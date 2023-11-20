Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

By Jim McCormick

A nine-game Sunday schedule in the Association included some busy box scores from big names, including 40-point showings from the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Beyond the expected stars performing like, well, stars, we also netted some full fantasy lines from a bevy of underappreciated name. Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies posted 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a near upset of the Boston Celtics. Playing the best basketball of his career amid a wave of frontcourt injuries, Aldama is a free agent in well over 90% of ESPN leagues.

The Sacramento Kings' duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox outshined the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. However, the fantasy take from that contest was the continued hot hand of the Tim Hardaway Jr. (30.5% rostered). Only Stephen Curry and Doncic have more 3-pointers taken and made than THJ.

The Utah Jazz and their relentless young core took the Phoenix Suns to double overtime in a game that included Talen Horton-Tucker (6.5%) shining off the bench, while rookie Keyonte George (8.6%) started at the point. George has 11 assists in two of his past four games.

Shifting to Monday's eight-game schedule, the macro angle for this slate could be deemed "mismatched Monday," as just three games have spreads smaller than 7.5 points. Regardless of the big spreads, we can still find value amid the 16 rosters and rotations in action.

The best fantasy climate might be in Louisiana, with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Sacramento Kings in a contest that features a small spread (Kings -1.5) and healthy total (237.5). Malik Monk (32.8%) has emerged as a key streaming candidate, while three relevant streamers from the Pelicans' rotation are highlighted in the "Stream Team" below.

The Miami Heat remain in the Midwest to face the Chicago Bulls in a rematch of what was a close win for Chicago Saturday. The Heat have several wings that are shining in Tyler Herro's absence, as we discuss below.

The highest total of the day is found in the capital, with the Washington Wizards hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (244.5). This should drive interest in props, DFS, and streamers for this game. The Wizards don't win often, but at least Deni Avdija (33.4%) is ascending as a playmaker while rookie Bilal Coulibaly (6.3%) has become a defensive maven in only the first month of his career.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Herbert Jones, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (34.7%): Jones plays like an actual defensive dynamo. With Trey Murphy III still on the mend, Jones is the key point-of-attack and paint defender for New Orleans is seventh in steal percentage and 14th in block percentage. With the tempo up tonight, he's in a great spot to deliver.

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (14.7%): Daniels has taken over the playmaking duties for the Pelicans while CJ McCollum is sidelined. While his results aren't always compelling when it comes to scoring, Daniles' solid assist, rebounding, and steal rates drive value ahead of a nice matchup with the Kings. The third streaming candidate from New Orleans' rotation would be Jordan Hawkins (7.3%), who like Hardaway Jr., loves to space the floor from deep.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Washington Wizards (33.4%): As previously mentioned, Avdija is starting to shine as both a scorer and facilitator from the perimeter and the block. The diminished Milwaukee Bucks defense could afford him a nice line Monday night, especially as the team continues to run sets through him.

Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Miami Heat (8.3%): As Zach Lowe mentioned in his recent weekly article, Robinson is doing more off the bounce and as a creator than ever before in his career. He's adding assists and interior scoring to his profile as one of the league's true sharpshooters. Robinson's teammate, Jaime Jaquez Jr. also merits some attention in deeper leagues.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.5 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin)

Celtics projections:

Hornets projections:

Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.3 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Joe Harris, (GTD - Shoulder); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Nuggets projections:

Pistons projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); MarJon Beauchamp, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Elbow); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

Wizards projections:

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Heat by 1 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Kneecap)

Heat projections:

Bulls projections:

New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 2.1 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Evan Fournier, (GTD - Ankle); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Wrist)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.5 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Finger); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Kings projections:

Pelicans projections:

LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Groin)

Clippers projections:

Spurs projections:

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors by 8 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Leg)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (OUT - Foot); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets projections:

Warriors projections: