Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

By Jim McCormick

An eight-game Sunday slate featured a matchup between Victor Wembanyana and Nikola Jokic in Denver. Both Wembanyama and Jokic delivered double-double performances, while the Nuggets won fairly easily. The fantasy story of the day, however, features Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic.

Anthony (rostered in just a quarter of ESPN men's basketball leagues) produced a season-high 30 points to go with strong peripheral stats in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. Another worthy waiver target is Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (16.5% rostered) as he continues to put up strong numbers for a depleted frontcourt. If you need backcourt help, Malcolm Brogdon (69.5%), Eric Gordon (19.7%), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (49.3%) have provided value at a relatively shallow shooting guard position.

Pivoting to Monday's five-game schedule, all but one of the contests have a total above 230 points, a good sign for offensive activity amid a lighter slate.

The key streaming gems emerge in Utah this evening, with Jazz hosting the Pelicans. Both rosters have widely-available talents that can help your fantasy roster(s), as we discuss in the Stream Team section below.