Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

What you need to know for Wednesday's games
While it was disturbing to learn on Tuesday that Kevin Durant (ankle) would miss another game and Bam Adebayo (hip) is out indefinitely, it was nice to see Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic all ball out in a close Dallas Mavericks win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Kristaps Porzingis, Coby White, Reggie Jackson and Nikola Vucevic also went off for their respective teams while Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter for the Denver Nuggets, essentially ruining fantasy dreams across the landscape. Additionally, we finally saw Bradley Beal return for the Phoenix Suns and then there was Draymond Green's flailing slap/punch to the neck of Jusuf Nurkic. A long suspension is coming, although it was weird to see him actually apologize for the act, even though he didn't offer Nurkic a helping hand on the court.
Make sure Keyonte George isn't still available in your league after he went off for 30 points, seven assists and five triples on Monday, and think about grabbing Julian Strawther after he backed up his 22-point, five steals and six 3-pointer performance on Monday with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes on Tuesday night.
As for Wednesday, we're back to a very busy nine-game slate and it's going to be a heck of a ride. The Lakers have a back-to-back set tonight against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, who have lost 17 straight games. Both Anthony Davis (groin) and LeBron James (calf) have both played a ton of minutes over the past few games and I would not be shocked if they both get the night off as the Lakers try to preserve the duo for the playoffs. The Spurs could actually put all hands on deck and try to steal a win and snap their ugly losing streak. This will be a fun game to watch either way and it will air on NBA TV at 8:00 p.m. Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince would all see a boost if the Davis and James are out.
Indiana at Milwaukee will also be a fun one as the upstart Pacers will look to stay hot after beating the Bucks last Thursday to advance to the In-Season Tournament championship. If the Pacers win again Wednesday night, the Bucks might start to question losing Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard.
The Suns will likely once again be without Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen against the Nets, so Eric Gordon and Chimezie Metu could be worth a look tonight after Josh Okogie exited early on Tuesday with a hip injury.
Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) sounds likely to play for the Jazz after missing eight games, which is great news for his fantasy managers.
Wednesday Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (65.7% rostered in ESPN fantasy leagues)
Thompson finally started again for the Pistons on Monday and went off for 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer on 8-of-10 shooting in 33 minutes. We've seen enough Bojan Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes. Yes, I know Hayes is young, but it's time to give up on trying to win games and just let the kids play and help develop them. Monty, I know you can do this. Thompson should be rostered everywhere.
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Indiana Pacers (16.6%)
Mathurin had a season-high 30 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in Monday's win over the Pistons. He scored 20 points with a steal, a block and a 3-pointer in his previous game and it's officially time to pick him up again. Buddy Hield isn't killing it and Mathurin is the guy the Pacers need on the court going forward.
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF, Miami Heat (13.7%)
Robinson had just one point in 23 minutes on 0-of-7 shooting on Friday but bounced back with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and five triples on Monday. He has played extremely well in five of his past six games and it's time to roll with him again, at least until Tyler Herro is back in action.
Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (8.4%)
George finally got loose for a monster game when he had 30 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and five 3-pointers on Monday against the Thunder. The fact he's not rostered in more leagues is simply disturbing. Do what you have to do to pick him up, as he's going to do stuff like this throughout the rest of the season.
Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers (0.3%)
Anthony Davis appeared to hurt his groin on Tuesday but stayed in the game and played through it. I think he's due for a maintenance day and a banged-up LeBron James isn't looking great, either. I'm predicting Davis will be in street clothes for their next game and you can look for guys like Rui Hachimura and Hayes to fill in the blanks.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: None reported
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 53.7 FPTS (31.7 pts, 10.8 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.2 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 46.8 FPTS (26.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 30.2 FPTS (15.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 22.4 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 15.0 FPTS (3.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 14.2 FPTS (4.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 38.8 FPTS (23.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 32.1 FPTS (19.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Killian Hayes, PG: 25.8 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.1 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 21.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 17.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 13.5 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Hip); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Eugene Omoruyi, (OUT - Concussion); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.2 FPTS (25.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 41.2 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 35.2 FPTS (20.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.7 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 30.1 FPTS (13.4 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 28.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 18.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 18.3 FPTS (6.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 39.7 FPTS (23.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 24.8 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 23.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 23.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 20.7 FPTS (8.8 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.1 blk)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 16.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 40.8 FPTS (22.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.7 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 29.5 FPTS (15.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.3 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 23.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 22.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 16.4 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 0.7 ast, 1.3 blk)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 41.2 FPTS (26.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.4 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 27.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 7.7 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 27.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 26.7 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (13.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 25.3 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 17.8 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Raptors in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Quadriceps); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)
Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Thigh); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.3 FPTS (28.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 8.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 43.8 FPTS (20.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 30.5 FPTS (13.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 28.4 FPTS (12.7 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 blk)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 21.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 18.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 46.3 FPTS (21.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 42.2 FPTS (23.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 5.2 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 35.3 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 29.2 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 26.6 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 20.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Rockets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 43.4 FPTS (25.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 29.2 FPTS (20.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.3 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF: 25.8 FPTS (12.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 17.3 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Xavier Tillman, PF/C: 17.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Derrick Rose, PG: 14.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 14.4 FPTS (6.3 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 40.7 FPTS (19.9 pts, 10.1 reb, 5.3 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 38.8 FPTS (16.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 7.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.9 FPTS (19.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (11.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 17.2 FPTS (7.2 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 15.2 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 52.2 FPTS (23.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 8.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 29.4 FPTS (14.6 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.5 blk)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 25.5 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.2 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 23.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 22.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 20.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 55.5 FPTS (32.3 pts, 12.0 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 49.9 FPTS (28.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.8 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 29.9 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.5 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 28.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM, 3.2 blk)
Malik Beasley, SG: 27.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 21.7 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
MarJon Beauchamp, SG: 12.7 FPTS (6.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Lakers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Back)
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 46.2 FPTS (24.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 44.6 FPTS (23.4 pts, 13.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.2 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 33.0 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 29.2 FPTS (14.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.8 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 19.7 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 34.4 FPTS (16.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 29.8 FPTS (17.6 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 24.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 23.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 20.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.5 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 15.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Nets in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Groin); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hip); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle); Nassir Little, (GTD - Concussion); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 38.9 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 32.2 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 26.1 FPTS (18.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 22.5 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 21.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.2 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 16.2 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 48.0 FPTS (28.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 7.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 45.6 FPTS (30.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.8 ast)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 29.9 FPTS (17.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 27.4 FPTS (11.8 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Grayson Allen, SG: 21.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Drew Eubanks, PF: 12.0 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
New York Knicks at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Knicks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Knee)
Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Foot); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Hamstring)
Knicks projections:
Julius Randle, PF: 45.1 FPTS (25.7 pts, 9.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 44.7 FPTS (26.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 32.4 FPTS (21.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 24.1 FPTS (13.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 19.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 17.4 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jazz projections:
John Collins, PF: 26.8 FPTS (15.2 pts, 7.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 23.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.5 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 22.7 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 21.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.3 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.9 blk)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 20.8 FPTS (7.1 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Taylor Hendricks, PF: 19.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.3 ast)