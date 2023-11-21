Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

By Jim McCormick

Monday's eight-game slate delivered a nice spectrum of upsets, competitive games, and big fantasy lines. Both Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo reconfirmed their elite statistical status, while Tatum's Boston Celtics were upset as heavy favorites by the Charlotte Hornets.

Even though they don't appear like a playoff team, it was impressive for Charlotte to counter such a good Celtics team in a game fueled by Gordon Hayward's savvy (rostered in 55.9% of ESPN leagues) and a massive double-double from breakout second-year center Mark Williams (67.2%).

The true fantasy star of Monday's slate was Herbert Jones (34.7%) of the New Orleans Pelicans, who tallied a diverse line of 18 points, seven boards, and three stocks (steals plus blocks) in a big win over the Sacramento Kings. Jones has fantasy league-winning potential given his astounding defensive rates.

Thankfully, we have another nice slate for Tuesday, with five games on the schedule and several offering fantasy intrigue. The main injury news ahead of the night is the absence of Donovan Mitchell. However, we mention another Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter of note below.

The continued absence of Wendell Carter Jr. merits the mention of a certain center below while the Portland Trail Blazers elevating Malcolm Brogdon (63%) to questionable is a big shift for a player who was balling before his injury. Skylar Mays would stand to lose luster if Brogdon is indeed back.

The best offensive climate of the night is the game between the Atlanta Hawks (ranked sixth in offensive rating and third in pace) and the Indiana Pacers (first in offensive rating and first in pace). The game has the highest total of the season thus far at a whopping 251.5 points. With the Hawks as just 3.5-point favorites, the implied totals for each team sit above 120 points, evidence this is a game we want to focus on when building out DFS lineups and selecting streamers. You can read more about this offensive epic below.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, PG/SG, Atlanta Hawks (41.0%)

If Jalen Johnson (62.2%) is somehow still available in your league(s), change that. Otherwise, the prudent play is to add Bogdanovic ahead of Tuesday's offense-fest in Atlanta. He is up to nearly 20 PPG over the past week and brings enough assist and steal production to merit interest.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans (20.0%)

Mathurin has regressed a bit given he is part of a more competitive rotation, but his ceiling for a big box score is still present. His usage should be up tonight given the high projected total, aiding Mathurin's potential as a streaming candidate.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (18.2%)

Despite being quite different skill-set wise, Bey and Bogdanovic have posted similar numbers over the past week (17.3 PPG and 1.7 SPG). Bey is a complementary floor-spacer in Hawks' second unit. With the tempo turned up, expect a night shot diet on Tuesday night for Bey.

Keyonte George, SG, (9.5%) and Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Utah Jazz (7.8%)

George has been producing great passing results as the starting point guard for Utah, while Horton-Tucker just flashed with a huge game and inflated minutes in double overtime. However, Horton-Tucker might just smell some revenge facing his former team Tuesday.

Goga Bitadze, C, Orlando Magic (4.6%)

The Magic have platooned the center spot since Wendell Carter Jr. went down, but Bitadze's block rate combined with likely a bigger role facing Jakob Poeltl Tuesday night adds to the interest in him as a spot play for those who need rebounds and blocks.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.3 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Raptors projections:

Magic projections:

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pacers projections:

Hawks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 6.9 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Cavaliers projections:

76ers projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 11.9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Suns projections:

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.2 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Hip); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Lakers projections: