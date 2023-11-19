Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Sunday's games
By Steve Alexander
Sunday's nine-game slate features a matchup with the Kings and Mavericks in the West that should offer plenty of entertainment. Luka Doncic is coming off a big game of 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Bucks on Saturday, when Giannis Antetokounmpo got the best of him with 40 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Keep an eye on Tim Hardaway Jr., who backed up his 31-point performance from Wednesday with 17 points and four triples. He's now scored at least 15 points with two 3-pointers in eight straight games. Kevin Huerter is questionable for the Kings with a left finger sprain.
Jalen Duren (ankle) is out and Killian Hayes (shoulder) is questionable for Detroit. If Hayes is out, look for both Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser to have potential breakout games, while Isaiah Stewart should be in line for another solid game with Duren hurting. O.G. Anunoby is expected to return from a three-game absence for the Raptors.
Markelle Fultz will miss his fifth straight game due to a knee injury, clearing the way for guys like Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Anthony Black to all shine again for the Magic, as long as they are all healthy and playing. Still, none of them is a guarantee for success, unfortunately. The Pacers are healthy and the injury report is clean except for Andrew Nembhard, who is dealing with a back injury.
Donovan Mitchell will miss his second straight game for the Cavaliers due to a hamstring injury which will mean more minutes and fantasy goodies for Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Max Strus on Sunday. LeVert looks like a must-play option at this point, although he cooled off on Friday with just 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting after scoring between 17-29 points in his previous four games. Strus is also hot, scoring at least 10 points with a 3-pointer in seven straight.
Jaylen Brown (groin) is questionable for the Celtics today after scoring 23 against the Raptors on Friday. Given that the Celtics have won five straight and the Grizzlies are so banged up, I could see Brown sitting today. The Grizzlies will be without Marcus Smart (foot) for the foreseeable future and Ziaire Williams came off the bench for 17 points, seven rebounds, five dimes, a steal and two 3-pointers against the Spurs on Friday, making him worth a close look in all formats.
Bradley Beal (back) is out for the foreseeable future clearing the way for both Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon to continue to have fantasy success for the Suns. Both are not only streaming options on Sunday but play four times next week, as well.
The injury reports are basically clean for the Thunder and Trail Blazers except for the long-term injuries to Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Scoot Henderson (ankle).
Both Tari Eason (leg) and Amen Thompson (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday, clearing the way for Jabari Smith Jr. to have a solid share of minutes tonight. He's coming off a disappointing 4-of-12 shooting performance for nine points on Friday, but I would not be surprised to see him finally break out against the Lakers. Anthony Davis (hip) is probable and LeBron James is questionable for the Lakers due to a calf injury. The Rockets have a real chance of winning this game after having their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday by the Clippers.
Sunday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Robert Covington, SF/PF, Sixers (1.5% rostered in ESPN leagues): Do I trust Covington? Not completely, but I do believe in him as long as Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) is out. He went off for 16 points, six rebounds and two steals against the Celtics on Wednesday and played 20 minutes against the Hawks on Friday night, where he had six points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal and two 3-pointers. Those are the only two meaningful games for Covington this season and Nicolas Batum (personal) could eventually come back and ruin him, but Covington is currently the only option the Sixers have at small forward against the Nets. I'm expecting at least one more decent line out of him.
Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (27.1% rostered): Monk, who was already hot, had one of his best games of the season on Friday with 20 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a season-high six 3-pointers in 26 minutes. The Kings have now won five straight games. Monk looks like a solid "Sixth Man of the Year" candidate and the only downside is the Kings play just three games in both of the next two weeks. He has a nice matchup against Doncic and the Mavericks on Sunday.
Keyonte George, SG, Jazz (8.1%): George is the new starting point guard for the Jazz and is officially hot, averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 3-pointers over his last two games. Utah only has three games next week, but then plays four times in seven of the next 10 weeks. That's a big deal in head-to-head leagues.
Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (6.4%): I name drop Jackson everywhere. He's available, the Nuggets play four games in both of the next two weeks and Jamal Murray isn't coming back until December. Jackson has scored between 14-20 points in four straight games and, while his assist and steal numbers won't blow you away, he's hitting 3-pointers and playing at a fairly high level for Denver right now.
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Pistons (12.7%): Jalen Duren is out again on Sunday due to his ankle injury, so Stewart will get another chance to shine against the Raptors, who will finally welcome back O.G. Anunoby from his finger injury. "Beef Stew" has averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers in November, playing well with or without Duren in the lineup.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
3:00 p Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.5 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 52.2 FPTS (31.7 pts, 11.0 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.4 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 34.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 12.2 FPTS (4.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 10.6 FPTS (3.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 0.8 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 10.5 FPTS (4.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.5 FPTS (20.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 28.2 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 22.4 FPTS (10.2 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 20.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 19.6 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors
4:00 p Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.4 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Thaddeus Young, (OUT - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
5:00 p Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers by 6.4 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Knee); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Back)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 35.9 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 35.6 FPTS (20.3 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.2 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 26.4 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.4 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 19.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.6 blk)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 19.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 47.2 FPTS (23.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 8.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 28.8 FPTS (16.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.6 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 25.1 FPTS (14.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 23.9 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.8 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 18.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers
6:00 p Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.4 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Finger); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)
Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies
8:00 p FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.1 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Groin)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (NA - Eye); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz
8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Suns by 0.2 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (NA - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 50.0 FPTS (28.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 46.6 FPTS (30.7 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 26.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 23.7 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 17.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 16.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 42.8 FPTS (25.5 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 34.7 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 28.1 FPTS (16.1 pts, 7.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.1 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.1 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 18.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers
9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.2 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.3 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (NA - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Hip); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.1 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 7.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 36.6 FPTS (16.8 pts, 9.2 reb, 5.3 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.7 FPTS (21.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 22.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 16.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 43.9 FPTS (23.2 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.3 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 42.5 FPTS (23.6 pts, 7.5 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 31.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 25.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.0 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 16.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
*NBA fantasy projections are generated by ESPN Analytics by combining historical player and team data as well as specific game factors ESPN to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.