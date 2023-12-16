Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

The key fantasy stories from Friday were driven by a series of unfortunate injury outcomes.

The Suns' star-driven experiment continues to face issues, as Bradley Beal suffered what looked like a significant ankle injury coming down from a jumper in Friday's loss to the New York Knicks. We'll learn more about this injury in the coming days, although scoring wing Eric Gordon (16.8% available) should see more sustainable fantasy value if Beal misses more time. Jalen Brunson tallied a career-high 50 points in the contest for New York, while savvy pickup Isaiah Hartenstein (7.4%) collected eight boards and three blocks as the team's top center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were dealt big blows with news that Darius Garland with be out least a month with a fractured jaw, while Evan Mobley could miss up to two months because of knee surgery. Caris LeVert (60%) will likely see the largest uptick in both minutes and usage going forward. The Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night in a game with an inviting total of 238.5 points.

Saturday's slate features 10 games and plenty of high-scoring matchups. Nine of the top 10 teams in offensive rating are in play and only two games on the slate have a total below 230 points. This means we'll have several rotations to sift through for the best DFS and streaming decisions.

Any day that includes the Indiana Pacers, the team that sits first in pace and offensive rating (points per 100 possession) is a good one Yet beyond the Pacers meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves, other matchups such as the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, featuring two top-10 offenses, appear friendly for fantasy purposes.

Injuries always matter, so Dante Exum's ascent will continue with Kyrie Irving out for Dallas Mavericks. The Miami Heat will be missing several key players against Chicago Bulls and Draymond Green's suspension leads to two young players seeing more work in Golden State. Utah won't have their rising rookie point guard Keyonte George, which only adds to the depth of what should be a productive crew of waiver wire warriors this weekend.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons (51.1%)

Not to be rude, but the Pistons aren't very good. Maybe you knew that. But Bogdanovic is good and he looked capable of getting his own shot against an aggressive Philadelphia Sixers defense this past week. Looking at Saturday's matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks have been better of late on defense but are still ranked 22nd in defensive rating this season.

Dante Exum, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks (15.1%)

Beyond Exum's obvious value as a two-way contributor for Dallas, we also want to discuss rookie center Dereck Lively II and his value as the resident big man against a Portland team that features some size up front.

Caleb Martin, SG/SF (12.2%), Miami Heat

Martin's recent surge shouldn't be so surprising. He was integral to the Miami's run to the Finals last season and is doing a bit of everything for both his team and fantasy managers of late. With Bam Adebayo's rebounding off the floor, Martin faces the same Chicago Bulls team that he just posted a double-double against Thursday.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (37.3%)

Monk makes this list often, but for good reason; he is a gifted scorer and we can't overlook his playmaking. Monk has nine dimes in two of his past three games and should see a starter's workload against a Utah Jazz team that will be missing some guard depth.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (16.1%)

The Warriors are turning to a younger rotation with Brandin Podziemski and Kumgina starting recently. Kuminga's stock as an energy forward is way up with Draymond Green sidelined, while the rookie Podziemski should be interesting for those in deep leagues.

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Utah Jazz (5.6%)

Horton-Tucker saw his minutes and distribution duties increase when Keyonte George went down with a foot injury. Horton-Tucker has potential for a fun two-way line against the Kings Saturday night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

6 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Illness); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Rest)

Pistons projections:

Bucks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Hornets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Personal); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Heat projections:

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Knee); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip)

Pacers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Nets projections:

Warriors projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (GTD - Leg); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (OUT - Concussion)

Thunder projections:

Nuggets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Concussion)

Mavericks projections:

Blazers projections:

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: John Collins, (OUT - Illness); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Luka Samanic, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Shoulder); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Kings projections:

New York Knicks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Groin)

Knicks projections:

Clippers projections: