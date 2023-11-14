Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

A four-game Monday in the Association only included a few relevant fantasy outcomes, namely the return of Pascal Siakam to star statistical status. A brutal start to the season from the Toronto Raptors' forward improved with last night's awesome line (39 points, 11 rebound, and seven assists) in an epic comeback against the Washington Wizards. From that Washington team, it's still worth pursuing Daniel Gafford given he's second in the league in blocks per game.

The big injury news from Monday revealed that Jae Crowder of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was seeing heavy minutes for a shallower roster, will miss up to two months with a core muscle injury. This means more responsibility for Bobby Portis and possibly even some relevance for MarJon Beauchamp, who is known to develop busy box scores.

Turning to Tuesday's 10-game slate, several stories stick out. The macro take is that we have three games at or approaching totals of 240 points, a signal of offensive potential welcomed by fantasy managers.

We begin with the rematch of the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers in South Philly. On Sunday, we were treated to a 50-piece from Tyrese Maxey in a game that included 263 points in regulation. We'll want to find paths to getting into this game, thus multiple streaming endorsements in the section below.

The other two high-octane games feature the Dallas Mavericks visiting the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that features some streaming candidates. The marquee matchup of the night matches Victor Wembenyana and his San Antonio Spurs against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. This one should be riveting.

Reading the injury report, notable expected absences include Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets, Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans' CJ McCollum, and a trio of impact backcourt contributors for the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James is listed as questionable, as his status would either vault or diminish the value of Rui Hachimura.

The key takeaways from that long injury graph is, in respective order, to ride with Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons, as "Beef Stew" has been busy lately. Kyle Lowry and Jaime Jaquez Jr. should play big roles for the Heat. For Brooklyn, let's see if Spencer Dinwiddie and Lonnie Walker shine. Murray's injury hasn't really led to much fantasy value other than the improved volume from Michael Porter Jr., while a very interesting name has emerged for the Pelicans, as we discuss in our streaming section.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, Pelicans (rostered in 3.4% of ESPN leagues): The Pelicans have gotten creative in the wake of McCollum's injury by shifting this wing to the point. Now, Daniels really isn't running the offense that often, but he is in the game crashing boards and running lanes, which has led to regular shots at double-double outcomes.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Pacers (25.7%): Mathurin is finally getting to the cup at a rate that validates his shot-happy ways. He's flashed with big box scores in recent games and could be tasked to help carry the second unit scoring-wise to keep pace in what bodes to be another friendly fantasy climate in Philly tonight.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat (2.8%): If Erik Spoelstra trusts you, things are usually good when it comes to minutes and usage. Such is the case with this rising rookie, who has become an important part of Heat culture early in his career. The absence of Herro and Martin means meaningful minutes for "JJ" in a matchup with a soft Charlotte defense.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.5 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Heat projections:

Hornets projections:

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Hawks projections:

Pistons projections:

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: None reported

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Pacers projections:

76ers projections:

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets by 5.4 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Groin); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Nets projections:

7:30 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.4 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Groin); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Knee); Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring)

Thunder: None reported

Spurs projections:

Thunder projections:

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.1 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Mavericks projections:

Pelicans projections:

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz by 7.7 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers projections:

Jazz projections:

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Clippers projections:

Nuggets projections:

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Warriors projections:

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.9 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Abdomen); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Lakers projections: