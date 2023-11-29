Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Now that the in-season tournament schedule is set it's time to focus on regular-season hoops again on Wednesday.

We're looking at a seven-game schedule featuring the Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans, the Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings.

The Rockets were eliminated from the in-season tournament after falling to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and there are plenty of injury implications to look at.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Detroit Pistons (41.3% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Ivey has entered must-roster territory with his strong play of late. The Pistons have finally figured out that he needs minutes as Ivey has averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers in 31.7 minutes over his past three games. He has hit 22-of-36 shots over that stretch and it's officially time to pick him up.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (22.2%)

No one knows when we'll see Bradley Beal again, and Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen are questionable for Wednesday night. Gordon has scored in double figures in eight straight games and has averaged 22.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 5.0 3-pointers on 15-of-28 shooting over his past two contests. He should be primed for another big scoring night on Wednesday, but you have to know going in that he won't give you much more than points and 3-pointers. Anything else he does will be a bonus.

Keyonte George, SG, Utah Jazz (10.3%)

George is starting to turn it on and will be on a ton of fantasy rosters before the season is over. You might as well get on the bandwagon now and think about snagging him. He's scored at least 15 points in three straight games and has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 dimes, 1.0 steals and 3.3 3-pointers over his past three games. He should be rostered everywhere right now.

Nicolas Batum, SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (1.7% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Kelly Oubre Jr. is still out for the 76ers and they love Batum over Robert Covington. Batum has averaged 12 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers over his past two games, knocking down 8-of-14 shots in 30.5 minutes over that stretch. He's worth a stream on Wednesday, for sure, but should fade away once Oubre is back in action.

Justin Holiday, SG/SF, Denver Nuggets (0.3%)

Aaron Gordon would have to miss his third straight game for Holiday to be a reasonable play but it's quite possible it happens. Holiday has averaged 30 minutes, 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 3-pointers over his last two games, but did play 34 minutes with 12 points, six rebounds and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes in his last one. If Gordon is out, Holiday is worth a deep-league flier. Additionally, with Denver so banged up, Reggie Jackson could have one or two final big lines in his pocket before his run is finished with the imminent return of Jamal Murray.

Simone Fontecchio, SF, Utah Jazz (0.1%)

The guy most casual NBA fans have never heard of has scored in double figures in three of his last four games and has averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers over his last two games. He's a deep-league/DFS special and only has some fantasy appeal as long as Lauri Markkanen is sidelined.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.6 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Nose)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder)

Lakers projections:

Pistons projections:

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Magic by 6.6 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Wizards projections:

Magic projections:

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.4 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Illness); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Foot); Nassir Little, (OUT - Personal); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Suns projections:

Raptors projections:

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.2 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Jazz projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.7 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Danuel House Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Jaden Springer, (OUT - Illness); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Chest); Matt Ryan, (GTD - Calf); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee)

76ers projections:

Pelicans projections:

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 6.6 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Hunter Tyson, (GTD - Illness); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Illness)

Rockets projections:

Nuggets projections:

LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.6 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Kings projections: