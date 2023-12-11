Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

With the inaugural in-season tournament in the books, we now return to your regularly scheduled NBA programming. Given many teams enjoyed rest over the weekend and during last week's two-game format, we get a robust 13-game slate for Monday.

Sifting through such a large collection of matchups can be helped by leveraging a macro lens. What can we learn and apply from updated injury reports and looking over betting data?

Some key players already ruled out for Monday, including LaMelo Ball, Jerami Grant, Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Evan Mobley. A few stars are also listed as questionable, mainly Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid. We will expand on the fantasy impact of several of these scenarios below.

Betting data also gives us insight into the slate, with six of the 13 games set with totals over 233 points. It's not that you should fade the seven games below this somewhat arbitrary cutoff, but rather it's often helpful when deciding between close lineup decisions to identify which games are expected to really include a high level of offensive upside.

The Brooklyn Nets are visiting the Sacramento Kings, a contest that includes several streaming options like Kevin Huerter (rostered in 58.9% of ESPN men's basketball leagues), Malik Monk (33.0%), Royce O'Neal (26.2%) and Dorian Finney-Smith (7.2%).

The reeling Detroit Pistons don't win often, but they do offer some interesting outcomes for proactive fantasy managers. The Indiana Pacers are in Detroit this evening in a game with the highest point total of the day, 247.5 points. We just watched Obi Toppin (15.6%) have a strong in-season tournament run, while the Pistons have several names available in a good number of leagues that can help, including Bojan Bogdanovic (47.2%) and Killian Hayes (12.7%). Bogdanovic might not be on this younge Detroit roster for long, but right now, he is their resident floor-stretcher, while Hayes has seen tons of work as a secondary creator.

With an 13-game Monday slate ahead of us, let's lean on the Stream Team and use all available resources to refine our rosters and start the week off with some big box scores.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Gordon Hayward, SF/PF, (49.5%), Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have badly needed more creation and scoring pop with Ball sidelined and Hayward has been helping in that area lately. He has averaged 25.5 PPG over the past week and could be a busy perimeter option against the Miami Heat this evening.

Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (49.7%)

White is tied with Paul George for fifth-most 3-pointers made this season. He is quietly enjoying a leap year and is seeing even more usage with LaVine sidelined. While now nets a matchup on Monday night with a Milwaukee Bucks backcourt that lacks defensive acumen.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans (23.0%)

Murphy was a league-winning talent last season, flashing elite 3-and-D results after the All-Star break. The Pelicans have worked to reintegrate Murphy into the rotation and are the healthiest they have been in a long time. Murphy should continue to be a key piece to their promising outlook as home favorites against the Timberwolves Monday night.

Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks (19.6%)

Lively is a fun rookie rim runner on a team that badly needed functional size. He should be able to overpower a small Memphis Grizzlies frontcourt this evening. While he has found himself in foul trouble in the past, the rookie's results have been really promising of late, including a game with seven blocks a few weeks back.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Heat in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Ankle)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Hornets projections:

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers projections:

Pistons projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Magic in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Finger)

Cavaliers projections:

Magic projections:

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf)

76ers: None reported

Wizards projections:

76ers projections:

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Trae Young, (NA - Illness); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Nuggets projections:

Hawks projections:

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot)

Knicks: None reported

Raptors projections:

Knicks projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (NA - Ankle); Jock Landale, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Rockets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (GTD - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Eye); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Mavericks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Bucks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Ankle)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (GTD - Elbow); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Timberwolves projections:

Pelicans projections:

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring)

Thunder: None reported

Jazz projections:

Thunder projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Nets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Kings: Colby Jones, (GTD - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets projections:

Kings projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Concussion); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Daniel Theis, (NA - Illness)

Blazers projections:

Clippers projections: