to start for Darvin Ham and just produced 18 points, seven boards, and three swipes in that win over Portland. Rui Hachimura (12.1%) is also worth a look as long as LeBron James is sidelined. Another rising name is found on the New Orleans Pelicans, with Dyson Daniels (2.9%) surging (13.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG) in two recent starts, including a big line in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Monday is a lighter four-game schedule, but one with some meaningful intrigue due to injury-driven lineup shifts. The Sacramento Kings are home dogs to the Cleveland Cavaliers this evening. We likely won't see De'Aaron Fox (ankle) in this one, which helps vault a key playmaking guard into our streaming section below.

The Chicago Bulls make the short trek to visit the Milwaukee Bucks, where they have Damian Lillard listed as probable after missing the past two with a muscle strain. The Bucks need a resounding win, while Chicago has recently featured Coby White (more on him) with more creation duties.

The Toronto Raptors are nearly double-digit home favorites over the reeling Washington Wizards. With Gary Trent Jr. potentially sidelined, maybe Malachi Flynn (0.2%) begins to rise in the rotation. I'm really watching to see if Pascal Siakam can erupt from his funk is a plus matchup.

Finally, the marquee matchup finds the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks. Can RJ Barrett (64.5%) keep up his scoring pattern facing an elite perimeter defense? Will Immanuel Quickley survive a gauntlet of screens? How will the Knicks work on slowing Boston's duo of All-Star wings? This one should be interesting.

Monday's Stream Team

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (rostered in 23.2% of ESPN leagues): It's been Monk, not Davion Mitchell, who has vaulted into the team's top backcourt playmaker with Fox sidelined. While the Cavaliers are fierce defensively, Monk counters with fearless shot-taking and making.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks (42.2%): The matchup isn't ideal, as noted above, but "IQ" has been relatively brilliant lately and if precedent merits mention, he did drop a season-high 24 on the Celtics in the opener a few weeks back. The usage should be there in a game that demands the Knicks keep pace with a strong offense. src="https://a.espncdn.com/combiner/i?

Coby White, PG/SG , Bulls 11.4%): With at least 11 points and five assists in four straight and newfound freedom to create for himself and others, White emerges on Monday as a key streaming option against a Bucks team that is suddenly leaky on defense, especially at the point of attack.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.1 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

Knicks projections:

Celtics projections:

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.2 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Rest); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (OUT - Foot); O.G. Anunoby, (OUT - Finger); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Wizards projections:

Raptors projections:

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.6 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Dalen Terry, (OUT - Kneecap)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Bulls projections:

Bucks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Illness); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Cavaliers projections:

Kings projections: