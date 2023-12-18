Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Monday's games

A lighter-than-usual five-game Sunday slate featured a few lessons to consider. Namely, always start your players when they face the Spurs -- and find streaming paths to those not currently on your roster. After allowing 146 in regulation to the Pelicans yesterday, San Antonio now ranks 24th in defensive efficiency and rarely slow opponents down.

Monday's 11-game schedule is chock full of high totals and quality matchups. As we often do with these larger slates, let's use injuries and betting insights to help shape our read on the games and determine which players to focus on for fantasy hoops this evening.

There are six games today with totals of at least 233.5 points, with most of these contests either approaching or already sitting above 240. In other words, there won't be a shortage of offense today. If there was one rotation I had to build around in DFS constructions, it's the Clippers in a great matchup against the Pacers. Even as the James Harden-driven offense runs slower, Indiana's deliberate up-tempo approach will raise the floor and ceiling for all involved.

Reading the injury report, the news of the day is Miami listing both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as being available against Minnesota. We will learn just how the Heat guard and wing rotation will play out in the coming games. Injuries to All-Star shooting guards Kyrie Irving and Zach LaVine continue to foster value for players on their respective rosters.

Enjoy this massive slate that includes several competitive matchups. For the best plug-and-play candidates on this busy day of fantasy hoops, read on for today's Stream Team.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cavaliers (44.0% rostered in ESPN leagues): On a depleted Cleveland roster, we find LeVert ready to thrive in a high-usage role. The Rockets have strong defensive metrics and a proven coaching scheme, but LeVert is going to see volume and likely some direct matchups with Jalen Green.

Dante Exum, PG/SG, Mavericks (16.6% rostered): The Nuggets have regressed a bit in perimeter defense. Exum, meanwhile, is taking on a fun fantasy role as the resident two-way glue guy for Dallas. Empowered to shoot from deep and slash around the floor, Exum is in a good spot this evening.

Naz Reid, PF/C, Timberwolves (37.1%): This team doesn't shy away from it's size, instead leaning into an identity of skilled bruisers. Reid has been brilliant of late with his scoring from the pine. Not only is he a strong play against Miami tonight, but also a fun target for "Sixth Man of the Year" voting, given his unique role and production.

Tari Eason, SF (14.4%), Rockets: Some massive rebounding efforts in recent games might have earned him a larger role for Houston. Eason's playing time is up and his exciting two-way game brings value in tonight's matchup with the Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton, PG/SG (40.2%) and Talen Horton-Tucker (5.7%), SG/SF, Jazz: With Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson both having been ruled out tonight, there's definitely room both for Sexton's scoring production and Horton-Tucker's floor game to surface in this matchup with the Nets.

Projections and Injury Reports

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Clippers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Bones Hyland, (GTD - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Knee); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Heel); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

76ers: None reported

Bulls projections:

76ers projections:

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Ankle); Clint Capela, (GTD - Knee); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Back); Josh Minott, (GTD - Illness)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Undisclosed)

Timberwolves projections:

Heat projections:

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Illness); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Shoulder); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Thumb); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Bismack Biyombo, (NA - Back); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring)

Thunder: None reported

Grizzlies projections:

Thunder projections:

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Illness); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (NA - Heel); Jamal Murray, (NA - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Concussion); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Nuggets projections:

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Nets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Luka Samanic, (GTD - Illness); Omer Yurtseven, (GTD - Illness); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Nets projections:

Jazz projections:

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Shoulder); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Christian Wood, (GTD - Illness); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Head); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Back); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)