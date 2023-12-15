Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Friday's slate is a relatively light night with eight games on the docket but there are a lot of intriguing matchups, including the Knicks visiting the Suns in the ESPN late game, a rematch of Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis on ESPN for the early game, and the defenseless Hawks and Pacers hosting the Raptors and Wizards, respectively.

Wembanyama and Davis put on quite a show on Wednesday night as Wemby lit up the scoreboard with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, six blocks and four 3-pointers on 11-of-21 shooting. Davis, without LeBron James (calf) on hand, had the final say with 37 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two 3-pointers on 13-of-23 shooting in the three-point win, but this rematch is simply defiines 'must-watch TV." James should be ready to return for this one, but the Wemby vs. AD matchup should still be the most interesting thing on the tube tonight.

Terry Rozier is on fire for the Hornets and had 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting in his last game and has a fun matchup against Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum of the Pelicans on Friday. The Sixers play the 2-22 Pistons so keep an eye on guys like Ausar Thompson and Kelly Oubre Jr. Thompson has been starting and is coming on, while Oubre is over his recent injury and is starting to play well for the Sixers. Additionally, Joel Embiid should have a field day against Isaiah Stewart and the Pistons, although he might be worth fading in DFS due to the blowout potential of this game with the Sixers favored by a whopping 15.5 points.

The Pacers and Hawks are giving up monster lines to their opponents as neither team seems to care about defense. Giannis Antetokounmpo torched the Pacers for a franchise-record 64 points on Wednesday and Kyle Kuzma should post some big numbers tonight, while Pascal Siakam is primed for a big tryout for his potential new team (the Hawks) once the Raptors decide to trade him. Stacking Wizards and Raptors makes sense this evening.

Lastly, the Magic will visit the Celtics in a battle of two of the East's best and we'll find out if the 16-7 Magic are for real. They currently sit in third place in the East, while the Celtics lead the way at 18-5. If the Magic can pull off the road win tonight, it will officially be time to take notice.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Pacers (17.2% rostered in ESPN leagues): The Pacers-Wizards game features the highest scoring total of the night (and maybe the year) at a whopping 257.5 points. Neither team is interested in playing defense and Mathurin, despite coming off the bench behind Buddy Hield, torched the Pistons for 30 points, seven rebounds and eight dimes on Monday. He cooled off with 14 points against the Bucks on Wednesday, but is due to bounce back tonight. I'm all for stacking as many Pacers and Wizards as you can squeeze into your lineups tonight.

Tari Eason, SF, Rockets (6.3%): Eason is hot, racking up 14 rebounds in each of his last two games and has averaged 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers over his last five. Over his last two those numbers jump to 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.5 3-pointers and while he's benefited from the absence of Amen Thompson (illness), he seems like he's about ready to take off. Eason has been one of the most talked about fantasy free agents over the last several days.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Knicks (3.4%): DiVincenzo started for the Knicks and hit 6-of-13 shots and four 3-pointers for 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals in 27 minutes on Wednesday. He didn't score more than seven points in his previous three games but something seemed to click against the Jazz and I like his potential against the Suns tonight. He plays hard enough on both ends of the court to win over a tough coach like Tom Thibodeau.

Derrick Rose, PG, Grizzlies (2.3%): Rose hit 7-of-14 shots and a 3-pointer on his way to 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and a block in 31 minutes on Wednesday against the Rockets. Desmond Bane (and Marcus Smart and Ja Morant) were out for that game and Rose has now made six straight starts. Bane sounds very iffy again for Friday night and if he's out, I'm expecting another solid stat line from Rose, who's available in almost every format.

Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF, Wizards (4.2%): Coulibaly has quietly scored in double figures in five straight games and has scored between 22 and 32 fantasy points in each of them. He's averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers on 60.5% shooting over that stretch and has a very good chance of having a full breakout against the defenseless Pacers tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Ankle); Dereon Seabron, (OUT - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Shoulder); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Hornets projections:

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: None reported

Pistons projections:

76ers projections:

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Pacers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

Wizards: Eugene Omoruyi, (GTD - Concussion); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Wizards projections:

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Thigh)

Magic projections:

Celtics projections:

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Hawks projections:

Raptors projections:

7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Back); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

Spurs projections:

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Lower Leg); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Groin); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hip); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Suns projections: