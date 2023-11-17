Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Friday's games
A quiet, two-game Thursday gave us all a nice break before heading into an 11-game night that will include 22 teams playing in the In-Season Tournament on Friday.
The red-hot Sacramento Kings will visit the San Antonio Spurs (losers of six straight) in the early game on ESPN. The only thing we can hope for is that the Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs show up and give Sacramento a game. Devin Vassell has already been ruled out, Tre Jones is doubtful and Keldon Johnson is expected to play after missing San Antonio's last game.
The ESPN late game features the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. Bradley Beal, who has played in just three games this season, is doubtful but Devin Booker is probable to play, Meanwhile Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will likely get another boost with Beal likely out. Walker Kessler (elbow) will miss another game for the Jazz, clearing the way for Kelly Olynyk and John Collins to get some extra run. The Jazz are 2-0 in pool play in the In-Season Tournament while the Suns are 0-1.
The winner of the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) and Atlanta Hawks (1-0) game will take a step toward advancing to the quarterfinals. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a hip injury but has played through it so far this season.
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) in a game that looks like a must-win for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo should be back from a calf injury, while Miles Bridges is set to make his season debut for the Hornets after serving a 10-game suspension.
Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are listed as questionable on Friday night for the Boston Celtics while Al Horford (toe) is probable. The Celtics face the Toronto raptors who might be without O.G. Anunoby (finger) but will have Gary Trent Jr. It's safe to expect another big night from Pascal Siakam with Anunoby likely in street clothes.
In the Western conference, the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) visit Crypto.com arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers (2-0). LeBron James (calf) is questionable while Anthony Davis (hip) is probable and a win would nearly guarantee a trip to the quarterfinals for Los Angeles.
The injury report is clean for the Denver Nuggets (2-0) and New Orleans Pelicans game (1-1) sans C.J. McCollum (lung), who is out indefinitely.
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.
Friday's Stream Team
Skylar Mays PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers (12.9%): Mays has cooled off over his past two games but has still averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 3-pointers over his past four games on 45% shooting. The 3-pointers should be coming as Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson aren't close to returning from their injuries. Mays should continue to run the point in Portland for at least the next couple of weeks.
Miles Bridges SF/PF, Hornets (26.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Bridges is set to make his debut on Friday and coach Steve Clifford says he will "have a significant role right away." Bridges averaged 20 points and seven boards the last time we saw him in April 2022 and has solid chemistry with LaMelo Ball. He is worth picking up as a streamer for Friday night, but fantasy managers should take a 'wait-and-see' approach with him.
Bilal Coulibaly SG/SF, Washington Wizards (7.5%): While he is not lighting up the scoreboard, Coulibaly has reached in double digits in points in each of his past four games and in five of his past six games. He has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers over his past three games and the Wizards play four times in Week 5. Now is the time to add Coulibaly to your roster.
Reggie Jackson PG, Denver Nuggets (5.7%): The Nuggets are one of three teams that play four games in each of the next two weeks. Jackson has averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 3-pointers over his past three games.
He is not getting many steals or blocks but is playing 30 minutes a game and is the only starting option at point guard for Denver until Jamal Murray returns. He feels like more than just a streamer at this point.
Robert Covington SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (1.4%): A one-game sample size isn't ideal, but Covington came through with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes against Boston on Wednesday. Covington looks like the new starter for the 76ers with Kelly Oubre Jr. He isusually good for some blocks and 3-pointers to go along with the points, steals and boards.
Jordan Hawkins SG, New Orleans Pelicans (6%): Hawkins scored 25 points with six rebounds, three assists and five triples on Tuesday filling in for C.J. McCollum. He has averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.3 3-pointers on 36% shooting in his eight November games. The shooting and lack of steals are a bummer, but he can fill up the stat sheet when he gets hot.
Keyonte George SG, Utah Jazz (5.7%): George has been starting at point guard for the Jazz (sending Talen Horton-Tucker to the bench). While his shooting hasn't been great, he finally broke out with 15 points, four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two 3-pointers against the Blazers on Tuesday. George is likely to start at point guard the rest of the way in Utah, is only going to get better. Expect to keep it going against the Suns Friday night.
Cam Reddish SG/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (5.4%): Reddish has been on a nice roll lately averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.8 3-pointers over the past four games, playing nearly 31 minutes during that stretch. Reddish has been hustling, making big plays and performing well for the Lakers, who have won three of their last four games. He is at least worth a look in all leagues as long as he keeps playing big minutes.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Bucks by 5 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Ankle); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 44.9 FPTS (30.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.8 FPTS (26.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 25.5 FPTS (14.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Khris Middleton, SF: 22.8 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.0 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 20.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.8 blk)
Malik Beasley, SG: 15.4 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG: 14.4 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 43.5 FPTS (23.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 7.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 32.8 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.0 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 27.9 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 27.6 FPTS (14.0 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Theo Maledon, PG: 18.8 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 17.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.1 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Hand); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)
Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 42.1 FPTS (26.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 41.2 FPTS (21.6 pts, 9.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 28.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.5 ast)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 24.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 9.8 reb, 0.8 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 15.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (23.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 28.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.8 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 28.6 FPTS (16.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 22.9 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 19.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 blk)
Danilo Gallinari, SF/PF: 16.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 16.6 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.5 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 50.6 FPTS (32.0 pts, 10.7 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.7 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.9 FPTS (27.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 36.6 FPTS (21.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 24.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 12.4 FPTS (4.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 12.1 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 11.9 FPTS (5.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 0.7 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 45.1 FPTS (27.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 8.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 41.2 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF: 26.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 24.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 24.0 FPTS (10.6 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 19.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.1 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Neck); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.2 FPTS (25.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Killian Hayes, PG: 27.8 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 25.2 FPTS (14.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 17.6 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 13.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 47.2 FPTS (26.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.4 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 30.8 FPTS (15.1 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.6 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 30.1 FPTS (16.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 5.6 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 28.6 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 27.6 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 23.3 FPTS (11.5 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 14.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.1 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Illness); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)
Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 48.6 FPTS (27.3 pts, 7.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 35.8 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.8 ast)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 31.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 25.9 FPTS (14.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 24.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.1 FPTS (5.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 39.9 FPTS (18.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 39.8 FPTS (21.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.3 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 31.6 FPTS (15.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.1 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 25.5 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 23.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 16.8 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 15.0 FPTS (7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.7 ast)
Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Kings by 7.3 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Knee); Sandro Mamukelashvili, (GTD - Back); Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Thigh)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 45.2 FPTS (26.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 41.0 FPTS (17.4 pts, 12.8 reb, 6.4 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 30.3 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 24.5 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 17.4 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 15.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.2 ast)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 29.2 FPTS (14.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 28.7 FPTS (16.8 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 25.4 FPTS (13.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 24.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.6 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 22.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.8 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 16.3 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Doug McDermott, SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.6 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); DeMar DeRozan, (GTD - Personal); Dalen Terry, (OUT - Kneecap)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 35.3 FPTS (20.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (19.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 26.7 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 22.6 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 20.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 18.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.5 blk)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 38.5 FPTS (23.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.8 FPTS (17.7 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 35.7 FPTS (22.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.0 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 27.4 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 16.8 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 14.7 FPTS (5.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 14.2 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.7 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.3 FPTS (28.9 pts, 12.9 reb, 7.8 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 35.3 FPTS (18.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 35.1 FPTS (17.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.2 ast, 1.3 blk)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 24.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 15.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jay Huff, C: 11.6 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 0.9 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 42.0 FPTS (25.8 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.5 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 36.0 FPTS (24.4 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 24.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 22.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF/C: 15.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 11.4 FPTS (4.3 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz
10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.6 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 46.8 FPTS (27.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 45.2 FPTS (30.6 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.0 ast)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 28.9 FPTS (17.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 24.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 22.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 15.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 42.6 FPTS (25.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 34.7 FPTS (21.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 27.9 FPTS (15.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 26.2 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 20.9 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 18.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 17.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Lakers by 3.6 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 41.4 FPTS (21.8 pts, 7.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 40.7 FPTS (21.3 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.0 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.9 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 18.0 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 15.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 37.1 FPTS (26.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 35.6 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 33.2 FPTS (14.1 pts, 12.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Skylar Mays, SG: 28.3 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.0 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 16.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Kevin Knox II, SF: 16.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Houston Rockets at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.4 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 38.5 FPTS (16.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 7.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 35.8 FPTS (16.9 pts, 8.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 30.8 FPTS (20.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 23.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 18.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 14.6 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 45.2 FPTS (24.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 40.2 FPTS (22.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 35.7 FPTS (15.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 5.9 ast)
James Harden, PG/SG: 33.1 FPTS (14.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.6 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 21.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.4 blk)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (11.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 15.8 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.0 ast)