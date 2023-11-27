Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Monday's games
By Jim McCormick
An eight-game Sunday slate featured a matchup between Victor Wembanyana and Nikola Jokic in Denver. Both Wembanyama and Jokic delivered double-double performances, while the Nuggets won fairly easily. The fantasy story of the day, however, features Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic.
Anthony (rostered in just a quarter of ESPN men's basketball leagues) produced a season-high 30 points to go with strong peripheral stats in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. Another worthy waiver target is Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (16.5% rostered) as he continues to put up strong numbers for a depleted frontcourt. If you need backcourt help, Malcolm Brogdon (69.5%), Eric Gordon (19.7%), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (49.3%) have provided value at a relatively shallow shooting guard position.
Pivoting to Monday's five-game schedule, all but one of the contests have a total above 230 points, a good sign for offensive activity amid a lighter slate.
The key streaming gems emerge in Utah this evening, with Jazz hosting the Pelicans. Both rosters have widely-available talents that can help your fantasy roster(s), as we discuss in the Stream Team section below.
Can a battle of two two-win teams prove compelling? The Washington Wizards visit the Detroit Pistons to test this concept, but I'm actually interested in a few names in this one, as well. After all, the game's total approaches 235 points and there might not be much defense in that one.
The marquee matchup of Monday night is between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers with the Lakers 5.5-point favorites. The 76ers have had success pairing De'Anthony Melton with Tyrese Maxey lately, something worth exploring in the streaming section.
Lauri Markkanen is the big name in question this evening, but otherwise, it's a fairly clean slate with respect to the injury report. Washington's Jordan Poole is also questionable but is trending toward playing in Detroit.
Monday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (34.8%)
Melton has been one of the most-added players of the past week. Perhaps the market is catching up to the fact that while he isn't a dominant scorer or playmaker, he has been hot from 3-point range and claims strong rebounding and steal rates. Melton should see the floor for at least 30 minutes against the Lakers' porous defense.
Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Washington Wizards (53.7%)
Just a bit above the 50% threshold, it's worth considering Gafford, who is likely to see the floor often against a big Detroit frontcourt. Given Detroit's size, Gafford's rebounding and rim protection could be pivotal.
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Detroit Pistons (36.9%)
Ivey is cooking lately as an important part of the Pistons' rotation. He just produced two of his three highest scoring outings and faces a small Wizards backcourt Monday night.
Keyonte George, SG, Utah Jazz (9.9%)
If Melton is finally gaining momentum in fantasy leagues, George is still undervalued. He has been the starting point guard for a few weeks now and while his shot isn't always falling, his passing production is borderline elite. Sourcing assists isn't easy, so George is worth a play against the Pelicans. For New Orleans, Dyson Daniels (12.8%) is an intriguing option given his unique role as the team's interim point guard.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.2 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Jordan Poole, (GTD - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 41.7 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 27.7 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 25.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 24.9 FPTS (10.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Tyus Jones, PG: 24.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.9 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 19.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 16.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.9 FPTS (22.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 22.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 21.6 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kevin Knox II, SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 16.5 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers by 12.6 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Wrist)
Blazers projections:
Jerami Grant, PF: 36.4 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 31.0 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 29.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 10.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 21.8 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 4.0 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 17.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 16.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 47.2 FPTS (22.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 8.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 24.6 FPTS (13.9 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 blk)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.4 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 20.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 20.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 19.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 15.4 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers by 9.2 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Nose)
76ers: Danuel House Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Jaden Springer, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 48.2 FPTS (26.4 pts, 7.6 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 43.2 FPTS (22.3 pts, 12.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.1 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 34.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 19.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 18.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 13.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 52.8 FPTS (31.2 pts, 11.0 reb, 6.3 ast, 1.7 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.9 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 38.1 FPTS (21.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 27.5 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul Reed, PF: 14.9 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 13.2 FPTS (4.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 13.0 FPTS (4.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz
9:00 p.m. ET Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.9 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Calf)
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.7 FPTS (28.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.8 ast)
Zion Williamson, PF: 35.4 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 30.9 FPTS (13.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 29.6 FPTS (14.1 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.6 blk)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 28.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.3 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 17.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 32.6 FPTS (19.0 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 27.0 FPTS (14.4 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 24.7 FPTS (15.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 19.9 FPTS (7.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.2 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.1 blk)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 15.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.9 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 51.1 FPTS (24.7 pts, 11.2 reb, 6.9 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.9 FPTS (15.9 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 28.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 25.3 FPTS (13.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.9 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 16.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jay Huff, C: 11.9 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 47.1 FPTS (26.1 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 40.7 FPTS (21.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 34.5 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 20.3 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.2 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 20.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 7.5 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.4 blk)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 14.1 FPTS (5.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.7 ast)