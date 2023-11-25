Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Saturday's games

By Jim McCormick

The day after Thanksgiving is famously filled with various sporting events, notably including a 10-game NBA In-Season Tournament slate. The real action was defined by a series of upsets, as improving teams such as the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings overtook favored opponents.

The fantasy spin from Friday's slate included a revival performance from Jaden Ivey (rostered in 36.5% of ESPN men's basketball leagues). Ivey's return to relevance is helpful for a young Detroit Pistons team in need of some momentum.

We also saw Santi Aldama (14.9%) and Herbert Jones (51.4%) continue to deliver statistical value. Both should remain reliable members of their respective rotations.

Looking at Saturday's six-game schedule, the betting odds and totals indicate this could be a competitive day of NBA basketball. Only one game -- between the Atlanta Hawks (-7.5) and Washington Wizards -- has a spread above 3.5 points. Even that game has value given the highest total of the day (248.5) and some streaming candidates listed below.

Make sure to set your lineups early Saturday, as the slate tips at 5 p.m. ET with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. The Thunder won't have Jalen Williams, who will miss his third straight game with a hip injury. Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe (5.0%) could see extended minutes against the team that drafted him a few years ago.

The nightcap features the Utah Jazz hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in a game with a tight spread and healthy total. Beyond Jones' defensive dynamism, check below for another versatile and ascendant Pelicans wing. Finally, the LA Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks in a game that includes a worthy shooting specialist also mentioned in the Stream Team section.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (13.1%)

While Jones is an elite fantasy presence given his absurd defensive rates, Daniels is more of a do-a-bit-of-everything type of talent. He has been tasked as a lead guard with CJ McCollum out and has thrived in the role, producing full lines and big scoring totals. Daniels is adept on the glass and on defense and is in a good spot against a small Jazz backcourt Saturday night.

Keyonte George, SG, Utah Jazz (10.0%)

George has been handed the keys to the Utah Jazz offense, averaging nearly eight dimes since becoming a starter. He should be busy setting the table Saturday night against the Pelicans.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (28.7%)

The Clippers lost a good deal of defensive depth in the James Harden deal, a reality that could influence fantasy matchups. Hardaway's ability to get open looks should be on full display in this matchup. He is of the league's best pure volume shooters and is in a nice spot for Saturday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF, Atlanta Hawks (46.7%)

Bogdanovic is a savvy scorer who has played a big role on the Atlanta Hawks' second unit. It could prove profitable to find paths to Atlanta's matchup with Washington which features such a high point total. Saddiq Bey (19.6%) is also a great streaming option given the offensive upside in this one.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder

5 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.3 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Thunder: Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip)

76ers projections:

Thunder projections:

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets by 2.7 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Thumb); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Heat projections:

Nets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Hawks by 6.8 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Knee); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Wizards projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.5 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Face)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers projections:

Cavaliers projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.1 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Elbow)

Pelicans projections:

Jazz projections:

Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.9 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Back); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Moon, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps)

Mavericks projections:

Clippers projections: