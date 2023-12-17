Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Today's five-game slate is a welcome return to Sunday hoops action after the NBA took off the last two week-enders.

Injuries are stacking up across the league and Bradley Beal is the latest headline-maker, ruled out for several weeks after injuring his right ankle on Friday. Evan Mobley (knee) and Darius Garland (jaw) are also set to miss a lot of time for the Cavaliers.

Today's action starts at 3 p.m. with the 19-5 Celtics hosting the surprising 16-8 Magic in Boston. The sneaky Magic are led by Franz Wagner's 20.5 PPG with Paolo Banchero right behind him, scoring 20.4 points a night. Point guard Markelle Fultz is nearing a return from a knee injury but it doesn't sound like it will happen today, meaning Cole Anthony should still be in the spotlight for the Magic. The Celtics are healthy and, as the leaders of the East, may treat this as a statement game.

The 15-11 Pelicans will try to stop the 4-20 Spurs from winning their second straight game. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the season. The Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram's 23.0 points per game with Zion Williamson just behind him at 22.8 ppg. The duo's ability to stay healthy this season has made the Pelicans a contender in the West.

Elsewhere, Houston takes their five-game winning streak to Milwaukee, the Wizards are in Phoenix and the Warriors, fresh off more Stephen Curry heroics on Saturday, visit the Blazers in the later portion of the schedule.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Cole Anthony, PG, Magic (rostered in 37.6% of ESPN leagues): Fultz (knee) is doubtful and Jalen Suggs (ankle) is questionable after missing Saturday's practice. If they're both out, Anthony could have a field day on Sunday. He's scored at least 16 points in four of his last five games but is averaging just 3.2 assists and 0.7 steals this month. He had 17 points and four assists when these two teams met on Friday for Boston's 128-111 win. Anthony Black (1.8% rostered) has been starting at the point for the Magic and is also worth a look after he had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Warriors (8.0% rostered): Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely and Podziemski looks like the big winner in his absence. Podziemski went off for 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, one block and four 3-pointers on 7-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes on Saturday. While he had a four-point dud against the Clippers on Thursday, he did rack up 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the Suns on Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are also going to benefit from the absence of Green, but Podziemski is hot and is the player with the most upside.

Tari Eason, SF, Rockets (10.3%): Eason has scored in double figures in three straight games and has had at least one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in both of his last two. Over the three-game stretch Eason has averaged 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 3-pointers in nearly 26 minutes per game and the Rockets have to think about keeping his hot hand involved in the offense. Dillon Brooks blew up for 26 points on Friday, but he was extra-motivated playing against his former team (Memphis).

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Suns (15.5%): Gordon has been out due to a lower leg injury but is expected to play tonight. It will be his first action since Dec. 12 and, while he's struggled in two of his last three games, he should see a big role tonight with Beal again out of action. Gordon has averaged 14.2 points, 1.0 steals and 2.7 3-pointers on the season and is worth a look tonight, along with Grayson Allen (6.8%). Allen has averaged 17.0 points, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers over his last two games.

Malaki Branham, SG, Spurs (1.0%): Branham is quietly performing in the Spurs starting lineup and has scored in double figures in four straight games. He has averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 triples over that stretch and is worth a plug-and-play look in deeper leagues.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

3 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Undisclosed); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Celtics: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)

Magic projections:

Celtics projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

3:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Tre Jones, (GTD - Illness); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee)

Pelicans projections:

Spurs projections:

Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Rest); Malik Beasley, (GTD - Illness)

Rockets projections:

Bucks projections:

Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hip); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Suns projections:

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Blazers projections: