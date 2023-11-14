Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Tuesday's games
A four-game Monday in the Association only included a few relevant fantasy outcomes, namely the return of Pascal Siakam to star statistical status. A brutal start to the season from the Toronto Raptors' forward improved with last night's awesome line (39 points, 11 rebound, and seven assists) in an epic comeback against the Washington Wizards. From that Washington team, it's still worth pursuing Daniel Gafford given he's second in the league in blocks per game.
The big injury news from Monday revealed that Jae Crowder of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was seeing heavy minutes for a shallower roster, will miss up to two months with a core muscle injury. This means more responsibility for Bobby Portis and possibly even some relevance for MarJon Beauchamp, who is known to develop busy box scores.
Turning to Tuesday's 10-game slate, several stories stick out. The macro take is that we have three games at or approaching totals of 240 points, a signal of offensive potential welcomed by fantasy managers.
We begin with the rematch of the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers in South Philly. On Sunday, we were treated to a 50-piece from Tyrese Maxey in a game that included 263 points in regulation. We'll want to find paths to getting into this game, thus multiple streaming endorsements in the section below.
The other two high-octane games feature the Dallas Mavericks visiting the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that features some streaming candidates. The marquee matchup of the night matches Victor Wembenyana and his San Antonio Spurs against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. This one should be riveting.
Reading the injury report, notable expected absences include Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets, Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans' CJ McCollum, and a trio of impact backcourt contributors for the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James is listed as questionable, as his status would either vault or diminish the value of Rui Hachimura.
The key takeaways from that long injury graph is, in respective order, to ride with Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons, as "Beef Stew" has been busy lately. Kyle Lowry and Jaime Jaquez Jr. should play big roles for the Heat. For Brooklyn, let's see if Spencer Dinwiddie and Lonnie Walker shine. Murray's injury hasn't really led to much fantasy value other than the improved volume from Michael Porter Jr., while a very interesting name has emerged for the Pelicans, as we discuss in our streaming section.
Tuesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, Pelicans (rostered in 3.4% of ESPN leagues): The Pelicans have gotten creative in the wake of McCollum's injury by shifting this wing to the point. Now, Daniels really isn't running the offense that often, but he is in the game crashing boards and running lanes, which has led to regular shots at double-double outcomes.
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Pacers (25.7%): Mathurin is finally getting to the cup at a rate that validates his shot-happy ways. He's flashed with big box scores in recent games and could be tasked to help carry the second unit scoring-wise to keep pace in what bodes to be another friendly fantasy climate in Philly tonight.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat (2.8%): If Erik Spoelstra trusts you, things are usually good when it comes to minutes and usage. Such is the case with this rising rookie, who has become an important part of Heat culture early in his career. The absence of Herro and Martin means meaningful minutes for "JJ" in a matchup with a soft Charlotte defense.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Heat by 4.5 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 43.0 FPTS (23.2 pts, 10.9 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 38.0 FPTS (21.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.8 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 21.8 FPTS (5.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.4 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 45.7 FPTS (25.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 8.1 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 35.3 FPTS (18.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.3 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 32.9 FPTS (19.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 25.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 9.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 19.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 16.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.7 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Theo Maledon, PG: 16.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Pistons: Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Hawks projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 43.0 FPTS (24.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF: 28.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 25.5 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 24.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 23.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 23.0 FPTS (10.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (26.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Killian Hayes, PG: 30.8 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 23.6 FPTS (12.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 21.1 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 20.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.9 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 18.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: None reported
76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 46.9 FPTS (22.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 26.8 FPTS (14.9 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.8 FPTS (14.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.4 blk)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 26.4 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 19.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 52.0 FPTS (31.2 pts, 11.8 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.2 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 49.8 FPTS (27.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 38.4 FPTS (21.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 29.4 FPTS (13.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 17.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 16.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 12.6 FPTS (4.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Nets by 5.4 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Groin); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 35.1 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 34.3 FPTS (20.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 30.0 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.9 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 18.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.3 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 15.7 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.8 FPTS (19.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 blk)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 23.0 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 22.9 FPTS (10.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.4 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 20.5 FPTS (6.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.4 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Groin); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Knee); Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring)
Thunder: None reported
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 32.0 FPTS (16.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 29.2 FPTS (18.9 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 26.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 24.6 FPTS (14.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 24.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 19.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Devonte' Graham, PG: 15.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 52.5 FPTS (28.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.9 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 28.9 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.4 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 27.5 FPTS (13.7 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 27.1 FPTS (13.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.4 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kenrich Williams, SF: 19.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.1 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 54.6 FPTS (30.9 pts, 8.6 reb, 7.1 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 44.3 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Grant Williams, PF: 19.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 14.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 13.4 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.5 FPTS (28.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 6.0 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 41.2 FPTS (27.9 pts, 8.1 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 28.2 FPTS (14.0 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.6 blk)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF/C: 14.1 FPTS (6.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Kira Lewis Jr., PG: 13.4 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 11.1 FPTS (5.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Jazz by 7.7 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)
Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 37.3 FPTS (26.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 35.1 FPTS (22.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 34.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 12.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Skylar Mays, SG: 26.6 FPTS (14.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 16.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 14.5 FPTS (6.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 0.7 ast)
Kevin Knox II, SF: 13.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (25.8 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.1 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 33.2 FPTS (20.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 28.5 FPTS (15.4 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 24.1 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.6 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 16.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 16.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (23.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 40.0 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.3 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 35.9 FPTS (15.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 6.2 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 33.7 FPTS (15.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.5 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 8.5 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.4 blk)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 15.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 55.0 FPTS (27.9 pts, 12.0 reb, 7.5 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 33.7 FPTS (16.8 pts, 7.2 reb, 4.1 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 33.1 FPTS (17.6 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 24.3 FPTS (12.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 16.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jay Huff, C: 11.4 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 43.6 FPTS (25.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 32.9 FPTS (19.0 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 28.7 FPTS (13.7 pts, 12.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.6 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 21.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.8 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 16.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 16.6 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 37.1 FPTS (23.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.3 ast, 4.4 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 24.4 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (15.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 21.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.8 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 21.1 FPTS (6.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 19.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 17.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.9 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Abdomen); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 41.9 FPTS (24.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 30.2 FPTS (18.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 28.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 18.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 16.2 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF: 13.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 13.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 41.5 FPTS (21.8 pts, 11.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.8 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 37.6 FPTS (21.6 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 32.0 FPTS (16.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.6 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 16.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 16.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 15.8 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast)