Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
By Steve Alexander
The NBA In-Season Tournament playoffs are taking shape after Tuesday's games, as the Pacers clinched Group A in the East after an incredible shootout against the Hawks that saw them combine for 309 points and the Pacers overcoming a 20-point deficit to get the 157-152 win and advance to the quarters. The Lakers also clinched Group A in the West with a blowout win over the Jazz.
Wednesday features a 14-game slate that has every team in action except for the Pistons and Knicks before the league takes the day off on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that Kevin Durant has a nice revenge scenario against the Warriors tonight. And, as a side note, set your lineups early on Friday when the Celtics visit the Magic at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Suns play at Memphis at 5.
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) returned for the Blazers on Tuesday and played well with 19 points, five assists and four 3-pointers in a start. Skylar Mays went to the bench and had just six points and three assists in 21 minutes, so it looks like his fantasy run could be over. Check to see if Brogdon is good to go at home against the Jazz tonight.
On Wednesday's injury outlook, Ben Simmons (back) and Cam Thomas (ankle) are out for the Nets, OKC's Jalen Williams (hip) will miss his second straight game and Jaden McDaniels (ankle) will miss a couple weeks for Minnesota, so look for guys like Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to step up in his absence.
Chicago's Zach LaVine (foot), Boston's Damian Lillard (oblique) and Heat center Bam Adebayo (hip) are all probable tonight.
Cleveland's Caris LeVert (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sound unlikely to play on Wednesday, as LeVert missed his second straight game on Tuesday, while Mitchell has missed three straight.
Cam Reddish (groin) left Tuesday's Lakers win and didn't return, leaving him iffy tonight. Other questionable players include Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) and San Antonio's Devin Vassell (groin), who have both missed several games.
Wednesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Heat (26.2% rostered in ESPN leagues)
Robinson has been cooking for the Heat without Tyler Herro (ankle) around and had 22 points and six 3-pointers against the Bulls on Monday. He has scored in double figures in six straight games and over his last five has averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.8 3-pointers. He's not going to get many steals or blocks, but he is on fire.
Santi Aldama, PF/C, Grizzlies (12.3% rostered)
Aldama has suddenly come to life with Memphis dealing with so many injuries and exploded for 28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and six 3-pointers against the Celtics on Sunday. He has averaged 23 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 3-pointers over his last three games. And he's got a nice matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday night.
Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (6.4%)
I've been shouting from the rooftops that Jackson is worth rostering everywhere right now, as Jamal Murray (hamstring) won't play again until December. Jackson was helped by Nikola Jokic's early ejection on Monday but still went off for 21 points and a 3-pointer on 9-of-15 shooting along with three rebounds, six dimes, a steal and a block in 32 minutes. Denver still has three more games this week, four next week, and Jackson is going to get all the point guard minutes he can handle.
Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF, Nets (15.2%)
Walker has been hot with Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons out for the Nets, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 3-pointers over his last two games. In fact, he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games and should be primed for another 30-minute outing against the Hawks tonight, who just gave up 157 points to the Pacers.
Craig Porter, SG, Cavaliers (0.0%)
Porter has quietly been ballin' for the Cavaliers in the wake of Donovan Mitchell's three-game absence and blew up for 21 points against the Nuggets on Sunday. He was very effective on Tuesday against the Sixers, with 12 points and nine assists, and has averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks on 17-of-28 (61%) shooting over his last three games. Just don't look to him for 3-pointers.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Hornets by 2 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 37.1 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 29.0 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 27.6 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 21.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.5 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 21.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.7 blk)
Danilo Gallinari, SF/PF: 17.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 49.7 FPTS (26.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 7.6 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 31.7 FPTS (15.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.2 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 29.8 FPTS (13.7 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 28.0 FPTS (14.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 25.2 FPTS (13.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 19.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Theo Maledon, PG: 19.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.2 in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 56.5 FPTS (27.3 pts, 13.2 reb, 7.8 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 31.5 FPTS (15.4 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.2 FPTS (15.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 21.9 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 16.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Collin Gillespie, PG: 11.9 FPTS (5.0 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 33.2 FPTS (18.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 32.0 FPTS (18.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 23.9 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.0 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 18.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 15.9 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 15.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.8 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back)
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 37.5 FPTS (20.8 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 33.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (11.0 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 3.4 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 21.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 18.8 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 47.3 FPTS (27.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 9.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 41.4 FPTS (21.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF: 26.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 23.9 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 22.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 19.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.5 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Oblique); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Ankle)
Celtics: None reported
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 49.9 FPTS (31.0 pts, 10.8 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.0 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Khris Middleton, SF: 23.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 21.1 FPTS (11.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 3.9 blk)
Malik Beasley, SG: 18.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Pat Connaughton, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (5.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.8 FPTS (26.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.8 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 33.3 FPTS (14.7 pts, 7.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 29.5 FPTS (16.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 blk)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 24.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Sam Hauser, SF: 17.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 14.4 FPTS (4.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.6 in the 14th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 39.2 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.8 ast)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.2 FPTS (21.3 pts, 10.0 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 28.5 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 25.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.6 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 18.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 16.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Darius Garland, PG: 34.2 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.9 ast)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.1 FPTS (15.7 pts, 10.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 31.3 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 27.9 FPTS (13.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 15.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Craig Porter, SG: 13.2 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.7 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness)
Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 42.7 FPTS (19.7 pts, 8.8 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.6 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 40.4 FPTS (21.4 pts, 7.2 reb, 4.8 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 28.9 FPTS (13.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.4 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 28.8 FPTS (15.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 26.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 16.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 48.8 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 8.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 28.9 FPTS (16.4 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 19.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 18.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.5 in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 45.2 FPTS (27.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 32.0 FPTS (21.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.7 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF: 24.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 22.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.3 blk)
Ziaire Williams, SG: 17.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 15.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 13.8 FPTS (4.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.9 FPTS (18.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 7.4 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.4 FPTS (18.4 pts, 9.1 reb, 5.4 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 28.6 FPTS (18.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 19.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 15.0 FPTS (6.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.7 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 49.0 FPTS (29.6 pts, 10.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 46.3 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 36.2 FPTS (19.6 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 24.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 12.6 FPTS (4.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 11.8 FPTS (4.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 0.7 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 46.0 FPTS (28.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 42.0 FPTS (24.3 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 31.7 FPTS (15.5 pts, 13.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 26.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 22.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.0 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 20.5 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 15.2 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.8 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Hand); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Thumb); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Pelicans: E.J. Liddell, (GTD - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 47.7 FPTS (28.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 44.0 FPTS (20.1 pts, 12.5 reb, 6.8 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 28.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 25.5 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 20.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Chris Duarte, SG: 11.2 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.3 FPTS (27.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.7 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 38.4 FPTS (24.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.8 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (12.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 30.0 FPTS (14.3 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.7 blk)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 29.3 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.2 blk)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 17.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.5 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)
Thunder: Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 37.8 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 37.7 FPTS (23.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.5 FPTS (17.9 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 25.4 FPTS (12.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 19.9 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 16.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 0.6 ast)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 16.3 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 59.4 FPTS (31.5 pts, 6.5 reb, 5.9 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 29.4 FPTS (14.0 pts, 10.1 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 27.8 FPTS (13.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.4 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 19.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 18.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kenrich Williams, SF: 17.2 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Clippers by 9.2 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (NA - Groin)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 47.6 FPTS (25.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 40.9 FPTS (22.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 35.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 27.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.0 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 8.8 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.3 blk)
Bones Hyland, PG/SG: 18.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (10.3 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 34.5 FPTS (17.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 27.7 FPTS (13.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 27.6 FPTS (16.2 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 24.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 18.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 17.4 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.0 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 15.4 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.0 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Foot); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)
Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors projections:
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 44.5 FPTS (28.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.4 ast, 5.0 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 26.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.6 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 24.5 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 22.7 FPTS (7.2 pts, 10.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 21.9 FPTS (14.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 18.7 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 17.6 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 49.1 FPTS (27.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 7.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 48.6 FPTS (30.2 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.6 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 26.4 FPTS (10.9 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 23.3 FPTS (11.6 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Grayson Allen, SG: 22.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Drew Eubanks, PF: 16.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 15.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Jazz by 2.4 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 41.2 FPTS (24.9 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 36.5 FPTS (22.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 29.2 FPTS (16.4 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 22.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.3 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.4 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 19.6 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 15.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 38.1 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 36.0 FPTS (21.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 32.1 FPTS (13.9 pts, 10.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 23.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 1.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 17.1 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 0.8 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.3 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Hip); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)
Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 50.8 FPTS (32.1 pts, 7.5 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 45.2 FPTS (25.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 24.1 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Grant Williams, PF: 20.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 17.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dwight Powell, C: 12.6 FPTS (6.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 47.0 FPTS (25.3 pts, 7.9 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 42.3 FPTS (22.5 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.6 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 33.6 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 20.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 19.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 18.9 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.1 ast)