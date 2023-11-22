Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

By Steve Alexander

The NBA In-Season Tournament playoffs are taking shape after Tuesday's games, as the Pacers clinched Group A in the East after an incredible shootout against the Hawks that saw them combine for 309 points and the Pacers overcoming a 20-point deficit to get the 157-152 win and advance to the quarters. The Lakers also clinched Group A in the West with a blowout win over the Jazz.

Wednesday features a 14-game slate that has every team in action except for the Pistons and Knicks before the league takes the day off on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that Kevin Durant has a nice revenge scenario against the Warriors tonight. And, as a side note, set your lineups early on Friday when the Celtics visit the Magic at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Suns play at Memphis at 5.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) returned for the Blazers on Tuesday and played well with 19 points, five assists and four 3-pointers in a start. Skylar Mays went to the bench and had just six points and three assists in 21 minutes, so it looks like his fantasy run could be over. Check to see if Brogdon is good to go at home against the Jazz tonight.

On Wednesday's injury outlook, Ben Simmons (back) and Cam Thomas (ankle) are out for the Nets, OKC's Jalen Williams (hip) will miss his second straight game and Jaden McDaniels (ankle) will miss a couple weeks for Minnesota, so look for guys like Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to step up in his absence.

Chicago's Zach LaVine (foot), Boston's Damian Lillard (oblique) and Heat center Bam Adebayo (hip) are all probable tonight.

Cleveland's Caris LeVert (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sound unlikely to play on Wednesday, as LeVert missed his second straight game on Tuesday, while Mitchell has missed three straight.

Cam Reddish (groin) left Tuesday's Lakers win and didn't return, leaving him iffy tonight. Other questionable players include Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) and San Antonio's Devin Vassell (groin), who have both missed several games.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Heat (26.2% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Robinson has been cooking for the Heat without Tyler Herro (ankle) around and had 22 points and six 3-pointers against the Bulls on Monday. He has scored in double figures in six straight games and over his last five has averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.8 3-pointers. He's not going to get many steals or blocks, but he is on fire.

Santi Aldama, PF/C, Grizzlies (12.3% rostered)

Aldama has suddenly come to life with Memphis dealing with so many injuries and exploded for 28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and six 3-pointers against the Celtics on Sunday. He has averaged 23 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 3-pointers over his last three games. And he's got a nice matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday night.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (6.4%)

I've been shouting from the rooftops that Jackson is worth rostering everywhere right now, as Jamal Murray (hamstring) won't play again until December. Jackson was helped by Nikola Jokic's early ejection on Monday but still went off for 21 points and a 3-pointer on 9-of-15 shooting along with three rebounds, six dimes, a steal and a block in 32 minutes. Denver still has three more games this week, four next week, and Jackson is going to get all the point guard minutes he can handle.

Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF, Nets (15.2%)

Walker has been hot with Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons out for the Nets, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 3-pointers over his last two games. In fact, he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games and should be primed for another 30-minute outing against the Hawks tonight, who just gave up 157 points to the Pacers.

Craig Porter, SG, Cavaliers (0.0%)

Porter has quietly been ballin' for the Cavaliers in the wake of Donovan Mitchell's three-game absence and blew up for 21 points against the Nuggets on Sunday. He was very effective on Tuesday against the Sixers, with 12 points and nine assists, and has averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks on 17-of-28 (61%) shooting over his last three games. Just don't look to him for 3-pointers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Hornets by 2 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin)

Wizards projections:

Hornets projections:

Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.2 in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Nuggets projections:

Magic projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.8 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Nets projections:

Hawks projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.5 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Oblique); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics: None reported

Bucks projections:

Celtics projections:

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.6 in the 14th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.7 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

Raptors projections:

Pacers projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.5 in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Rockets projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.7 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

76ers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.8 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Hand); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Thumb); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell, (GTD - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Pelicans projections:

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.5 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip)

Bulls projections:

Thunder projections:

LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Clippers by 9.2 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (NA - Groin)

Clippers projections:

Spurs projections:

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Foot); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Suns projections:

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Jazz by 2.4 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Blazers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.3 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Hip); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Lakers projections: