Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
Now that the Final Four is set for the In-Season Tournament we get back to the business of fantasy hoops with an 11-game night featuring nearly all eliminated teams. The Bucks beat the Knicks and the Lakers beat the Suns on Tuesday, setting up Thursday night matchups featuring the Pacers-Bucks and the Pelicans-Lakers to see who will play in the championship game on Saturday in Vegas.
Unfortunately, this means no fantasy hoops on Saturday or Sunday, so let's hope we get our money's worth tonight.
In what seems like a meaningless game on the surface is actually important on a couple levels as the Grizzlies visit the Pistons. The Grizzlies are just 5-14 on the season and will be looking to build some momentum before Ja Morant returns, possibly in two weeks on Tuesday, Dec. 19. It would be a crushing defeat if they lose to the 2-18 Pistons. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been disappointing but has a chance to keep it going after his 37-point gem in Saturday's loss to the Suns. He had just four points in 14 minutes with five fouls in his previous game, so he'll be looking for another big line tonight. The Grizzlies need to treat this 'gimme' like a playoff game.
Victor Wembanyama plays in ESPN's early game tonight and again on Friday. His matchup is enticing on Wednesday as the Timberwolves try to continue their run for first place in the West.
The Thunder visit Houston looking for their third straight win after Saturday's insane victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks that saw them overcome a monster line from Luka, as well as a 30-0 run by the Mavs to get the win.
The Mavs look to get right at home against the injured Jazz after going 3-6 over their last nine games, and the late ESPN game featuring the Nuggets at Clippers should be one of the best of the night.
Wednesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Derrick Jones Jr., SF, Mavericks (1.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Not only is DJJ hot, but Josh Green (elbow) will miss at least a couple weeks, setting DJJ up for a major role in Dallas. He's played at least 31 minutes in three straight games and has averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 3-pointers on 53% shooting over that stretch. He's been a fifth-round fantasy player over the last week and the Mavs play four times in each of the next four weeks. He's as 'must get' as they come. Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) could come back to buzzkill him, but the absence of Green still works in DJJ's favor.
Dereck Lively II, C, Mavericks (14.3%): Granted, it's just a one-game sample but Lively torched the Thunder for a monster game of 20 points, 16 rebounds, a steal and seven blocks on 9-of-9 shooting in 30 minutes on Saturday. The Mavs play four times in each of the next four weeks and Lively is worth a flier if you need a big man going forward. The Mavs need a man in the middle to clog things up and Lively is the answer.
Jabari Walker, PF, Blazers (0.3%): Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful and Jerami Grant (concussion) is out, so Walker should feast against the Warriors tonight. He will be an incredibly popular DFS play and can even be picked up for use in standard leagues for Wednesday and Friday, assuming Grant is out for both games. In addition to Walker, Toumani Camara and Duop Reath could also make some noise. Walker had 19 points, 10 boards, two steals and two 3-pointers off the bench when Ayton sat on Nov. 22 against the Jazz.
Simone Fontecchio, SF, Jazz (1.0%): Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson are all out for the Jazz and Fontecchio has been hot, at least before Saturday's seven-point dud when he hit just 3-of-12 shots in 35 minutes. Despite that one, he's averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers over his last seven and is playing big minutes. And with so many guys in street clothes for the Jazz, Fontecchio should be set up for one of his best games of the season.
Nick Richards, C, Hornets (1.3%): Mark Williams is iffy with a back injury and my guess is he'll sit out tonight. If he does, Richards should take the spotlight in the middle for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington should also see a boost. Make sure Williams is out before deploying Richards, but either way, Bridges and PJW should both see a boost if Williams isn't 100%. Richards played pretty well for the first half of November and should at least offer some points, rebounds and blocks if Williams is out.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 4.4 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Dean Wade, (GTD - Ankle); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 37.9 FPTS (21.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 34.6 FPTS (21.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.6 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.5 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 20.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 19.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 50.2 FPTS (27.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 36.1 FPTS (16.6 pts, 10.3 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.6 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 35.9 FPTS (20.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.1 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 33.1 FPTS (14.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 29.0 FPTS (13.6 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 14.6 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 12.9 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Pistons by 0.5 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (GTD - Shoulder); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 40.7 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 27.4 FPTS (17.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF: 22.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Xavier Tillman, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 18.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
David Roddy, PF: 17.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Derrick Rose, PG: 14.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 37.8 FPTS (23.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 28.9 FPTS (19.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 23.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.3 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 17.7 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 15.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 15.0 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: 76ers by 10 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Illness)
Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Ankle); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Neck); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 51.3 FPTS (30.2 pts, 10.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 43.6 FPTS (23.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 32.3 FPTS (17.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 25.6 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 23.3 FPTS (13.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 0.9 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 18.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 14.2 FPTS (4.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 41.1 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 27.1 FPTS (16.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 26.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.2 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 22.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.4 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 22.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.7 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.5 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 42.5 FPTS (25.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.7 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 32.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 29.5 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 29.4 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.7 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 25.5 FPTS (13.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 24.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.9 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Orlando Robinson, C: 13.5 FPTS (5.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 44.7 FPTS (20.6 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.4 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 42.3 FPTS (22.3 pts, 7.1 reb, 5.4 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 37.8 FPTS (18.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 28.9 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 28.8 FPTS (11.7 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 19.4 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 18.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.9 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (GTD - Foot); Noah Clowney, (GTD - Shoulder); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 41.3 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 29.1 FPTS (20.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 25.5 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.6 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 16.7 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.0 FPTS (29.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 9.0 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.8 FPTS (19.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 24.0 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 23.5 FPTS (13.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 22.5 FPTS (10.9 pts, 7.8 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
7:30 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 12.5 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Knee); Zach Collins, (GTD - Thumb)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 32.9 FPTS (15.8 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 26.1 FPTS (15.5 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 25.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 24.7 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.9 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 20.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 18.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.3 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 15.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 41.3 FPTS (22.9 pts, 8.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 39.4 FPTS (22.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 28.2 FPTS (13.8 pts, 11.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 25.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 20.3 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.9 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 16.2 FPTS (6.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.2 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls by 4 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Illness); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 41.2 FPTS (21.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 35.7 FPTS (20.0 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 29.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.3 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 27.5 FPTS (13.0 pts, 9.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (9.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
James Bouknight, SG: 14.2 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 39.1 FPTS (23.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 37.7 FPTS (17.4 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.4 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 32.8 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 21.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 21.4 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 16.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 0.5 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 16.1 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Thunder by 2.9 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Rockets: Jock Landale, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 52.5 FPTS (28.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.8 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 29.2 FPTS (16.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.4 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 25.6 FPTS (11.8 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.8 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 22.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 18.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 42.8 FPTS (22.0 pts, 9.8 reb, 5.4 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.7 FPTS (17.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 7.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 32.8 FPTS (20.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 25.3 FPTS (12.5 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 16.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.2 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)
Mavericks: Grant Williams, (GTD - Knee); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Foot); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)
Jazz projections:
John Collins, PF: 29.1 FPTS (16.6 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 23.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.9 blk)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 22.8 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 21.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 21.0 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 53.9 FPTS (32.3 pts, 7.6 reb, 7.2 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 45.4 FPTS (26.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 25.9 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 20.2 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 19.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Richaun Holmes, PF/C: 16.1 FPTS (7.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 14.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors by 11 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Thumb); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Finger); Chris Paul, (GTD - Lower Leg); Usman Garuba, (OUT - Finger); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)
Blazers projections:
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 36.5 FPTS (18.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 32.2 FPTS (19.5 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 31.7 FPTS (14.9 pts, 10.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 22.8 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.5 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 20.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 20.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.2 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 15.3 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 40.9 FPTS (24.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.6 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (15.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dario Saric, PF: 22.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.4 ast)
Chris Paul, PG: 21.4 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.9 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.2 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 18.5 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Moses Moody, SG: 15.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers
10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers by 2 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 57.8 FPTS (27.7 pts, 12.0 reb, 8.3 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 31.3 FPTS (16.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 30.8 FPTS (15.3 pts, 6.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 23.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 22.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 21.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.3 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 14.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 42.9 FPTS (23.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 40.3 FPTS (21.8 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 36.4 FPTS (14.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 26.4 FPTS (12.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.2 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.8 FPTS (11.5 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 15.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.2 ast)